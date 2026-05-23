QUESTIONS FOR CANDIDATES

Why are you running?

The main reason I am running is because I believe that I am a voice that is often unheard in the local debates. Unlike many of the other candidates and town council members, I own or work for no businesses. I am fully-retired career Army officer. I represent no special factions and have no private agenda. I am just a regular tax-paying citizen trying to raise my family in Bar Harbor and MDI.

We asked this last year, but I think it’s really important to ask again. Do you have any ideas for increasing revenue to the town and alleviating the tax burden on property owners? Do you have any ideas for decreasing expenses?

As to the question about revenue increasing, I have no specific ideas. Does Bar Harbor have something that will attract visitors during the off seasons? Can we get non-tourist businesses to relocate here that can offer the kind of salaries to people that would allow them to buy a home here? What I will not do is to vote in favor of any “new ideas” that come without a plan to pay for them. As for decreasing expenses, I would recommend reducing the “studies” and “consulting.” In many cases, they are unnecessary and will typically tell the same information you could get by going out on the street and asking a few people for free.

What skills do you bring to the table?

As a career Army officer, retiring in the rank of Colonel, I bring a lot of experience of operational and strategic planning and modernization. During my years working for NATO, it was like herding cats with the other countries, which might be a useful skill in this town. But more importantly, I raise my family of seven children, along with my wife, Shiella. We are just regular people feeling the burden of increased taxes and expenses. I feel that as I am not tied to any industry or any businesses here, I can look at the issues more objectively.

What is it about Bar Harbor that you love?

When I was 11 years old, my parents brought me to Bar Harbor for the first time. Twelve years ago, I brought my family here on vacation and we never had a second thought. When I retired in 2018, we moved here permanently. I have lived all over the world during my Army career — many amazing places, but Bar Harbor beats them all. Now what I love most is seeing my children grow and flourish in this community. It has so much to offer. But there are things that need to be done to ensure future generations will have the same opportunity.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Bar Harbor? What are some things that you feel like the town should be focusing on, but isn’t?

I think the most important issue is that Bar Harbor has to decide what it is. Is it a tourist town? Is it a fishing village? Is it a home for families? Of course it is all of these things, but to what degree. A lot of people tell me they don’t like the direction the town is going. Is there a way where each of can do what’s best for ourselves and for the community?

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of? What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

I am extremely proud of my amazing and supportive wife, Shiella. During all the years in the Army, during all the deployments, she held everything together at home. Marrying her was the smartest and best thing I ever did. I am also extremely proud of my children and all that they have accomplished. Many you see weekly in the sports section of the MDIslander. But they are so much more.

Within the community, I am proud that I was able to establish and run the museum at Holy Redeemer. There is so much history in this town and Holy Redeemer is a big part of it. Now with the recent renovations at the church, the museum will take on a new importance to tell the story of the Catholic people who settled here. Everyone should come and visit. I will provide a personal tour.

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