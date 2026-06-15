

(Northeast Harbor, Maine) – On Wednesday, June 24th at 5:30 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host a free excerpt screening of The American Revolution - a new PBS documentary by Ken Burns - followed by a discussion on civic engagement and service.



The American Revolution examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down. An expansive look at the virtues and contradictions of the war and the birth of the United States of America, the film follows dozens of figures from a wide variety of backgrounds. The library will screen a section entitled The Spirit of Service, which explores service as a core American value, from the nation's founding through to the present day - examining volunteerism, civic participation, public leadership, and more.



A conversation reflecting on the film and the role of service in civic engagement will follow, facilitated by Mount Desert town manager Alex Kimball, community volunteer Phil Lichtenstein, and library director Amy Wisehart.



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.

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