Note: “People We’ve Lost” is a feature of the Bar Harbor Story where we share obituaries of people that the island lost in the previous 1-2 weeks.

We’re doing this because we think everyone deserves to be remembered as widely as possible and not behind paywalls or at a cost of $500 for people mourning. We’re free.

If you have an obituary for a loved one or friend that you can’t afford to place in other spaces, please let us know, and we’ll share it here for you. We will also share obituaries that have been in other places, too. Just let us know.

By request we’ve started sharing obituaries from throughout Hancock County. This is a bit of a bigger lift for us, but we’ll try to keep doing it if it’s something that you all want. We all are so connected here.

Juanita Gail Higgins

Hancock

June 8, 1929 – April 18, 2026

“When peace like a river attendeth my way...”

With these words as her lifelong compass, Nita began her final “adventure of all adventures” on April 28th passing away peacefully at the age of 96.

Born in Bangor on June 8, 1929, to Llewellyn and Dora Smith, she spent her early years traveling the state of Maine following her father’s work. Her family eventually returned home to Surry, and she graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1947.

A natural educator, she attended the Washington State Normal School in Machias, graduating in 1950. While she began her career teaching in Pittsfield, she moved back to Ellsworth and taught in Franklin for a period before her professional journey evolved alongside her family. While raising her children, she demonstrated her entrepreneurial spirit by running her own realty business for a time, eventually joining Town and Country, where she remained a dedicated professional until her retirement.

Her life was filled with song and story. A woman of many talents, she loved the theater and was a familiar face in local productions, contributing her energy both on and off the stage.

Her faith was anchored at the First Congregational Church in Ellsworth, where she was a devoted member of the church choir, a cherished member of “Busy bodies” and uplifting spirit with a smile on her face.

On June 22, 1952, she married Lewis Higgins. Together, they built a life centered on family and faith. Their family began with the arrival of their daughter Shery, in 1961, followed by her son and best friend Christopher in 1963.

Her legacy is perhaps most defined by her belief that “people are just people no matter where they are from.” This philosophy led her to an involvement with the American Field Service (AFS) exchange program. She took great delight in helping students from Australia, Denmark, Argentina, Honduras, and Lebanon, instilling a sense of worldliness and compassion in her family.

An avid traveler, she explored the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and Europe. In 2002, she moved from her longtime residence on Hancock Street in Ellsworth to her beloved home by the sea in Hancock Village, where she found immense peace.

She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Lewis; and her grandson, David E. Pinkham Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Shery and her husband Rodney; her son, Christopher and his wife Angela; and her cherished grandchildren who mostly called her Mimi: Riley, Bobbi-Lee and her husband Graham. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Kaden.

As she would often say, “It is well with my soul.”

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2026, at the Ellsworth First Congregational Church, 2 Church Street, Ellsworth, ME. Immediately following the memorial service interment will be held at Woodbine Cemetery, Ellsworth.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at JordanFernald.com.

Claire Elaine Dubois Langley

Bar Harbor

Claire Elaine Dubois Langley 79, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2026, after a courageous 2-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Born February 8, 1947, she was the beloved daughter of Yvette and Ernest Dubois and treasured sister of her siblings Pauline Gagne, Denis Dubois, and Roland Dubois. Claire was known by all who loved her for her vivacious spirit, boundless energy, and warm heart. She brought life and laughter into every room she entered and had a gift for making people feel welcome and valued. A devoted Catholic, her faith guided her through life and sustained her through difficult times. Claire spent her early years in Berlin, NH, before moving to Lincoln, NH at the age 12. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at Rivier College in Nashua, NH and her master’s in special education at the University of Maine in Orono.

In 1969, Claire married her first husband, Stephen Langley, with whom she lived in Bar Harbor, Maine, and raised two children, Kevin and Alyssa Langley. Claire later found love again and married her soul mate, Arnold Parker in 2004. They made their home (the “Bearadise”) on a mountainside in Ellsworth, NH (human population 93). Together they shared a joyful and loving partnership filled with laughter, companionship, and genuine devotion to one another. Their relationship was a source of comfort and happiness in both their lives. In Arnold’s final years, Claire cared for him with extraordinary tenderness and dedication, offering him the same love and steadfast support that defined their marriage. Just after Arnold died, when ALS was diagnosed, Claire’s daughter Alyssa and son-in-law Bryan built a new home in Surry, Maine, that they could share with Claire in her final months. Alyssa, Bryan, Kevin, and beloved caregivers Kylee Hurd and Victoria Lyman did everything possible to make her life in Surry comfortable and joyful.

Truly, family was at the center of Claire’s life. She cherished the close and lasting bonds she shared with her siblings. She had great pride in her children Kevin and Alyssa, her grandchildren Graham and Madeleine Langley, Aylen and Nyamh Wolf, her stepchildren Cheryl, David, Joshua, and Ben, her stepgrandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews. Claire lived in many different places and made close and lasting friendships in all of them. Most recently she was blessed with the devoted friendship of Patty Paradis, Rita Walsh, Joanne Canales, and Eunice Oliveira.

Claire will be remembered for her mischievous spirit and her unmistakable presence. Her legacy is one of love, resilience, and joy. A reminder to us all to embrace life fully and with an open heart.

Claire is predeceased by her parents, her husband Arnold, and her brother Ronald.

A wake will be held on Saturday, May 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave, Berlin NH. A mass will follow at 1 p.m., at St. Anne’s Catholic Church at 345 Pleasant Street in Berlin. The Interment procession to the Mount Calvary Cemetery will commence at the Bryant Funeral Home on Monday, May 18, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ALS Association. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.bryantcares.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Claire E. Langley, please visit our flower store.

Samuel “Sonny” Mitchell III

Ellsworth

Samuel “Sonny” Mitchell III, 81, passed away peacefully on May 6 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 14 in Bar Harbor to Samuel D. Mitchell Jr. and Susan May (Stygles) Mitchell of Bar Harbor. Sam was best known for working in maintenance over the years at various places such as MDI Hospital and Sonagee and Courtland Estates. He also worked for several years at the Lab in Bar Harbor and Pine Tree Market as well as some summers on the Bluenose Ferry. He loved spending time with his wife, family and many friends, both from Maine and Florida. He loved being outside gardening, feeding the birds, and walking his beloved dogs — first Shelby and then Jack — almost as much as he loved helping people.

He is survived by his three children, Stacey Dannenberg, Julie Romer and Jeffery Layne; three grandsons, Nicholas Lawson, Zachary Lawson and Cote Mitchell; and one great-granddaughter, Juniper Lawson; his brother, Stephen Mitchell Sr. with his family; Stephen “Skip” Mitchell Jr., Chris Mitchell and family; and Elizabeth Amneus and family; and his sister, Sherrie, and her husband, Ted Welton, and their extended family; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Cynthia “Cyndi” A. Billings

Deer Isle

Cynthia “Cyndi” A. Billings passed away on May 11, 2026. Cyndi was the daughter of John Jackson “Jack” Billings and Donna (Barter) Billings. Born in Bangor, ME, on March 20, 1952, she graduated from Higgins Institute and Westbrook College, then spent many years working as a registered nurse at Penobscot Nursing Home and later, Four Town Nursing.

Cyndi created a beautiful home and camp with lush perennials and a large vegetable garden on the Reach Road. She loved her birds and everything nature. Her heart was filled by her three dogs, cats, and numerous chickens throughout her time at her homestead. Her most recent hobbies, which she enjoyed immensely included collecting sea glass, often incorporating it into her precious metal clay jewelry, creating small handmade paper boxes, collecting antiques, and photographing migrating birds and the diverse landscapes around the island she loved.

She is survived by her wife of 47 years, Patricia “Patsy” Murray; siblings, Arthur (Diane) Billings and Dana (Bobbi) Billings; brothers-in-law, Peter (Jamie) Murray and Craig (Linda) Murray; sister-in-law, Kathy Gilpatrick; nieces, Sara (Mike) Krug, Lori (Patrick) Murphy, Sarah Murray, Kelly (Bheshem) Ramlal; nephews, Blake Billings, Aaron (Emily) Gilpatrick, and Robert Murray; great-nephews, Hunter Murray, Jackson and Brayden Murphy; and special friends, Reggie and Barbie Gray, Jim and Candy Eaton, Alex Getto, and Karen Cousins. Cyndi was predeceased by her parents; grandparents, Charlotte and Arthur Barter, and Harlan and Elin Billings; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Vivian Murray; brother-in-law, Ivan Gilpatrick; and nieces, Emily Murray and Anne Billings Foster.

At Cyndi’s request, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Adams Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Ark Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 276, Cherryfield, ME 04622. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Ellsworth, where online condolences may be shared: bragdonkelley.com.

Barbara Bray

Deer Isle

Barbara Bray passed away on May 7 at Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth at the age of 70. She was born on August 15, 1955, at the Castine Hospital to Pearl and Evelyn (Carter) Hardie.

She graduated from Deer Isle High School, class of 1973.

She was employed by Eaton’s Lobster Pool for several years and Pilgrim’s Inn, along with having many cleaning jobs.

She was well-known for her knitting abilities. She knit many beautiful sweaters, neck warmers, as well as Christmas stockings for family members, friends and neighbors. She was also known for her homemade apple pie; it was delicious.

She is survived by her husband and first love, James Bray Sr., whom she married 53 years ago; her three sons, James Jr. and wife Jenny, Calvin and wife Carrie, and Daniel; five grandchildren, Caitlyn, Kenny, Joey, Hannah and Zach; her three great-grandchildren Gracelynn, Sunny and Sorrin; two sisters, Christine Ebert (Robert Sr.) and Phyllis Hardie; one brother, Pearl Hardie (Diane); four sisters-in-law, Donna, Mary, Nancy and Joyce; and one aunt, Rachel Munson.

She was predeceased by three sisters-in-law, Jeannie, Charlene and Rachel; three brothers-in-law, Henry, Timmy and Dexter; her parents; her in-laws, Henry and Letha Bray; and her incredibly special daughter Cathy Sue.

There will be a graveside service June 6 at 11 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Sunset and a celebration of life on June 6 at 1 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel.

Barbara L. Glasgow

Ellsworth

Barbara L. Glasgow, 86, died April 7, 2026 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 27, 1939 in Dover, Ohio the daughter of Walter W. and Orpha I. (Crites) Smith.

Graveside services will be announced and held at Steuben Village Cemetery, Steuben in the future.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

FUNERAL SERVICE FOR LAWRENCE JOHNSTON

Lawrence Johnston, 95, of Ellsworth, Maine, passed away on November 17, 2025, in Brunswick, Maine. His funeral service will be held at the Church of Our Father in Hulls Cove at 11:00 a.m. on June 6, 2026. Family and friends are invited to attend, and a reception will follow the service.

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