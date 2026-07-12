Note: “People We’ve Lost” is a feature of the Bar Harbor Story where we share obituaries of people that the island lost in the previous 1-2 weeks.

We’re doing this because we think everyone deserves to be remembered as widely as possible and not behind paywalls or at a cost of $500 for people mourning. We’re free.

If you have an obituary for a loved one or friend that you can’t afford to place in other spaces, please let us know, and we’ll share it here for you. We will also share obituaries that have been in other places, too. Just let us know.

By request we’ve started sharing obituaries from throughout Hancock County. This is a bit of a bigger lift for us, but we’ll try to keep doing it if it’s something that you all want. We all are so connected here.

Marlene Alice Dunbar

Mount Desert Island

Marlene Alice Dunbar, known lovingly to family and friends as Lanie, died at home peacefully in her sleep on the morning of July 6, 2026, after a courageous two year plus battle with cancer.

Lanie was a loving, kind, and intelligent woman whose presence brought comfort and steadiness to those around her. She had a gentle way about her that made people feel welcome, heard, and cared for. Those who knew her will remember her for her thoughtful nature, her generous heart, and the deep loyalty she showed to the people she loved. She carried herself with grace and dignity, and her life reflected the values she held dear.

Lanie was born on October 21, 1955. She was a raised Catholic in a three-story home in New Britain, Connecticut, shared with her grandparents Rebecca and Sonny Ramsdell.

Throughout her life, Lanie devoted herself to her family in ways both ordinary and extraordinary. She was the beloved wife of Ralph and the cherished mother of Elizabeth and Emily, both of whom were the pride and joy of her life. She embraced motherhood with patience and devotion, choosing to stay home to raise her two daughters and give them a stable, loving foundation. Her home was a place of care, encouragement, and unconditional love, and the lessons she passed on will continue to live through her children.

Lanie’s work life reflected the same dependability and kindness that defined her personally. She worked at Kings Camping Supply for Orlando King, who was like a father to her, and she valued the relationship they shared. She also worked at the Seawall Dining Room for Anabelle Robins, where her steady presence and warm spirit were appreciated. In another meaningful chapter of her life, she spent many summers caring for Katie, daughter of her best friend and cousin Beatty Grinnell and husband Lee. In later years, she devoted herself to caring for her mother, who lived with dementia, providing five years of compassionate support and daily devotion.

Lanie found joy in the simple and beautiful moments of life. She loved picnics at Seawall, where time spent outdoors and in good company created memories that lasted. She enjoyed going for boat rides, taking in the peacefulness of the water and the beauty of the world around her. Most of all, she treasured time with her friends and family, and those gatherings were often made brighter by her laughter, her conversation, and her caring presence. She had a gift for making everyday moments feel special, and her loved ones will carry those memories with them always.

Lanie is survived by her husband, Ralph, and her daughters, Elizabeth and Emily; two brothers, Ralph Ramsdell and wife, Amy, and Jack Ramsdell and wife, Lisa; nephew, Michael; nieces, Sarah, Jessica, and Amanda; her aunt, Sally, and uncle, Fred. She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence (Skippy) and Marianne Ramsdell; sister, Cathy; and aunts, Beatrice Shay and Janet Caldwell.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, too many friends and relatives to mention. Her memory will remain a source of comfort and inspiration to her family and friends, who will remember her for her loving spirit, her intelligence, and her unwavering kindness. Though her passing leaves a great emptiness, her life leaves behind a legacy of devotion, compassion, and love that will not be forgotten.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2026, at Southwest Harbor Congregational Church, 29 High Road, Southwest Harbor, ME. Interment will be at Mt. Height Cemetery, Southwest Harbor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Erik “The Red” Howard

Bar Harbor

Erik “The Red” Howard passed away from cancer at 51 years old on July 2, 2026. Erik was able to bring light and laughter to any situation, even this one, and the stories of his many life’s adventures will live on in his family and friends. Erik died comfortably at home in Bar Harbor with his partner of 25 years, Laure Case, and his sister, Crystal Howard, by his side. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Condolences may be expressed at jordanfernald.com.

John Burling Gibb

Northeast Harbor

John Burling Gibb passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2025, in Northeast Harbor, Maine. John was born on November 3, 1948, in New York, N.Y., to Hannah Elizabeth Willets Gibb and Robert “Babe” Pinkerton Gibb. He grew up in Oldwick, N.J, on Cold Brook Farm, where he attended the Far Hills Country Day School. He prepped at Nobles and Greenough School before matriculating at Colorado College and graduating from Eliot House at Harvard College in 1971.

John’s photojournalism career began after getting a master’s in business from the London Business School, with work appearing in LIFE magazine, The New York Times, Paris Match, Stern, Time-Life TV, and Modern Africa. He then worked at Hewlett Packard for a decade. John was a master of several languages, including French, German, Italian, and Russian, and published a four-language business dictionary. In recent years, John split his time between West Palm Beach, Florida, and Northeast Harbor, Maine. He returned to his photography and scuba diving roots, becoming a dive master and an accomplished underwater wildlife videographer and artist.

John’s hobbies and interests spanned many fields, including skiing, windsurfing, fishing, tennis, arts, and music, which made him a particularly charming and entertaining dinner companion. He was a devoted son, an avid traveler, and always had impeccable manners.

John was predeceased by his parents, his two brothers, Edward “Jerry” Willets Jenkins and Allan “Cookie” Pinkerton Gibb, and his stepbrother, William R. Wister Jr. He is survived by his stepsister Frances “Gillie” Wister Faure and many loving nieces and nephews.

Rachel Caitlyn Crisp

Hendersonville, North Carolina

Rachel Caitlyn Crisp, age 36, of Hendersonville, NC died July 2, 2026 in Bar Harbor, Maine in a swimming accident. Rachel was born November 13, 1989 in Charleston, SC to parents Ann and William Crisp. She was a graduate of Hendersonville High School and Appalachian State University.

Rachel found beauty and inspiration in all of God’s creation, and loved sharing that passion throughout her career as a naturalist and guide. She led tours in Denali, Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and most recently Acadia National Parks. She was employed as a guide for Acadian Boat Tours in Bar Harbor Maine. During the off season she nurtured her creative side, creating embroidery art focused on nature and dinosaurs for her business, Blue Sun Threads.

Rachel was an outspoken advocate for social justice, environmental justice, and wildlife conservation. She will be remembered as a devoted daughter, loving partner, fiercely loyal friend, and cherished godmother. Rachel was a Life Scout in Girl Scouts of America- earning her bronze and silver awards. She was a member of the Hendersonville High School band with whom she had the honor of performing at the Kennedy Center and Boston Symphony Hall.

In April of 2024 Rachel met the love of her life, John Howell. Together they traveled across America and Canada bonding through their shared love of exploration, wildlife, and National Parks. John and Rachel had the joy of adventures and making lasting friendships across the country.

Rachel is survived by her parents Ann Downs Crisp and William Ernest Crisp, her fiancé John Jacob Howell, aunts and uncle, beloved cousins William Downs (Haylee) and Anna Downs, and her cherished Goddaughters Bennett and Katherine Carpenter. She is also survived by her sisters-in-love Beth Anderson, Sarah Carpenter, Daphne Crowell, and Rachel Franceschini, and brothers-in-love Brian Pugliese and Cooper Brown. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Frances and Ernest Crisp, and William and Patricia Downs, whom she loved dearly.

Thank you for the outpouring of love and support during our time of sorrow. Memorial gifts in Rachel’s honor may be made to Interfaith Assistance Ministry or The Storehouse.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. at St. James Episcopal Church, 766 North Main St., Hendersonville, NC.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Lorna J McCormick

Ellsworth and Portland

Lorna McCormick died peacefully in her sleep on June 29, 2026. She was a resident at The Cedars in Portland, Maine. She was 98 years old. Lorna was born in Montreal, Quebec on November 17, 1927, the daughter of Edward and Kathleen Thompson. Lorna graduated from West Hill High School in 1945 and from Notre Dame Secretarial School in Montreal, Quebec very soon thereafter. Growing up in Montreal, she was the child in her family most interested in athletics, engaging in sports such as golf, baseball and hockey. As an adult, Lorna would go to the ski lodge and spend weekends skiing with friends whenever she could. She spoke frequently of her times watching baseball, especially opportunities she had to see Jackie Robinson and other soon to be great major league players while they were playing on the Montreal Royals, a then farm team for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Although she grew up in Montreal, Lorna met her husband Lee during a vacation visit to Old Orchard Beach in 1947. They married in 1953 and made their home in several Northeastern towns including Carthage, NY, Rochester, NH, Buffalo, NY and Presque Isle, ME. before settling permanently in Ellsworth, Maine in 1963 where Lee continued his career in retail store management as Store Manager at the newly opened Britt’s Department Store on High Street.

Lorna began attending St Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Ellsworth soon after their relocation there and she served many roles in Parish leadership over the many years she was a parishioner including Vestry member, senior warden and clerk.

Lorna worked as a medical secretary for several specialties throughout her career. When she retired Lorna volunteered faithfully at Maine Coast Hospital for many years assisting patients and visitors with way finding with her volunteer partner Mrs. Anne Hayes.

Lorna was a long-time member of the Bar Harbor Golf Course and was an avid golfer known to all during her time playing there. She was able to play golf regularly well into her eighties and spoke frequently of times spent learning the game at a very young age thanks to her father. Lorna was also an avid sports fan, spending many hours each week watching any sports game she could find on TV. She especially enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots but equally enjoyed watching hockey games and golf tournaments. She was a true fan and well versed in the games she watched and played. Lorna also enjoyed gathering with a special group of ladies to play Bridge every week, a tradition she enjoyed for many, many years. She also enjoyed playing cribbage and doing crossword puzzles, activities that kept her mind very sharp.

Lorna moved to The Cedars in Portland, Maine in 2024 where she quickly developed new friendships. She participated in nearly every social activity offered to her. She very much enjoyed being out of her room, socializing with other residents and the staff. She was bilingual and would often be found speaking to residents and staff in French.

Lorna was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Lee McCormick and her sister and brother-in-law, Diana and Bill Steiner. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Stephen Kasabian of New Gloucester, Maine, her grandchildren Brian Kasabian of Portland, Maine and Amy Kasabian of Goffstown, NH, her niece Linda Brady of Scarborough, Maine and her children Erin Brady of Portland, Maine and Ian Brady and his wife Carlen and two children, Luke and Gwen of Windham, Maine.

A service of remembrance will be held at the Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin Street, Ellsworth, Maine on Saturday, August 22, 2026 with visiting hours from 12:30 to 2 pm followed by a funeral service at 2pm. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth, Maine. Gifts in Lorna’s memory can be made to the St Dunstan’s Memorial Fund, 134 State Street, Ellsworth, Maine 04605.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Ivan Henry French

Ellsworth

Ivan Henry French, 91, passed away on July 7, 2026, doing what he loved—walking the streets of Ellsworth, Maine.

Ivan was born on August 12, 1934, on Sugar Hill in Eastbrook, Maine, to Decatur and Nina (Page) French. He spent his life rooted in the community he loved and was known for his quiet kindness, gentle spirit, and unwavering work ethic.

He began his working life assisting Lawrence Ashe in keeping the roads of Eastbrook plowed and maintained. He later joined the Maine State Highway Department, where he dedicated 30 years of service before retiring. Snowstorms often meant long hours behind the wheel of a plow, causing him to miss many family Christmas celebrations while helping keep Maine’s roads safe for others.

Retirement allowed Ivan to devote himself to one of his greatest passions—gardening. His remarkable vegetable gardens on Sugar Hill became well known throughout the area, with people often driving by simply to admire them. He also worked alongside his sister, Virginia Wilbur, overseeing the family blueberry harvest while generations of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews raked blueberries under his watchful eye.

Ivan was raised in the Eastbrook Baptist Church, where he was baptized, and was an active member of the Eastbrook Grange. In later years, he faithfully attended Trenton Baptist Church with his family after his nephew, Randall Wilbur, became its pastor.

He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who found joy in the simple routines of life. His daily walks to Wendy’s for lunch, along with visits to Shaw’s, Reny’s, and Hannaford, became opportunities to visit with friends, neighbors, and family. He especially enjoyed chatting and joking with his nieces and nephews whenever their paths crossed in the stores. He also formed many cherished friendships at Union River Estates, where he was well known and warmly regarded by fellow residents. His faithful cat, Kitty, was a constant companion.

Ivan is survived by his sister-in-law, Florence French of Hancock; his nephews, Randall Wilbur of Eastbrook and Phillip French Jr. of Orland; his nieces, Sandra Bauer of Portsmouth, Cathy Newbegin of Orland, and Jennifer French of Ellsworth; as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members, and friends. During his later years, he was lovingly cared for by his sister-in-law, Florence French, and his nephew, Randall Wilbur, whose kindness and devotion meant so much to him.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Virginia Wilbur; brother, Phillip French Sr.; nephew, Tom French; nieces, Cheryl French; and his great-nephew, Christopher Cunningham.

Those who knew Ivan can imagine the joyful reunion awaiting him in heaven: his beloved dog, Pal, greeting him with a ball in his mouth, while his mother welcomes him with a warm embrace before affectionately asking why he took so long to get there.

A celebration of Ivan’s life will be at 2:00 pm, Mon., July 20, 2026, at Eastbrook Baptist Church, 924 Eastbrook Rd, Eastbrook, ME 04634.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Kathi Higgins

Ellsworth

Kathi Higgins, 68, of Ellsworth, died June 28, 2026, at a local hospital. She was born on June 6, 1957, in Bangor, the daughter of Roland P. and Patricia L. (Haynes) Higgins.

Kathi graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1976 and attended college for four years. She retired from International Paper Company in Bucksport.

Kathi enjoyed painting, camping, hiking, and gardening. Above all, she treasured spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia Higgins of Ellsworth; Bruce Bragdon of New Hampshire and Rhoda Day of Dresden; Kristin and Bart Wasson; her sister and brother-in-law; her sisters-in-law, Cathy “C” of Ellsworth and Karen Higgins of Ellsworth; her cousins, Laurel, Denise, Rae Jean, Terri, and Eric; and many friends.

She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Peanut (Jess DeWitt) and Kyle, Jarad Wilbur and Bridgett, Ben and Michele Wasson, Heidi and Billy Wailand, Hannah and Buster Colson, Matt and Alati Wasson, Sam Higgins, Kayla and Chris Mitchel, Jeni and Greg Berry, and Jay and Sarah Wilson; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Alex and Kassidy DeWitt, Waylon Wilbur, Brookline and Alex, Baylor Wasson, Libby Wasson, Sylvie Wailand, Arden Wailand, Emily, Ethan, and Ellie Colson, CeCe Wasson and Van Wasson, Brady Mitchel, Kimmy Mitchel, Mark Berry, Jordan Berry, Nick Wilson, and Mila Wilson; and her great-great-nieces, Raelynn DeWitt and Blakely DeWitt.

She was predeceased by her father, Roland P. Higgins of Ellsworth; and her twin brothers, Kevin Higgins and Kim Higgins, both of Ellsworth.

Visitation will be held July 10, at High Noon (12 p.m.), 289 Christian Ridge Road, Ellsworth.

Those who wish to remember Kathi in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Ellsworth High School Scholarship Fund or the Downeast Family YMCA.

Condolences may be expressed at www.acadiacremation.com.

Jonathan David Chase

Blue Hill

Jonathan David Chase was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on November 15, 1954. He passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine, on May 24, 2026. After graduating from Harvard College in 1977, he moved to Blue Hill, Maine, where his parents, Diana and Raymond Chase, had long maintained a summer home.

Jonathan spent teenage years caddying at a country club in Connecticut and playing golf for his Hotchkiss prep school and Harvard College teams. Upon settling in Blue Hill, he became the golf pro at the Blue Hill Country Club’s picturesque 9-hole golf course. Wearing many hats at the Blue Hill Country Club, he discovered that his true calling was in the restaurant business and ended up building a career as an acclaimed and beloved restaurateur, caterer, and country store manager at various locations in Blue Hill, Deer Isle, and Buck’s Harbor, Maine. Starting in the late 1990s, Jonathan did a stint crafting food and wine tours in Tuscany, Italy, and relished in exploratory trips to France with cherished friends.

In retirement, Jonathan took up gardening with unbridled passion at his home in Blue Hill, newly christened Fox Chase Farm. He delighted in sharing the bounty of his greenhouses and raised beds with family, friends, and neighbors. The gastronomic posts and photos that graced his Facebook page made him a culinary presence far beyond Blue Hill. In addition to constant gardening, Jonathan had recently become an enthusiastic proponent of Argentine-inspired asado gatherings centered around open-fire grilling extravaganzas.

Jonathan leaves behind many friends, relatives, and three sisters: Holly of Sarasota, Florida; Sarah of Barnstable, Massachusetts; and Lisa of Parachute, Colorado. Additionally, he leaves behind a niece, Sierra, also of Parachute, his nephew and godson, Oliver, of Hoboken, New Jersey, and his beloved dog, Arnie.

A celebration of Jonathan’s accomplished, kind, and wonderfully generous way of living is in the planning stages and will take place in September. Donations in Jonathan’s memory may be made to the Blue Hill YMCA (www.defymca.org) and The Ark Pope Memorial Animal Shelter (www.thearkpets.org).

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