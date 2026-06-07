Note: “People We’ve Lost” is a feature of the Bar Harbor Story where we share obituaries of people that the island lost in the previous 1-2 weeks.

We’re doing this because we think everyone deserves to be remembered as widely as possible and not behind paywalls or at a cost of $500 for people mourning. We’re free.

If you have an obituary for a loved one or friend that you can’t afford to place in other spaces, please let us know, and we’ll share it here for you. We will also share obituaries that have been in other places, too. Just let us know.

By request we’ve started sharing obituaries from throughout Hancock County. This is a bit of a bigger lift for us, but we’ll try to keep doing it if it’s something that you all want. We all are so connected here.

Sandra Kaye “Sandy” Wilcox

Mount Desert

Sandra Kaye Wilcox Russell, 84, of Mount Desert, Maine, beloved wife of Jack Russell, passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2026, just one day shy of her 85th birthday.

Born on June 1, 1941, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sandy was the daughter of Gordon and Jean (Pullen) Wilcox. Raised in a hardworking family, she learned early the values of perseverance, humility, and generosity that would define her life.

A gifted student, Sandy attended Grand Rapids Community College before graduating from Michigan State University in 1962. She began her career as a mathematics teacher in Royal Oak and later Detroit, Michigan, where she inspired countless students with her passion for learning. During this time, she married David Buist, who survives her.

Committed to lifelong learning, Sandy returned to Michigan State University in 1982 to pursue a master’s degree in mathematics education. Encouraged by her mentors, she continued her studies and earned a Ph.D. in mathematics education. She then joined the faculty at Michigan State University as an assistant professor, dedicating her career to preparing future educators and advancing mathematics education. She retired from Michigan State in 2005 after a distinguished academic career.

In 1982, Sandy married Jack Russell, her beloved husband and partner of more than four decades, who survives her.

Sandy is also survived by her brother, Fred Wilcox and his wife, Kathy, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and brother Gordon Wilcox and his wife, Dawn; her son, Michael Buist and his wife, Melissa, of Queen Creek, Arizona; and her cherished granddaughters, Makenna of White Plains, New York, and Madelyn also of Queen Creek, Arizona. Nothing brought Sandy greater joy than her family, and she took immense pride in the accomplishments and happiness of those she loved.

Following her retirement, Sandy and Jack returned in 2006 to Echo Lake on Mount Desert Island, where Jack had spent his childhood. Sandy quickly became an active and respected member of the island community. She devoted countless hours to civic and cultural organizations, most notably the Abbe Museum, where she served on the Board of Trustees for nine years, including five years as Chair. Through her leadership, she helped strengthen the museum’s relationship with the Wabanaki Nations and furthered its mission of education, understanding, and cultural preservation.

Sandy will also be remembered for her extraordinary hospitality. Whether welcoming friends, neighbors, family, or first-time visitors, she had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel at home. Her warmth, intelligence, generosity, and genuine interest in others left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday June 13th, 2026, at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Sandy’s memory may be made to the Abbe Museum, honoring her deep commitment to the institution and the community she loved.

Sandy’s life was marked by kindness, service, intellectual curiosity, and unwavering devotion to family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Hazel “Penny” Keene L’Heureux

Salisbury Cove and Meredith, N.H.

Hazel “Penny” Keene L'Heureux, 79, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, NH.

She was born in Bar Harbor, Maine on August 27, 1946 the daughter of the late Henry “Dick” and Madelyn (Higginbotham) Keene.

She graduated from Bar Harbor High School in 1964. She owned and operated the Bay Meadow Cottages in Salisbury Cove, Maine for 27 years before her retirement in 2011. Penny for many years enjoyed being a snowbird in Davenport, Florida. She loved living near all of the Disney Theme Parks, and many of the other attractions that were also located in Central Florida. Before her retirement in 2011, her favorite expression was, “I live in the best of both worlds! Summers in Bar Harbor, Maine overlooking Salisbury Cove and winters in Florida.” After retirement, she was in Laconia, NH overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee, and warm winters in Florida.

Penny was a DAR member of the MDI DAR chapter for many years before retiring to Laconia. She was also a lifetime member of the Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority, as well as a lifetime member of Weight Watchers International. She loved spending time with her family, dancing, traveling, watching movies, baking, and reading. She also enjoyed doing her word find puzzles daily. She was the life of a party with the craziest laugh ever. Her church was always a very important part of her life since she attended Sunday School at the young age of 4 years old.

She is survived by her daughter Julie and her husband, David Belk of Laconia;

grandsons Michael Rush of Derry, NH and Andrew Rush and girlfriend, Gabby Hernandez of Londonderry, NH; brother Frank Keene and sister Nancy Foss both of Ellsworth, ME; godchild and niece, Mary Beth Keene and fiancé Tony Milian of ME; nieces Laurie Foss of ME and Janine Gagnon of NH; nephews DJ and Matt Foss of ME; along with great nieces and nephews and cousins of ME. She is predeceased by her late husband Robert L’Heureux.

A committal service will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Penny L’Heureux can be made to a donation of your choice.

Joanna Lynn (Carter) Kohler

Swan’s Island

Joanna Lynn (Carter) Kohler, 73, of Swan’s Island, died at home on June 1, 2026, with her loving sister, partner and niece by her side after a long illness. She was born June 5, 1952, in Bar Harbor, Maine, the daughter of Byron A. and Beverly L. (Simmons) Carter.

She married Terry Staples in 1969, and they started a family on Swan’s Island, welcoming three children. They later divorced but reconnected 15 years ago. Terry was her devoted partner, caring for her through her illness in the last 3 years.

Joanna is survived by her loving partner, Terry Staples; her sons, Christopher Staples and his wife, Deb, of Ellsworth, Keith Staples and his wife, Theresa, of Glenburn; grandchildren Joanna Marie Staples, Brittany Smith, TJ Treadwell, Matt Pinkham, Jaimie Paige, Nate Staples, Lizzie Staples and Chris Staples; her sister, Nancy J. Carter; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Terrie Jo; sister, Diana (Orcutt) Kent; brothers, Jerry Orcutt and Richard Carter.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2026, at The Swan’s Island Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend and help us remember and celebrate the life of Joanna. An interment of her ashes will be a private event later in the day.

Condolences may be expressed at www.acadiacremation.com.

Joseph B. Mackay

Westbrook

Joseph B. Mackay departed this life peacefully at Seaside Rehabilitation in Portland on June 1, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. Joe was the son of the late Constance (Bickford) and Hugh Paterson Mackay.

Joe was born in Bar Harbor on September 13, 1947. He grew up in Winter Harbor, and resided in Boston, Bangor, Bar Harbor and Westbrook. He earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Rhode Island School of Design. He shared his love of art, color and nature in many ways, as an Instructor at Heron School of Art, Indianapolis University, as an estate gardener for over 40 years for the Dixon family at Grindstone Neck in Winter Harbor, and as an artist creating and sharing hundreds of oil paintings.

Joe leaves behind his loving life partner of 43 years Alan Parks of Westbrook. He also leaves behind four sisters, Johanna Smith of Winter Harbor, Mary Mackay of Ellsworth, Susan Luther of Holmdel, New Jersey, and Sandy (Peter) Drinkwater of Winter Harbor, nieces Tricia (Chuck) Chavtur, Sarah (Chris) Joy, Alison (Kyle) Stearns, and nephews Thomas Hill, Caleb (Kirsten) Luther, and grand nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

His family thanks the staff at Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Seaside Rehabilitation for the love and care they provided. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held in Winter Harbor in mid-August.

Joe has put away his paintbrushes and palette, but his colorful legacy will live on as a reminder of our love for him.

Consider making a donation in Joe’s memory to Friends of Acadia.

Corace E. Bunker

Ellsworth

Corace E. Bunker, 91, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2026, at Seal Cove Assisted Living Facility with her family by her side.

Born on May 5, 1935, in Mariaville, Maine, Corace was the daughter of Elwood J. and Flora E. (Edgecomb) Frost.

Corace met and married the love of her life, Sterling Bunker, in 1954. Together they built a life centered around their family and friends. They settled in Ellsworth where they raised their three children. In October, they celebrated 71 years of marriage, a testament to their enduring love and devotion.

Corace was employed by Union Trust Bank for 24 years, where she was known for her dedication and strong work ethic as well as her ability make the work place fun. Outside of work, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She spent summers at Beech Hill Pond hosting her children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She loved snowmobiling in the winter and hosting card games and playing dominos with friends and family. On quiet days she loved doing any type of word puzzle and jigsaw puzzles with her husband.

She is survived by her loving husband Sterling Bunker; her daughter, Virginia Drouin, and Virginia’s children, Nicholas and Katie; her son, Michael Bunker, his wife, Paula, and his son, Casey; her daughter, Janet Stratton, her husband, Barry, and their children, Rory, Cody, and Kelsey. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Sutton, Palmer, and Summer, children of Katie; Margot and Winnie, children of Casey; and Catesby, Wylder, and Willoughby, children of Rory.

Corace had a strong bond with many of her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She loved them like her own children and opened her home to them on many occasions.

She will be missed by many but never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the Lygonia Masonic Lodge #40 A.F. & A.M., 21 Carriage Way, Ellsworth, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Downeast Horizons, 77 Union St., Ellsworth, ME 04605.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

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