Note: “People We’ve Lost” is a feature of the Bar Harbor Story where we share obituaries of people that the island lost in the previous 1-2 weeks.

We’re doing this because we think everyone deserves to be remembered as widely as possible and not behind paywalls or at a cost of $500 for people mourning. We’re free.

If you have an obituary for a loved one or friend that you can’t afford to place in other spaces, please let us know, and we’ll share it here for you. We will also share obituaries that have been in other places, too. Just let us know.

By request we’ve started sharing obituaries from throughout Hancock County. This is a bit of a bigger lift for us, but we’ll try to keep doing it if it’s something that you all want. We all are so connected here.

Carole Y. Hanson

Bar Harbor

Carole Y. Hanson, 89, died July 10, 2026, at MDI Hospital, Bar Harbor. She was born July 28, 1936, in Manset, the daughter of Brendon H. and Effie F. (Murphy) Thurston.

In 1965 she married Stephen D. Hanson. They had five children and made their home in Town Hill. She was a past member of the Tremont Congregational Church and sang in the choir. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed using her computer. She was a former member of the Pythias Sisters of Bernard. She and Stephen enjoyed many years at the camp on Molasses Pond.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Stephen; 3 sons, Wayne E. Francis and wife Diane of Utah, Thomas C. Hanson of Town Hill and Steve D. Hanson of Palmyra; a daughter Shelly J. Francis of Florida; 3 brothers Maurice K. Thurston and wife Roberta, Robert Thurston and Leslie Thurston and wife Cynthia; sister Doreen A. Butler and husband Andy; 6 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and son Tony L. Francis.

Graveside Services will be held at 10am, Wed, July 22, 2026, at Mt. View Cemetery, Town Hill.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Edith Elizabeth (Ingalls) Richardson

Nahant, Massachusetts and Bar Harbor, Maine

Edith Elizabeth (Ingalls) Richardson, 85, of Nahant, Massachusetts and Bar Harbor, Maine, passed away on July 13, 2026, having battled Parkinson’s Disease. She was born on May 10, 1941, in Calais, Maine, to Curtis J. Ingalls and Lucy Kenison Ingalls of Lubec.

Edie grew up in Leominster, Massachusetts, graduating from Leominster High in 1959. She went on to attend Farmington State Teachers College, achieving a degree in Home Economics in 1963. After teaching a few years at Ayer and Saugus High School, and Somerville Junior High, she continued her studies at Simmons College, adding a Master of Science Degree to her resumé in 1967.

While working a summer job at the Frenchman Bay Boating Company in 1963, selling tickets and managing the dairy bar, she was introduced to Paul, who captained the sightseeing boats. They were married on October 10, 1964, and have spent the last 61 years side by side.

Edie devoted decades to serving her community through committee membership, fundraising, and charitable efforts, generously giving her time and energy to organizations that supported students, families, and those less fortunate. She was a strong proponent of public education, involving herself in efforts aimed at bettering educational opportunities. She successfully advocated for, created, and ran an after-school enrichment program at the Nahant Elementary School and spent years chairing the scholarship committee of the Nahant Woman’s Club. She believed deeply in helping others and quietly made a lasting difference in the lives of countless people.

When most she knew were considering retirement, Edie began a summer job at the Jordan Pond House in Acadia helping visitors find their way, but what she truly loved was being part of the Acadia Corporation community. She baked favorite treats for those away from families, remembered birthdays, gathered folks together for big dinners, and made many great memories with new friends from all over the country. She found a true sense of place at that lovely spot on the pond.

True to her roots in Home Economics, Edie was a fabulous cook! Mention her name and the topic of food will be forefront in the conversation. She and Paul loved to have friends and family gathered round the table for a meal. Whether it was a most formal holiday affair or a picnic at her favorite spot, Seawall, it was always divine and revered by their guests. And Oh, the stories that have been told!

Edie is survived by her husband, Paul Walter Richardson; her daughter Sarah Stanley, and her husband Todd, of Bar Harbor; twin daughters Susan Richardson of Bar Harbor and Lucy Lambert, and her husband James, of North Waterboro; and her three beloved granddaughters, Grace Lambert and Charlotte and Lilah Stanley. She was predeceased by her dearest friend in life, Susan Peper.

Funeral services will be held 1pm, Friday, July 24, 2026, at Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nahant Woman’s Club of the North Shore’s Scholastic Scholarship Fund (c/o Pauline Anderson, 20 High Street Ext., Nahant, MA 01908), or the Ark Pope Memorial Animal Shelter (www.thearkpets.org/donate).

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Richard K. Thurlow

Bass Harbor

Richard K. Thurlow, 69, died July 12, 2026, at MDI Hospital. He was born November 25, 1956, in Bar Harbor, the son of Earl F. and Viola (Weymouth) Thurlow.

Richard, who every knew as Dickie, graduated from Mt. Desert Island High School in 1975. At a young age Dickie fished with his father, grandfather, and brother. Carrying on the tradition of lobstering in Bass Harbor. Lobstering was his life. Everyone knew if he was not on the water, he was in his shop getting things ready for lobstering the next day.

The last few years he has not been able to be on the water, so his grandchildren became his main priority. Spending time with them by his side was his favorite especially when they had time to work in the shop. Watching his grandchildren find interest in the working waterfront brought him happiness.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years Nancy E. (Rich) Thurlow; his father Earl F. Thurlow; son James E. Thurlow and wife Tricia; 3 grandchildren Gavin, Abby, and Nora, all of Bass Harbor; sister Gail Thoman of Bar Harbor; 2 brothers David Thurlow of Bass Harbor and Gregg Thurlow of Portland; a nephew Stephen Smith and 6 nieces, Lynn Smith, Amanda Farley and Jenel, Tammy, Tara, and Michaela Thurlow. He was predeceased by his mother Viola and his in-laws Ann and James Rich.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at 2pm, August 15, 2026, at Thurlow’s Wharf, 1 Grandville Rd., Bass Harbor.

Those who desire may make contributions in Richard’s memory to the Ann and James Rich Scholarship Fund (for marine related studies) P.O. Box 180, Mt. Desert, ME 04660.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Jaime Sue Bailey

Seal Cove

Jaime Sue Bailey, 45, of Seal Cove, passed away peacefully at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on July 8, 2026.

Jaime is survived by her mother, Margaret J. Bailey (Robin Butler) of Seal Cove, and her aunts and uncles: Jessica (Allen Harrington) of Dixmont, Charles (Robin Diggle) of Blue Hill, and David (Jean Williams) of Clinton, N.Y. Jaime spent her childhood years on Swan’s Island living with her grandparents, Norman and Margaret (Peg) Bailey, where she enjoyed going lobstering with her grandfather (“Dodo”). Jaime graduated from Mount Desert Island High School in 2000 where she was a member of the high school band and track team.

There will be no formal services. Because Jaime loved animals, donations in her memory may be made to the Ark Pope Memorial Animal Shelter (https://thearkpets.org/donate/).

Clifford Andrew Manchester

Bar Harbor, Northeast Harbor, and Blue Hill

Clifford Andrew Manchester died after a brief illness on June 28, 2026, at age 101. Other than his overseas service during World War II and a stint in Vermont during the Covid epidemic, he chose to live his life in Maine, where he shared his love of nature and the people of Maine with family and friends.

Born in Bar Harbor on September 20, 1924, he grew up in Northeast Harbor, Maine, the oldest of Russell and Mona Manchester’s five children. In March of 1943, he graduated early from Gilman High School to start basic training and eventually served in the South Pacific doing radio direction finding for the Army Air Corps. After the war ended, he served in the occupation of Japan at General MacArthur’s headquarters in Tokyo. He was discharged in March 1946 at the rank of corporal.

With the help of the GI Bill, Clifford earned a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Maine in 1950. His first job was with A.P. Wyman Construction in Waterville, Maine. Prompted by a tip from the owner of his boardinghouse, he met his future wife, Ruth Haglund. Ruth was charmed by his ability to drive while sipping Moxie through a straw from a bottle he placed in his shirt pocket. They married in Waterville on October 11, 1952.

Clifford and Ruth raised three children and were highly engaged in the Waterville community. They were active members in the First Baptist Church and then the United Church of Christ. Clifford served on the Waterville School Board, becoming chair, as well as on the Maine School Board Association, where he was president for a time. He was a long-time member of the Kennebec Valley Regional Planning Commission, the Kennebec Mental Health Association, Toastmasters Club, and the Kiwanis Club.

In 1956, Clifford began his 35-year career in the pulp-and-paper industry, eventually becoming the chief engineer at Scott Paper Company’s Winslow paper mill and helping with the design of the new Somerset mill in Skowhegan.

Cliff was a devoted husband and father, camping with the family on First Roach Pond and traveling to visit relatives in New England and beyond. Frequent trips back to Mt. Desert Island instilled a love for that part of Maine in his children, all three of whom have continued the tradition with their families.

Retirement afforded Clifford and Ruth more time at their cabin in Eastbrook, Maine. The Union Congregational Church of Hancock welcomed them as new members. They greatly enjoyed visiting and hosting their growing extended family, travelled internationally including numerous Elderhostel trips, and made trips to Texas, Virginia, and upstate New York to visit grandchildren. Clifford became a 20-year volunteer at the former Thayer Hospital in Waterville and continued his involvement with various community organizations, including the Evening Sandwich Program. After Ruth died in 2010, he remained in the family home until 2020, when the pandemic prompted a move to Vermont to live with his daughter. In 2021 he moved into an apartment at Parker Ridge in Blue Hill, where his kindness and positive outlook on life won him new friends.

He is survived by his three children: Ralph (Cynthia Christy), Joyce (David Stapleton) and Jane (David Ng); nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, with another one due in August; his youngest sibling, Elizabeth (Betty) Johnston; and several nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a celebration of his life for late summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Friends of Acadia (https://friendsofacadia.org/membership-giving/donate/) or the Union Congregational Church of Hancock (Maine) (https://www.hancockucc.com/ways-to-support ).

Gerard ‘Jerry’ George Carriere

Lamoine

Gerard George Carriere passed away at home on July 13th, 2026 after a few years of declining health ending with an aggressive brain tumor. He was born on April 4, 1943 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, to Blanche Lemieux and Joseph George Carriere.

Jerry grew up in North Attleboro and attended Sacred Heart Parochial School and North Attleboro High School. He later graduated from St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vermont. After college he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Adak, Alaska and Winter Harbor, Maine. While stationed in Maine, he met his future wife, Warrene, at a New Year’s Eve party and they were married on August 7th, 1971 at the Congregational Church in Ellsworth.

Jerry was employed by the Bangor Hydro-Electric Company (which later became Emera and then Versant) from 1985 to 2013, first as a meter reader and later as a Right-of-Way Agent. He worked part-time until he turned 70.

After taking a carpentry course at a community college in Bangor and constructing a sawhorse and picnic table, Jerry decided to build a house on the ocean in Trenton. Warrene and her brother Gregory were his crew, while her other brothers showed up for lunch. Five years later, with the chimney finally through the roof, the house was sold, and another started on the ocean in Lamoine, this time with a little more hired help.

In 1986 Jerry and Warrene’s son, Lucas, was born and life changed. Jerry pitched in with baby chores and stayed involved all the way through Lucas’s school, sports, and scouting activities. Jerry enjoyed taking part in Lucas’s development, helping him achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, and cheering him on at his many sporting events.

Gerard served his community as a Trustee at Lamoine Baptist Church, a Den Leader for Cub Scout Pack 88 and as a member of the road commission of his neighborhood Wolf Development Association.

Golf was a passion of Gerard’s. He enjoyed the camaraderie and challenge of the game. When Maine winters lingered, he and his friends would take many spring golfing trips to South Carolina and Florida. In recent years he enjoyed traveling around the state of Maine in the Senior League until health interfered. Watching tournaments on TV helped fill the golf void.

Jerry enjoyed keeping busy, both inside and outside. He spent many seasons heating the house with wood, mowing the grounds, plowing the snow, and fixing what needed to be repaired. The Weather Channel, the History Channel, and all shows Patriots-related were his favorites.

Gerard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Warrene Stanley Carriere; a son, Lucas Stanley Carriere and daughter-in-law, Dr. Amy Julia Wang and a grand-daughter Rune Ophia Carriere-Wang; sisters Terry Apicella of Milford, CT and Jeannette Scarlatelli of South Yarmouth, MA; brothers-in-law and wives Ernest Fitch (Janis) and Terry Fitch (Debbie); sister-in-law Janet Stanley; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and mother, brother Roger Carriere, brothers-in-law Allen Fitch, Danny Fitch, Gregory Stanley, Vincent Apicella, and Robert Scarlatelli; sisters-in-law Patty Fitch and Joanne Fitch; mother-in-law Dorothy Fitch; father-in-law Merritt Fitch, and nephew Toby Fitch.

Thanks to Gerard’s Hospice Care team: Angela, Jenny, and Amy; with special thanks to Emily and Suzanne.

A service will be held at Lamoine Baptist Church on Saturday July 18th at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerard’s memory may be made to EHS Alumni Scholarship Fund, PO Box 11, Ellsworth, ME 04605.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Hollis Albert Maddocks

Waltham

Hollis Albert Maddocks, 79, of Waltham, Maine, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 8, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. He passed peacefully home, surrounded by the love of his family. He will be remembered for his steadfast faith, tireless work ethic, generous heart, and his lifelong commitment to teaching those around him.

Hollis was born on April 1, 1947, in St. Albans, Vermont, to Elmer “Heidi” Maddocks and Helen (Hurlburt) Maddocks. He was raised in Fletcher’s Landing Township, Maine, where he developed a strong work ethic, love of the outdoors, and deep faith that would guide him throughout his life. He graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1965 and attended Washington State Teachers College for one year. Although he decided teaching was not the career for him, those who knew him understood that he spent the rest of his life doing exactly that. Whether it was his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, children at church, or anyone willing to listen, Hollis delighted in sharing what he knew. His love of learning never faded, and he encouraged others to remain curious, ask questions, and never stop growing.

In 1966, Hollis began his career with the Maine Department of Transportation, where he faithfully worked until his retirement in 1999. Retirement simply opened the door to more opportunities to serve. He mowed lawns for the Town of Surry, worked for Stanley Saunders Construction, and delivered both the Bangor Daily News and The Ellsworth American. Hollis loved to work and continued for as long as his health allowed. Even after Parkinson’s disease limited his abilities, he found purpose in helping wherever he could. During his final years while living with his daughter and son-in-law, he landscaped the yard, piled wood, and proudly “tended the road.” When he could no longer manage those projects, he faithfully took on the daily task of collecting the family’s chicken eggs, continuing until just weeks before his passing.

His devotion to his family was especially evident in the quiet, everyday ways he cared for his beloved wife, Deborah. For as long as he was able to drive, he faithfully took her to appointments, picked up her groceries, and rarely passed through a store without bringing home one of her favorite treats. Even after Parkinson’s disease made those errands impossible, he made sure his daughter continued caring for Debbie in those same thoughtful ways. He never stopped looking out for her needs, and even as his own health declined, his concern was always for the woman he faithfully loved for more than fifty-one years.

Above all else, Hollis was a man of unwavering Christian faith. He was a faithful member and supporter of Bible Baptist Church in Hancock. Even after he was no longer physically able to attend, he faithfully worshiped each Sunday through WHCF radio. His Bible was never far from reach, and reading God’s Word was part of his daily life. He cared deeply about the spiritual lives of those he loved, regularly asking his children and grandchildren about their walk with the Lord and faithfully praying for them.

His generosity touched countless lives. He faithfully supported ministries including WHCF, Chosen People Ministries, Sword of the Lord, and St. Joseph’s Indian School, along with many other charitable causes. If someone stood outside a store collecting donations, Hollis would gladly make the slow walk back to his car if it meant he could contribute a few dollars. He believed that if he had something someone else needed, he should share it. Whether offering his time, possessions, encouragement, or prayers, helping others came naturally to him.

Hollis loved fishing, reading, learning, and keeping up with current events. During his final winter, many enjoyable hours were spent around the puzzle table, always keeping both his hands and his mind busy.

One of life’s greatest blessings for Hollis was spending his final three years living in the home of his daughter, Holly, and her husband, Scott. During the past year, his granddaughter Chelsea and her husband, Ian, also moved into the home to help care for him. Those years became a treasured season for the entire family. Hollis taught Chelsea about homesteading, shared his love of fishing with Ian, faithfully prayed over family meals each evening, and continued doing what he had always done best—teaching by both word and example.

Hollis is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Deborah Maddocks; his daughter, Holly Lounder and her husband, Scott; his son, Timothy Maddocks and his partner, Jacqueline Kassebaum; his grandchildren, Taylor Lounder and his fiancée, Rebecca Siracusa, Chelsea Kelly and her husband, Ian, and Jenna Bell; and his cherished great-granddaughters, Vera, Winnifred, and Annie. He is also survived by his brother, Dale Maddocks; his uncle, Earle Reed; his special cousin, Elaine Lamadeline; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will forever treasure the memories they shared with him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer “Heidi” Maddocks and Helen Maddocks, and by his brothers, Chester and Donald Maddocks.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Northern Light Home Health and Hospice for the exceptional compassion and care they provided during Hollis’s final months. Their kindness brought great comfort to both Hollis and his family. We will always remember the smiles they shared as Hollis proudly demonstrated his “pushups” and good-naturedly teased the staff, bringing laughter even during difficult days.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 986 US-1, Hancock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Hollis’s memory to WHCF, 1476 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401. Though he could no longer attend church in person during his final years, he faithfully worshiped through their Sunday broadcasts, and the ministry remained a tremendous encouragement to him.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Eileen L. Webber

East Blue Hill

Eileen L. Webber, 83, passed away on July 8, 2026, at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. She was born in Castine on August 15, 1942, the daughter of Arthur R. and Mary S. (Cunningham) Leach. Eileen was predeceased by her parents and sister, Mabel Bowden.

Eileen graduated from George Stevens Academy, class of 1960. She earned a degree in secretarial studies from Husson College, graduating in the class of 1961. Eileen married her high school sweetheart, Dwight Webber, in 1961 and they settled in East Blue Hill. They celebrated 55 years of marriage until Dwight’s passing in 2016.

Eileen held secretarial positions for many years for the Robert Gray Insurance Agency in Blue Hill and Blue Hill Memorial Hospital. She also worked closely with her husband, Dwight, in the family’s painting contractor business and the Blue Hill Fair for which she handled office tasks for many years. At the time of her passing Eileen was a member of the Maine Coast Baptist Church of Ellsworth.

Eileen’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her son, Dwayne Webber, and his wife, Cindy, of Blue Hill; son, Dale Webber, and his wife, Amy, of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren, Michelle Webber, of Hampden; Matthew Webber of Blue Hill; Acadia Buro, and her husband, Michael, of Tampa, Florida; Molly Webber of New York, New York; and McIntosh Webber, of Tampa, Florida; and one great-grandchild, Miley Buro of Tampa, Florida. Eileen will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

A service of remembrance will be held at the First Baptist Church of Blue Hill on Friday, July 24 at 1:30 pm. Gifts in Eileen’s memory may be given to Peninsula Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 834, Blue Hill, Maine 04614.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

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