Note: “People We’ve Lost” is a feature of the Bar Harbor Story where we share obituaries of people that the island lost in the previous 1-2 weeks.

We’re doing this because we think everyone deserves to be remembered as widely as possible and not behind paywalls or at a cost of $500 for people mourning. We’re free.

If you have an obituary for a loved one or friend that you can’t afford to place in other spaces, please let us know, and we’ll share it here for you. We will also share obituaries that have been in other places, too. Just let us know.

By request we’ve started sharing obituaries from throughout Hancock County. This is a bit of a bigger lift for us, but we’ll try to keep doing it if it’s something that you all want. We all are so connected here.

Barry L. Gutradt

Bar Harbor

Barry L. Gutradt, 84, died peacefully the early morning of April 17, 2026, at Mt. Desert Island Hospital, Bar Harbor. He was born, March 23, 1942, in New York, the son of Harry and Ruth I. (Freedman) Gutradt.

Barry, also known as (Walter Churchill), was well known for his outstanding photography around the MDI community. Both high school and youth sports and whales, birds and life on the Gulf of Maine (Bar Harbor Whale Watch) were his passion.

Originally from Manhattan, NY, Barry graduated from Ottis University. He worked as a computer programmer, system designer, and implemented hospital wide systems. In the mid-to-late eighties he arrived at MDI to visit his sister Gail. He worked at Mt. Desert Island Hospital as well as Maine State Sea Kayak for Robert Shaw.

Barry lived a full life enjoying sky diving, scuba diving, sailing, and other outdoor activities. Whatever interests he pursued it was to the max. He was a humble man who did not tell you how accomplished he was, he simply showed you. He was very discriminating but once satisfied, deeply loyal. He researched everything intently from his cameras to his cars to his tattoos. Yes, his tattoos. He found a particular tattoo artist and would return to him/her for each addition, driving as far as Florida for this incredibly special relationship.

He was a rugged individual and a man of strong opinion, but always honest and dependable. You knew where you stood with Barry. No BS, no drama. He left a wonderful gift of photographs and peak memories for so many families. His giving will continue long after his passing through his scholarship program at MDI High School. He will be missed and long remembered.

Barry had two children: Kelly Jo and Michael G. Gutradt.

To honor Barry’s legacy there will be a service at sea on board The Whale Watch this summer. Date and time TBA.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Joyce Eileen (Usherson) Kuzma

Surry

Joyce Eileen (Usherson) Kuzman, 75, died April 5, 2026, at Stillwater Health Care. She was born November 20, 1950, in Queens, New York, to Murry Z. and Paulina (Resnick) Usherson.

Joyce was a long-time employee of the Ellsworth Hannaford. Her main passion was in the floral department, but during her service there she also worked in the deli and seafood departments. Since her retirement several years ago, and after the passing of her husband Bill, she discovered the H.O.M.E in Orland. This became a place where she enjoyed crafting and volunteering. During her time there she developed strong friendships with other volunteers and residents.

She is survived by her children Daniel and Rebekah Horowitz; grandchildren Zachary and Alice.

A private service will be held at Morgan Bay Cemetery, Surry.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Gleason Gray

Sedgwick

Gleason Gray, 80, died on April 26, 2026. He was a long-time resident of Sedgwick. He was born on May 4, 1945 to Linwood and Hope (Blodgett) Gray.

Gleason spent nearly his entire life in Sedgwick, where he became a familiar and well-loved presence in the community. Together with his wife, Claire, he co-owned and operated C&G Growers and C&G Grocery—businesses that were closely tied to the town and its people. C&G Growers was especially known for the strawberries raised on the property, something many came to look forward to year after year. Over time, both businesses also provided jobs for many in the area. For some, it was their first real job; for others, it was the kind of work that fit just right while raising a family.

Over the years, Gleason wore many hats—never one to sit still for long—but he was perhaps best known professionally for his work as a Cooperative Extension agent in Penobscot County. During that time, he founded the Penobscot County Master Gardeners program, leaving a lasting mark on the region and the people who learned from him.

He was the kind of person who could fix just about anything, whether it involved plumbing, electrical work, or carpentry. If something was broken, Gleason would figure it out—and probably crack a joke while he was at it. His sense of humor and practical know-how made him someone people relied on and enjoyed being around. Gleason will be remembered for his sharp wit, his steady hands, and the way he quietly made life better for the people around him.

Gleason will be deeply missed by his stepdaughter, JoDee Lymburner, who is especially grateful for the kindness and support of his friend Linda and the Astbury family, who helped care for Gleason over the past several years. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, Claire, and sister, Fay Wiesing.

A graveside service to celebrate Gleason’s life will be held at 1 p.m., May 5, 2026 at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Brooksville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gleason’s memory may be made to the Peninsula Ambulance Corps., PO Box 834, Blue Hill, ME 04614 or to the Penobscot County Master Gardeners Program, which he helped establish, Attn: Kate Garland, 307 Maine Avenue, Bangor, ME 04401.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Thomas Jeffery West

Steuben

Thomas Jeffery West, 63, of Steuben, was claimed by the sea on April 21, 2026. He was born April 2, 1963, in Bar Harbor, the son of James and Sandra West.

Tommy served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Athens, Greece, where he met the love of his life, Claire. After returning home, he briefly started West Brothers Transportation, trucking with his family, before returning to lobster fishing, a lifelong passion he started with his father.

He was known for his love of family, his presence at his children’s and grandchildren’s events, big or small, and his friendly, easygoing nature. He enjoyed spending time at the Elks Lodge in Ellsworth, Narraguagus Snowmobile Club, and Filipino get-togethers, and never missed a chance to connect with others.

He is survived by his father, James; wife, Claire; a son, David; daughters Clarissa (Blake) and Jessica (Dawsen); and beloved grandchildren Cailin, Ryker, and Henry. He was predeceased by his mother, Sandra; his stepmother, Deanna; and a brother, Timothy.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, at the family home, 20 Salty Marsh Drive, Steuben, followed by a gathering.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com.

Steven Sargent

Ellsworth, Sorrento, and Brewer

Steven Sargent, 78, died unexpectedly April 24, 2026, at Northern Light/EMMC in Bangor. He was born July 24, 1947, in Ellsworth, the son of Camden and Alice (Stevens) Sargent. He grew up in Sorrento, Maine.

Steve graduated from Sumner Memorial High School in 1965. Following high school graduation, he went to University of Maine Orono and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Education. In 1970 he got his master’s degree in elementary guidance. In August 1970 he married Penny; they lived in Brewer and celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary last summer. In 1971 he got his certificate of advanced study in elementary guidance. Following that, he went on to fifth grade in Bradley from the fall of 1972 until the spring of 1974. In the fall of 1974, he started his guidance counseling career in Milford where he worked until retirement in 2003. Post retirement he worked for Plisga & Day Land Surveyors until true retirement in 2013.

Steve was an avid sailor who also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and duck hunting.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Penny (Humphrey) Sargent, his daughter, Jennifer Sargent; his sister, Brenda (Sargent) Murphy; and her extended family.

Relatives and friends are welcome to come to a celebration of his life on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at The Sorrento Library, 54 Waukeag Ave, Sorrento, ME 04677 from 1 – 5 p.m. Those who wish to remember Steve in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Humane Society. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

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