Note: “People We’ve Lost” is a feature of the Bar Harbor Story where we share obituaries of people that the island lost in the previous 1-2 weeks.

We’re doing this because we think everyone deserves to be remembered as widely as possible and not behind paywalls or at a cost of $500 for people mourning. We’re free.

If you have an obituary for a loved one or friend that you can’t afford to place in other spaces, please let us know, and we’ll share it here for you. We will also share obituaries that have been in other places, too. Just let us know.

By request we’ve started sharing obituaries from throughout Hancock County. This is a bit of a bigger lift for us, but we’ll try to keep doing it if it’s something that you all want. We all are so connected here.

Mark Allen Hawkes

Virginia and Mount Desert Island

Mark Allen Hawkes, 64 of Spotsylvania VA, passed away on June 19, 2026, at Mary Washington Hospital.

He is survived by his mother, Judith Hawkes of Las Vegas, NV; his sisters, Julie McGlothlin (spouse Brock McGlothlin) of Spotsylvania VA and Melanie Dodson (spouse Floyd Dodson Jr.) of Las Vegas, NV; and his children, Laura Hawkes of Ruther Glen, VA, Christopher Hawkes of Gainesville, VA, and Patrick Hawkes (spouse Angela Hawkes) of Charleston, SC. He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Dean Hawkes. He was also a beloved grandfather of Courtney, Isabella, Isaac, Paityn, Makenna and Harlow and great grandfather to Sophie, Logan, and Mason and uncle to Jake.

Mark will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and all whose lives he touched, and for the lasting memories he leaves behind. Mark loved nature and all animals which were reflected in the many Golden Retrievers he raised later in life. Mark also loved Maine, the state where he was born and where he spent many summers with his family, aunts, uncles and cousins. His memorial service and burial will take place there later this summer information to be announced by the family at a later date.

Nancy Allen

Brooksville

Nancy Allen, age 86, of Brooksville, Maine, died Sunday, June 21, 2026. She was born on September 16, to Anna R. Allen and Joseph W. Allen in Orange, NJ.

She is survived by her daughters, Sara Goldberg, Amy Carlson and husband, Richard, and Alison Johnson and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Eric Goldberg and Ruby Taddeo, Ellen, Laura, and Susie Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Angelia and Elliana Taddeo; sisters, Sarah Allen, Martha Mihara, and Susie Patlove.

Nancy attended Connecticut College for 3 years before stopping to start a family. She grew up in and lived in Hingham, MA, before moving to Surry in 1976 as part of the “back-to-the-land” movement. She managed an organic farm using horsepower to till the land and devoted much of her time to being an activist. She was anti-nukes, anti-war, and pro-environment. She served as press secretary for the Maine Independent Green Party for many years, working tirelessly to get a third party on the ballot. She worked on several presidential campaigns for consumer protection activist Ralph Nader and collaborated with civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. When not gardening or raising hell as an activist, her other roles included being a librarian, nursing assistant, and home childcare provider. She was an avid reader, often reading multiple books at once until her mind failed her due to Alzheimer’s disease. As her good friends and family know, she was tough as nails, could be quite funny, and often exasperating.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna R. and Joseph W. Allen.

Per her wishes, there will be no service. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation & Alzheimer’s Care in Bangor. Their dedication and heartfelt care was beyond expectations.

Memorials or donations may be made to a public library of your choosing or grow a garden and share the rewards! Condolences may be expressed at acadiacremation.com.

Martha Ann Kataftos (Quinn)

Ellsworth

Martha Ann Quinn Kataftos 73, passed away peacefully on June 18th 2026. She was born on January 4, 1953 in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Leo F. and Florence A. (Gray) Quinn. Martha was the beloved wife and soul mate of Peter for 36 years and they would have celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in August.

Martha was an inspiration to everyone she met. Full of energy, and always the life of the party at family gatherings. Martha started working in the restaurant business with her sisters at a young age.

In the early 70’s working at The Peerless Diner (aka Four Son’s) on Chelmsford St. in Lowell. She is also one of the Four Sister’s from the Owl Diner in Lowell where she worked with her sisters and nieces for many years. We never had a dull moment when she was around. She was a fun and kind person to everyone that came in the door. And to this day people still ask how Martha is doing up in Maine. Martha helped her niece open the Dream Diner in Tyngsboro, MA in 1997 before moving to Maine to follow her Dream with her husband. She and her husband Peter built a beautiful house on the ocean in 2002.

Martha loved the diner business and decided to open Martha’s Diner in Ellsworth, Maine with her husband. It is a very successful diner and is a favorite of the locals and tourists visiting Bar Harbor.

She loved her dog Riley, he was a great companion to her, and in spite of her treatment and illness, she walked him at least 2 miles every day.

Our hearts are broken and she will be missed and thought of everyday. Martha is survived by her loving husband Peter G Kataftos; sisters, Bridget Trepsas, Dunstable MA., MaryBeth and husband Thomas Shanahan, Dracut, MA., Rose Ann Gauthier, Hudson NH, Darlene Quinn, FL., brothers Thomas Quinn and wife Linda, Dracut MA., Michael Quinn, FL.; sister in law Chrysanthi Michaelidis and husband Alexandros and their children Anna, Nikolaos, and Matheos. She was more than an aunt, she was a second mom to her nieces: MaryBeth, Kelly, Martha, Bridget, Katrina and her nephew’s Billy and George. She was also a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her favorite cousins Meg Gaffney and Trisha Maia, and best friend Susan Harvey of 60 years. She was predeceased by her parents, infant son Ryan, her in-laws George and Mali Kataftos, sister and brother-in-law Catherine and Achilles Kataftos and brother-in-law Gus Gauthier.

Donations can be made in memory of Martha Ann Quinn Kataftos to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation PO Box 414238, Boston Ma 02241-4238 or call 1-203-229-0464.

Private graveside services were held at Woodbine Cemetery, Ellsworth.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Priscilla Dorine Lanks

Florida and Lamoine

Priscilla Dorine Lanks, 89, of Winter Garden, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 28, 1937, in Houlton, ME. Throughout her life, she also resided in Pearl River, NY, Lamoine, ME, and Lewisburg, PA. She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1954. She continued her education and earned a B.S. in Elementary Education from Gorham State Teachers College and a M.A. in Mathematics Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. She completed further graduate education at the University of Washington, the University of Wyoming, the College of New Rochelle and the City College of New York. She additionally studied mathematics education at San José State College on a National Science Foundation grant.

Priscilla was a teacher in the Pearl River School District for 34 years. She began teaching at Lincoln Avenue Elementary School before moving to Nauraushaun Elementary School, Pearl River Middle School, and eventually Pearl River High School beginning in 1970, where she taught mathematics for 25 years. She demonstrated exceptional care for her students and her profession, enriching the lives of numerous students and colleagues. In 1993, she was named a finalist for New York State Teacher of the Year.

Priscilla served her community diligently in various roles. She was a member of the Pearl River United Methodist Church, serving as a lay leader and on many parish committees. She notably served as president of the Pearl River Teachers Association for 9 years and in many other PRTA roles as well. Priscilla also had a close association with the Lamoine Baptist Church and was most recently a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ @ The Farm in Lewisburg.

Priscilla most of all loved spending time with her family and friends, especially by playing cards and hosting gatherings at her homes. She was grateful to consider so many people her friends, and she was never without invaluable advice and compassion to share with those around her.

Priscilla was predeceased by Tom Lanks, her loving husband of 53 years, her parents Paul and Dorothy (Hobbs) Jenkins, her brother Gary Jenkins, and her brother Robert Jenkins. She is survived by her son Eric Lanks and daughter-in-law, Michelle (Tuccio), her son Mark Lanks and son-in-law, David (Morando), and her beloved grandchildren Emma Leigh, Thomas James, Lincoln Jonas and London Olivia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth, ME. A livestream of the service can be viewed at Forget Me Not. Priscilla and her husband, Tom, will be laid to rest on June 28, 2026, at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth, ME.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Priscilla’s name may be made to any of the three churches with which she was affiliated: St. Paul’s United Church of Christ @ The Farm, Lamoine Baptist Church, and Pearl River United Methodist Church.

BRENDA L. WILLIAMS

Ellsworth

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Brenda L. Williams, on June 17, 2026, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born August 1, 1941, in Mannsville, New York.

She is survived by her beloved four children, Colleen (Wayne) Cameron, Annette (Tommy) Macko, Bob Jr. (Liz) and Roger (Dee), nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving her is her sister Penny, brother Kevin, a very special Aunt Lois Thomas, and so many friends who quickly became like family to her.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert Sr., her parents, two sisters, and her stepson Eddie.

To know her was to love her. We find peace knowing she is reunited with our father, where her heart has always been since the day he left us.

The family would like to extend its sincerest thanks to Ja’Nette Bowden, FNP, at Northern Light Primary Care, for her unwavering support and compassionate care she provided Mom.

There will be a private graveside service, and the family will hold a casual Celebration of Life, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the home of Roger and Dee, 152 Branch Pond Road, Ellsworth, where we would love for friends and family to enjoy time together, celebrating and sharing memories of our wonderful mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to a charity of your choice.

Patricia “Pat” Taniashvili

Ellsworth area

Patricia “Pat” Taniashvili (Hall), 83, passed away peacefully at a Bangor hospital Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Pat was born September 17, 1942, and raised in East Hanover, New Jersey. She moved to Indiana to study at Valparaiso University, where she obtained an undergraduate degree in English and French and a master’s degree in education. She met there her first husband, Jim Goff, and had two beautiful children. She raised them in Calais, Maine, and she later spent a year teaching English in the Republic of Georgia.

Pat had many hobbies: knitting and quilting, church choir, crossword puzzles, gardening, and swimming at the YMCA. She was an avid Cubs fan. Pat was also an excellent teacher. She taught foreign languages (French, Latin, and Spanish) at high schools in Indiana and Maine (Calais, Sumner, and Ellsworth) for a total of 45 years. She had a huge impact on many, many students.

Pat is survived by her husband of 35 years, Iosif Taniashvili; son, Matthew Goff and his wife, Diane Rixon; daughter, Rebecca Brown and her husband, Charlie; brother, John Hall and his wife Susan; sister, Sally Robinson and her husband, Terry; and several grandchildren: Zachary Neptune and his wife, Jonna, Jonathan Hall, Emily Hall, Meegan Goff, and Liam Goff; several nieces and nephews.

Pat’s funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2026, at St. Thomas Anglican Church, Bangor Road, Ellsworth. If you’d like to send flowers for the service, please reach out to the florist, Bud Connection of Ellsworth.

Pat will be missed by many people who love her. Few will forget her sharp wit and unique sense of humor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, where online condolences may be shared: www.bragdonkelley.com.

Elizabeth “Lily” Hall, 90, of Bar Harbor. Nov. 21, 2025. Graveside service will be held July 3 at Bayside Cemetery, Franklin, at 10 a.m.

Kenneth J. Salvatore Service

Southwest Harbor

Southwest Harbor, Maine - A celebration of life for Kenneth J. Salvatore will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 29 at Bar Harbor Club, 111 West St., Bar Harbor. Remembrance will be held at 5 p.m.

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