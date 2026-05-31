Note: “People We’ve Lost” is a feature of the Bar Harbor Story where we share obituaries of people that the island lost in the previous 1-2 weeks.

We’re doing this because we think everyone deserves to be remembered as widely as possible and not behind paywalls or at a cost of $500 for people mourning. We’re free.

If you have an obituary for a loved one or friend that you can’t afford to place in other spaces, please let us know, and we’ll share it here for you. We will also share obituaries that have been in other places, too. Just let us know.

By request we’ve started sharing obituaries from throughout Hancock County. This is a bit of a bigger lift for us, but we’ll try to keep doing it if it’s something that you all want. We all are so connected here.

WILLIAM LEON NICKELS

Steep Falls and Bar Harbor

William Leon Nickels, 86, of Steep Falls, Maine, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2026, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, Maine.

Born on January 28, 1940, William, known to many simply as “Bill” lived a life defined by faith, service, leadership, and quiet strength.

He was predeceased by his parents, John J. Nickels and Ferne E. Nickels, and his sister, Eva Louise Walton.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia “Pat” Nickels; his children, Timothy Nickels, his wife Kimberly, and Mark Nickels and his significant other Ashley Kenney; William L. Nickels Jr. and his wife Julaine, Keith Nickels and his wife Christa, Jessica Sprague and her significant other Ted Williams, his cherished grandchildren, Carter, Sydney Natalia, and Anthony; his siblings, Ethyl Rodick and her husband William, and Carroll Nickels and his wife Francis; and his nephews John Nickels and his wife Regan, and Michael Nickels and his wife Angela. He also leaves behind many extended family members, friends, veterans, and first responders whose lives he touched deeply.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army on active duty with the 307th Engineers at Fort Bragg, earning a letter of commendation and the National Defense Service Medal for his service. He later continued his military commitment with the Air National Guard in Bangor. His dedication to service extended into his civilian life, where he served with both the Bar Harbor Police Department and the Bar Harbor Fire Department, answering the call to protect and serve his community.

Outside of uniformed service, Bill worked for many years at the Jackson Lab and the Bar Harbor Quality Inn as a maintenance supervisor, where he became known not only for his strong work ethic but for his steady presence and leadership.

Bill was a man of deep and unwavering faith. At Eden Baptist Church, he was known for quietly praying over his pastor before services, a strong prayer warrior, and was willing to help anyone. A true reflection of his servant heart. On September 11, 2001, after news broke of the attacks on our nation, Bill gathered employees and guests at the Quality Inn into the front parking lot. They formed a circle, held hands, and Bill prayed for the country, the President, first responders, and the families affected. In a moment of national fear and uncertainty, he brought calm, strength, and hope to those around him, exactly as he did throughout his life.

He loved playing golf with his wife Pat and played in many charitable tournaments with both Pat and his son Mark. He treasured time with his family. He took immense pride in supporting his son Timothy’s nonprofit work helping veterans and first responders struggling with mental health challenges. His life was a testament to servant leadership, never seeking recognition but always answering the call.

A celebration of life will take place on June 6, 2026, at 1 pm at the Eden Baptist Church, 155 Old Bar Harbor Rd, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, with a time of fellowship and storytelling afterwards.

Instead of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to Ember’s Paws of Hope, 29 Rivermeadow Dr, Steep Falls, Maine 04085, where they support veterans and first responders.

William Leon Nickels leaves behind a legacy of faith, courage, humility, and service. His steady prayers, firm handshake, and unwavering love for his family and country will never be forgotten.

Brian G. Norton

Bar Harbor

Brian G. Norton, 53, passed away unexpectedly May 21, 2026 at his home in Bar Harbor. He was born March 12, 1973 in Hackensack, NJ, the son of Philip B. and Sandra K. (Fearnow) Norton.

Brian graduated from MDI High School, class of 1991, and New England College, class of 1997. He worked on and off at Don’s Shop and Save, now Hannaford’s, since high school. He also volunteered as a driver for Island Connections for which he was recognized with the David P. Evans Memorial award in 2014. In his spare time,

Brian enjoyed golf and was a fan of University of Maine hockey. He most enjoyed spending time with his extended family, especially during the July 4 holiday.

Brian is survived by his parents, Philip and Sandra Norton of Bar Harbor; one sister, Elizabeth Norton and her husband Andrew Orzel of Alexandria, Virginia.

A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. The family will share those details once they are finalized. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Island Connections.

Condolences can be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Joan Kellett Harvey

Haverford, Pennsylvania, and Seal Harbor

Joan Kellett Harvey, age 93, of Haverford, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home on April 15, 2026. Joan leaves behind her beloved daughter, Lydia Fitler Kimball, two grandsons, Andrew (Aggy) and William, of whom she was immensely proud, and her stepson, Peter Harvey. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and godchildren to whom she was devoted.

Joan was the middle child of Dorothy Clothier Kellett and Roderick Gilroy Kellett of Villanova. She graduated from the Agnes Irwin School in 1950 and attended Wheaton College. In 1955 she married William W. Fitler III and in 1957 moved to Haverford to the house where she lived for the rest of her life.

A devoted alumna of the Agnes Irwin School, Joan served the school in many capacities as both a volunteer and, for ten years, as an employee. In May of 2025 she was able to attend her 75th reunion.

In 1983 she married the love of her life, John S. C. Harvey (Jack). They had 30 very happy years together, sharing many interests, including travel and, most of all, horticulture. With Jack’s encouragement, Joan became involved with her garden club, The Gardners, leading to her involvement with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and the Philadelphia Flower Show, where she both judged and competed.

Every summer, first Joan, then Joan and Jack made the pilgrimage to Seal Harbor, Maine, where Joan spent every summer until she was 91. Seal Harbor was her true happy place. She loved being on any kind of boat, swimming, and hiking, as well as spending time with her family and many friends. When she no longer could do her activities, she was happy sitting on the porch looking at the view and seeing friends and family. She gave her time to many organizations, including the Mount Desert Island Hospital, the Seal Harbor Library, and The Harbor Club, where she was the first woman president.

Joan was predeceased by her beloved Jack, as well as her parents; her sister, Frances (Pats) Roberts; brother-in-law, T. Williams Roberts (Billy); brother, Morris C. Kellett; sister-in-law, Anne B. Kellett; and her son-in-law, Danny Kimball.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Joan’s long life on Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to The Agnes Irwin School, 275 South Ithan Avenue, Rosemont, PA 19010.

Dr. Albert E. Myers

Fort Myers, Florida, and Castine

Albert Edwin Myers died May 22, 2026, on Naomi A. Paullin’s birthday (first wife) in Fort Myers, Fla. He was a seasonal resident of Castine and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. His ancestors settled in Castine and Penobscot 250 years ago. Dunbar Road is named for his ancestor, Revolutionary War soldier David Dunbar and his family. His family donated the house on the property of the Penobscot Historical Society in honor of his mother, a native of Hancock County.

He was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Akron, OH, to Forrest D. Myers and Marian H. Conner. Albert attended Swarthmore College, The University of Akron, Wittenberg University, Hamma Divinity School, Oberlin College Graduate School of Theology and held the D.Min. degree from Vanderbilt University.

He was a Lutheran minister, serving in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Ashland Co., OH, Cheyenne, WY, Richmond Hill, Ontario. and Pittsburgh, PA. He was also an honorary Canon in the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Stephen in Harrisburg. He served for nearly 24 years as Executive Director of the PA Council of Churches, a ministry of 48 church bodies in PA, often serving as interim or supply pastor in churches through central PA.

With his first wife, Naomi A. Paullin, he had four children; they survive him: Paul T. Myers, Kathy I. Jones, Deborah H. Rice and Forrest C. Myers. He is also survived by grandchildren Thomas J. Cantlin, Heather A. Jones, Jordan P. Myers, Kelsey F. Myers, Alden J. Myers, Gray C. Myers, Callie A. Myers, Camden A. Myers and great grandchildren Xavier L. Jones, Arwen A. Faucett, Camryn W. Rice, Jr., Thomas J. Cantlin, Silas B. Rutkowski. He is survived by his siblings: Lucy J. Webster and Vivian M. Harig. Widowed, he married in 2000 Patricia A. Piper who survives him in their retirement home, Shell Point Retirement Community, near Sanibel Island in SW Florida.

He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church near Fort Myers but often attended his wife’s church, Chapel by the Sea, on Estero Island. Albert was a member and sometime officer in the Caloosa Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, and the Henry Samson Colony of the FL Society of Mayflower Descendants and served as Elder (chaplain) of the FL Society. He was a life member of the New England Historic Genealogical Society, the Castine (ME) Scientific Society, the Castine (ME) Historical Society, the Penobscot (ME) Historical Society, the Perry County (PA) Historians, the Somerset Chapter of Magna Charta Barons and the Order of the Founders of North America, and joined the First Families of Ohio. He served on many boards, including Thiel College, PA Citizen Service Project, Harrisburg State Hospital, National Council of Churches, Intercultural Family Services (Philadelphia) and the PA Bible Society.

He published five books and wrote numerous articles and hosted and spoke on radio and TV programs in Toronto, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. His hobbies included travel, family and local history and active participation in several discussion groups and clubs in Shell Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Albert E. Myers to:

Penobscot Historical Society

88 North Penobscot Road,

Penobscot, ME 04476

www.facebook.com/PenobscotHistoricalSociety

or

National Audubon Society

ATTN: Donations

225 Varick Street, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10014

Rev. Arthur Jay Gowie

Bangor and Hancock County

On May 23, 2026 at Maine Veterans Home, Bangor, Rev. Arthur Jay Gowie walked through the valley of the shadow of death and into the arms of his Lord and Savior. He was born on February 16, 1945 in Troy, NY to the late Arthur B. Gowie and the late Jean L. (Harrington) Gowie.

Art served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1987, retiring as an E-8 (CTOCS). He served as a Cryptologist, HRM Chief, and Career Counselor. He was a graduate of the Department of Defense Race Relations Institute, Drug and Alcohol School, and HRM School. He developed and implemented the Navy’s Leadership and Management program. He served aboard the USS Wasp (CV-18) and the USS Ticonderoga (CVA-14). Duty stations include, Philippines, Hawaii, Maine, Iceland, Florida, Tennessee, and Japan; where he climbed Mt. Fuji.

While on active duty he served as Episcopal Lay Leader. He also earned an Associate’s degree, a Bachelor’s degree, and a Master’s degree in Adult Education. Upon retirement he attended Bangor Theological Seminary, earning a Master’s of Divinity. In 1997 he became an ordained minister in the UCC, serving as pastor in East Millinocket, Brooks, and Monroe, Maine. He served as Staff Chaplain at Northern Light EMMC for 22 years.

He was an active member of Scouting America for over 65 years. He earned his Wood Badge Beads and was awarded the District Award of Merit, and the Silver Beaver.

Other employment included Acadia Publishing Company, Husson University, Borders Books, Apple Computer Consultant.

He enjoyed woodworking, refurbishing Apple computers, photography, being a volunteer firefighter, and hiking with his dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Madelene R. “Suzie” (Burks) Gowie, son Arthur D. Gowie and wife Elizabeth N. Graves. daughter Cheyenne E. (Gowie) Allan. Grandchildren Madelene R. Allan, Matthias B. Allan, and Calvin M. Gowie.

He was predeceased by his parents, both sets of grandparents, a sister and a son Lenno P. Gowie.

A service will be planned at a later date. Gifts in his memory may be sent to your favorite charity.

Share Bar Harbor Story

Share

Leave a comment