“People We’ve Lost” is a feature of the Bar Harbor Story where we share obituaries of people that the island lost in the previous 1-2 weeks.

We’re doing this because we think everyone deserves to be remembered as widely as possible and not behind paywalls or at a cost of $500 for people mourning. We’re free.

If you have an obituary for a loved one or friend that you can’t afford to place in other spaces, please let us know, and we’ll share it here for you. We will also share obituaries that have been in other places, too. Just let us know.

By request we’ve started sharing obituaries from throughout Hancock County. This is a bit of a bigger lift for us, but we’ll try to keep doing it if it’s something that you all want. We all are so connected here.

Ada G. Hatch

Bar Harbor

November 20, 1929 – July 16, 2026

Ada G. Hatch, 96, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2026, at her home in Bar Harbor, Maine, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and unwavering devotion to her family, friends, and community. Born on November 20, 1929 to Albert and Tryphena (Higgins) Hanscom, II. Ada was known for her warm smile, gentle spirit, and generous heart. Beloved by all who knew her, she devoted her life to her family, her friends, and her faith.

Ada was a dedicated member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR-Mt Desert Isle Chapter) for more than fifty years and took great pride in honoring our nation’s heritage. She was also a faithful member of the Church of Our Father since childhood, where her steadfast faith and participation enriched the congregation. In addition, Ada was an active member of the Upper Union River Historical Society and Episcopal Church Women.

Above all else, Ada cherished her family and the fun times shared with dear friends. (Bangor Hatches, Farnsworths and Higginses). She especially loved keeping in touch by sending cards for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and other special occasions.

She is survived by her children: Alan Hatch (Sue), Bruce Hatch (Lisa), Dana Hatch (Lena), Ellen Eaton (Chris), Annette Hatch-Clein (Lee), and Beth Lawson (George). She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Mike, Marjorie, Ada, Tim, Chris, April, Becky, Sabrina, Heather, Caroline, Douglas, Lauren, Eli, Luci, and Dustin, along with many treasured great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her immense pride and joy. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Elaine Emery and Gail Spooner.

Ada was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Alvin U. Hatch Jr; her special partner later in life, Frank Gray; her stepmother, Dorothy Bragg Hanscom, her son, Carl Hatch; her grandson, Jonathan; and her siblings, Hazel, Kathleen, Walter, Dale, Raymond, Connee, an infant sister and an infant brother.

Throughout her life, Ada exemplified kindness, integrity, and quiet strength. She found joy in spending time with those she loved—whether at home, on a road trip to Duck Lake, or at camp on Donnell’s Pond. Her life was a beautiful example of faith, humility, service, and unconditional love.

In keeping with her generous spirit and desire to help others, Ada donated her body to the University of New England’s Body Donation Program. Through this selfless gift, she will continue to make a difference by helping educate and inspire future generations of healthcare professionals.

May she rest in eternal peace, reunited with those who have gone before her and forever remembered by those she leaves behind. Those who wish to remember Ada are invited to send a card to a family member or friend.

A Celebration of Ada’s life will be held, 1pm, September 26, 2026 at Church of Our Father Episcopal Church, 91 State Highway 3, Hulls Cove.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Tyeler John Grey

Franklin

Tyeler John Grey, 32, of Franklin, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2026, as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident.

Born on June 18, 1994, in Ellsworth, Maine, Tyeler was the son of Michael P. Grey and Diana L. (Fitzsimmons) Frederick. He grew up in Lamoine, attending Lamoine Elementary School and Ellsworth High School.

Tyeler was a skilled carpenter who worked for his brother Zack alongside their brother Gabe. He was happiest outdoors and loved riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, chasing sunsets, playing guitar, and spending time with those he loved.

Above all else, Tyeler’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Kristen N. Grey; his children, Christopher, Cameron, Miya, Jaxon, and Parker. He shared a particularly special bond with his son, Jaxon, cherishing every moment they spent together.

He is also survived by his mother, Diana Frederick, of Conway, South Carolina; his siblings, Samantha, Zachary, Rebecca, Vanessa, Gabriel, and Makenna; his bonus siblings, Carley and Colby Butler and Maggie Frederick; his stepfather, Jody Frederick; and stepmother, Rebecca Grey. As well as his grandparents, Evelyn Knights and Elizabeth and Joseph Philbrook

Tyeler was preceded in death by his father, Michael P. Grey; and his grandfather, John Fitzsimmons.

A memorial for Tyeler will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Franklin Vets Club. Burial will be private.

The family asks that those who knew Tyeler honor his memory by embracing the people they love a little tighter and never passing up the opportunity to let someone know they matter.

Condolences may be expressed at www.acadiacremation.com.

Ian Donald Grant

Winter Harbor

Ian Donald Grant, 37, passed away July 24, 2026 surrounded by people who loved him dearly.

Ian was a hard-working man with a big heart. He loved to fish and had a true passion for worming, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family. Ian was the type of person who would do anything for someone in need, always ready to lend a hand without being asked. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Ian is survived by his wife, Kristen Grant; daughter, Kyana Grant; stepson, Ayden Preble; his mother, Molly Grant; grandparents, Richard and Paula Grant, and Mary Carter; brothers, LJ Powers partner Gina Follette, Larry Peters, and John Grant; sisters, Jennifer Grant, Nichole Blanchette, and Tiffany Gallagher; in-laws, Timothy and Anita Adams, Rose Adams; along with several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Milton Carter Sr.; his father, Kenny Grant; mother, Linda Pinkham; his brother, Phillip Carter; and his uncles, Lenny and Mac Carter.

Ian also leaves behind very close and dear family friends, Tony and Lia Bohannon, and Larry Smith, who were like family to him.

Ian will be forever remembered for his generous spirit, his love of the outdoors, and the deep love he had for his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11am, August 8, 2026 at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth.

Those who desire may make contributions in honor of Ian to an educational and life needs account for his daughter Kyana Grant, c/o Machias Savings Bank, 93 High St., Ellsworth, 04605.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Stanley Gowan Fullwood

Brooklin

Stanley Gowan Fullwood, 89, of Brooklin, Maine, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on July 16, 2026, following a battle with Huntington’s disease which he met with grace and courage.

Born on October 5, 1936, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, he was the son of the late Reverend Stanley Meredith Fullwood and Marian (Fisher) Fullwood. Raised in a family grounded in faith, service, and education, he graduated from Kenyon College in 1958 with a degree in psychology. He went on to earn his juris doctor from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1966 while working full-time for The Travelers Insurance Company.

Mr. Fullwood was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1966 and the Connecticut Bar in 1969, building a distinguished career in insurance, law, and risk management. He ultimately served as Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Orion Capital Companies. Among his notable professional achievements, he helped draft and implement workers’ compensation policy language for the State of California that later became the standard used across the United States.

Outside of his career, he was an avid enthusiast of historic home restoration, vinyl records, classical music, and UConn Women’s Basketball. He was deeply committed to philanthropy and devoted to serving his church, alma mater, and local community. He found great joy in preserving the past, supporting meaningful causes, and giving back to the people and institutions he cherished.

He lived most of his life in Connecticut’s Farmington Valley. He eventually retired to the quiet beauty of the Maine coastline with his beloved wife, Beth Nelson. He loved her deeply, and she cared for him at home with unwavering devotion.

In addition to his wife, Beth Nelson of Maine, he is survived by his former wife, Nancy Barber of Connecticut, and their three daughters, Lauren Fullwood Carmier and her spouse Didier of France, Deborah Fullwood Torgersen and her spouse Eric of Florida, and Susan Fullwood and her spouse Jan Warren of Maine; and a stepdaughter, Jennifer Worth Coughlin and her spouse David of Ohio. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce McIntosh of Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, Ryan Torgersen, Kirsten Torgersen, Julien Carmier, Lily Carmier, Brandon (Jessica) Coughlin, Christy Kate (Chad) Lance, and Allyson (Will) Bronsil; as well as several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Judith Worth Fullwood (1999), older brother, Robert Fullwood (2016), stepson Richard Worth (2019), and nephew, Andrew McIntosh (2021).

The family would like to express gratitude to all the wonderful people who have been so supportive during this diﬃcult time, including their heartfelt thanks to Arlene Eaton for her devoted care and kindness during his ﬁnal years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of ﬂowers, memorial donations may be made to:

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 4002, New York, NY 10018

Kenyon College Memo: Reverend Stanley Fullwood Scholarship Fund 105 Chase Avenue, Gambier, OH 43022

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

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