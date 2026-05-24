Photo by Ann on Unsplash

Note: “People We’ve Lost” is a feature of the Bar Harbor Story where we share obituaries of people that the island lost in the previous 1-2 weeks.

We’re doing this because we think everyone deserves to be remembered as widely as possible and not behind paywalls or at a cost of $500 for people mourning. We’re free.

If you have an obituary for a loved one or friend that you can’t afford to place in other spaces, please let us know, and we’ll share it here for you. We will also share obituaries that have been in other places, too. Just let us know.

By request we’ve started sharing obituaries from throughout Hancock County. This is a bit of a bigger lift for us, but we’ll try to keep doing it if it’s something that you all want. We all are so connected here.

Stephen A. Wilkinson

Gouldsboro and Bar Harbor

Steve took his last breath at home May 9, 2026.

Born October 17, 1947, in Bar Harbor, Maine, son of late Alan Wilkinson and Evelyn (Hammond) Wilkinson, Steve was forever proud to be called the Bar Harbor Fire Baby.

Steve and his wife, Eve, of 53 years, built their home in Gouldsboro where they raised their family. A sincere, dedicated, loving husband and father, Steve cherished being home, being quiet and embracing life as nature offered.

Steve graduated from Bar Harbor High School and joined the Army in 1966. He served in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. After his return in 1969, he worked for the telephone company and retired after 32 years. He found joy in becoming a Maine Licensed Arborist, then founding his own company: Ash Mountain Tree Service. His favorite hobbies in earlier days were scallop diving, making treehouses for his kids, walking on the beach, jumping in Jones Pond in winter and being an active member of Gouldsboro Fire Department.

Steve was a gentle man. We anticipated the timing of tides to go clamming (and falling in the mud), musseling and smelting – especially in the middle of the night. We relished foraging and eating cattails and collecting moss to make fairy trees in the woods together. We awaited his return home from work to find a lunch box full of berries he’d picked for us to share. He found beauty in small things, especially collecting shells and rocks and rocks and more rocks. He was an avid reader, bird watcher and gardener. His favorite loves were his family, pets, trees and nature. He loved looking into the sky.

He is predeceased by brothers Alan Wilkinson Jr., Bill Renwick, David Wilkinson; and sister Sandra (Wilkinson) Reed. Steve leaves behind his wife, Yvonne (Eve) Kelley Wilkinson; daughters, Heather Wilkinson and Tonya Wilkinson; five amazing grandchildren: Sage, Delaney, Hadleigh, Jai and Ivey; a special sister-in-law, Narda Wilkinson (Kensington, NH); and special brother-in-law, Kevin Kelley and partner, Cathy Smeal (Hancock, ME). He was also blessed to have many special nieces and nephews.

Contributions in Steve’s memory may be made online to Northern Light Hospice Honor Your Caregiver: https://give.northernlighthealth.org/campaign/652265/donate. Select the program: Homecare & Hospice Honor Your Caregiver. Or mail to: PO Box 931, Bangor, ME 04402.

Our family sincerely thanks Hospice’s devoted employees, especially Angela, Catherine, Emily, Allie and Jenny, along with Hospice volunteer, David Seward. We also thank Nicole from Bragdon-Kelley.

A memorial gathering in Steve’s honor will be held at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Ellsworth, where online condolences may be shared: www.bragdonkelley.com.

Grayson C. Mote

Ellsworth

Grayson Mote, 20, passed away far too soon following a tragic accident on May 15, 2026, leaving behind a family, a circle of friends, and a community who loved him deeply. Though his time here was brief, Grayson filled every room with laughter, light, and a spirit that touched so many lives.

Grayson loved spending time with his family and friends more than anything. He was caring, funny, adventurous, and the kind of person who made people feel welcome and valued. His smile, energy, and upbeat personality left lasting impressions on everyone lucky enough to know him.

He had a passion for wrestling and climbing and recently discovered a love for snowboarding and cooking. He spent many hours at Volta Climbing Gym, hiking the peaks of Acadia National Park, and snowboarding at Sugarloaf Mountain. Whatever Grayson pursued, he always strived to excel in the skills he was passionate about.

This past winter, Grayson spent his time at Sugarloaf working at The Rack restaurant, where he found not only happiness but a new dream. He had decided he wanted to pursue a career in cooking, excited about the future and the path ahead of him.

Grayson was deeply loved by his parents, Kelvin and Tammy Mote; his brothers, Evan Van Dorn, Eric Mote, and Gavin Mote; and his sister, Elizabeth Mote. He was also cherished by countless extended family members and friends who became family through the love and loyalty he gave so freely.

Though our hearts are shattered by this loss, we will forever carry Grayson’s memory with us — in every laugh, every story shared, every mountain trail, every snowfall, and every meal made with love. He was truly a light in this world, and that light will never be forgotten.

A memorial service celebrating Grayson’s life was held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Ellsworth High School.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grayson Mote Scholarship Fund, c/o Superintendent’s Office, 11 Avery Lane, Ellsworth, ME 04605.

Gone too soon, but loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Richard Dean Sprague Sr.

Lamoine and Bar Harbor

Richard Dean Sprague Sr. was a beloved grandfather, husband, and son. At 70 years of age, he passed away on May 10, 2026, surrounded by his family. Richard lived in Lamoine for 42 years, worked extremely hard as a fisherman, boat builder, and in his later years, as a building contractor. After his retirement, his son continued and shaped his business. He was born in Bar Harbor, Maine, to Beverly Murphy and George Sprague.

He will be remembered as an amazing man, ready to help anyone who needed him, and he shaped each life he touched. Richard had many passions and accomplishments, but far surpassing them all were his five grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He loved watching them excel and achieve their dreams, whether it was singing, sports, or just spending a day at the lake together. Family was always at the center of Richard’s life.

He had a deep love for the outdoors, being on the ocean, hunting, snowmobiling, boating, racing, and fishing. Each summer was spent boating at his camp, an ice-cold Pepsi in hand, and every winter he and his family would gather to ice fish, snowmobile, and ice skate. He loved the many snowmobiling trips with family and friends.

Richard is survived by his wife, Valerie Sprague; his children, Richard Sprague Jr. and his wife, Amanda Sprague, and Jodie Dumont and her husband, Paul Dumont; his five beloved grandchildren, Ava, Myles, Abel, Cooper, and Emma; his mother, Beverly Murphy; his sister, Pamela Burns; and many nieces, nephews, special brothers- and sisters-in-law, and extended family. Richard was predeceased by his father, George Sprague.

Richard will forever be remembered for his selflessness, strength, compassion, and unwavering love for his family and friends. His legacy lives on in the many lives he impacted and the memories that will be cherished forever.

Memorial donations may be made in the name of Richard Sprague Sr. to the Ambassadors Athletics Program, 52 Coley Cove Road, Lamoine, ME, or to the Sports Program at the Dedham School, 2065 Main Rd., Dedham, ME 04429.

Ann Whelan Ebeling

Brooksville

Born August 7, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, Ann passed away at her home in Brooksville, Maine, at the age of 100 years, 9 months, 10 days on May 16, 2026. She is remembered for her commitment to community, sharp mind, generosity, and humor. Ann briefly worked at McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis, then traveled to California where she worked at Douglas Aircraft as an aerodynamicist.

Shortly after Ann started working for Douglas, she met and married Peter Ebeling. Ann took early retirement in 1981 and moved to Maine where she and Peter remodeled an old house which became The Buck’s Harbor Inn. They enjoyed meeting people and making many lifelong friends. They ran and operated the Inn until the year 2000 when they made it their home. They then enjoyed ten wonderful years of traveling, cruising, and connecting with friends.

Peter passed away in July 2015. Ann and Peter enjoyed 60 wonderful years together. After Peter passed, Ann became a more avid bridge player. Over the years, Ann’s macular degeneration progressed, and she was very grateful to those who helped her to continue to play bridge despite the illness.

Per Ann’s request, there will be no service or ritual. Donations to the Ann Ebeling Scholarship Fund via the Maine Community Foundation, www.mainecf.org are encouraged. It would be lovely to see Ann’s beloved gardens at the Inn kept up by any volunteers willing to do so.

Side note by Ann’s niece, Magge (not dictated by Ann): Ann wrote this obituary. As we all know, there is so much more to her life than what she “approved” here – but we also know the depth of her humility – and I lost the argument of wanting to sing her praises – so, we shall all do it on our own. Cheers, Ann! A life well-lived.

Beverly J Jenkins (Hoglund)

Ellsworth

January 3, 1942 – May 19, 2026

Beverly J (Hoglund) Jenkins, 84, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2026, after a brief hospital stay.

Beverly was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, by her parents, Edwin and Laverna Schuldt. In 1968, she and her late husband, Russell Hoglund, moved to Maine to raise their family. Beverly dedicated over 30 years to the laboratory at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital and was also affectionately known by many as the “Mary Kay Lady.”

Family was everything to her, and she loved her grandchildren “to the moon and back.” She was stubborn and headstrong, but always in the best possible way. With her, there was never any guessing; if she had something to say, she said it. But underneath that fierce honesty was a heart of gold. Whether you needed a pep talk, a bit of encouragement, or just someone to listen, she was always there. She will be incredibly missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Perreault, and husband Steve; grandson, Jonathon Sargent, and partner Breighane; and brother, Eugene Schuldt. She is also survived by her foster sister, Elaine Peterson, as well as her nieces and nephews: Mindy (Don) Webb, Julie Holmgren, Victoria (Brent) Lahr, Cory (Nikki) Schultz, Terry (Mary) Peterson, Cindy (Douglas) Gunville, and Sandy (Jason) Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Laverna Schuldt; her husband, Russell Hoglund; her son, Todd Hoglund; her granddaughter, Megan Sargent; and her foster sister, Mary Ann Schultz.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Beverly’s life from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on June 27, 2026, at Jordan Fernald, 113 Franklin Street, Ellsworth.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR KENNETH JOSEPH SALVATORE

Kenneth Joseph Salvatore, 74, of Southwest Harbor. Celebration of life will be held June 29 at Bar Harbor Club, Bar Harbor, at 4-6 p.m. Remembrance at 5 p.m.

FUNERAL SERVICE FOR LAWRENCE JOHNSTON

Lawrence Johnston, 95, of Ellsworth, Maine, passed away on November 17, 2025, in Brunswick, Maine. His funeral service will be held at the Church of Our Father in Hulls Cove at 11:00 a.m. on June 6, 2026. Family and friends are invited to attend, and a reception will follow the service.

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