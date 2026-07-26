“People We’ve Lost” is a feature of the Bar Harbor Story where we share obituaries of people that the island lost in the previous 1-2 weeks.

We’re doing this because we think everyone deserves to be remembered as widely as possible and not behind paywalls or at a cost of $500 for people mourning. We’re free.

If you have an obituary for a loved one or friend that you can’t afford to place in other spaces, please let us know, and we’ll share it here for you. We will also share obituaries that have been in other places, too. Just let us know.

By request we’ve started sharing obituaries from throughout Hancock County. This is a bit of a bigger lift for us, but we’ll try to keep doing it if it’s something that you all want. We all are so connected here.

Nancy Evelyn Andrews

Otter Creek

Nancy Evelyn Andrews passed away on July 11, 2026 shortly after a refreshing swim at one of her favorite spots – Ike’s Point on Echo Lake in Acadia National Park. She was born on October 17, 1961 in Syracuse, NY, to Carroll A. and Hazel R. (Sprague) Andrews.

Nancy was an extraordinarily creative, kind, gentle, and loving person. She faced her many health setbacks with remarkable courage and dignity, while continuing to live with curiosity, humor, and joy. She was a bright light in the world to all who knew her. Nancy’s artistic talents emerged early in childhood, when she wrote and recorded scripts with her friends and later moved on to writing and producing 8-mm films as a 10-year-old, with neighborhood friends as her cast. She also designed and built elaborate toy boats to float in the local creek, inspiring friends to up their game. Her talents extended well beyond the arts: she was an ace softball pitcher, champion candlepin bowler, and croquet shark. Nancy loved swimming around Mount Desert Island, cooking for her friends and family, and nurturing small, spritely, snugly dogs with bright eyes, dignified smiles, and ever-wagging tails.

Nancy’s career accomplishments as a visionary artist are many. Nancy was a John Simon Guggenheim Foundation Fellow in filmmaking (2008). Her films have screened at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Pacific Film Archive, Ann Arbor Film Festival, Anthology Film Archive, Jerusalem Film Festival, Flaherty Seminars, Nova Cinema (Brussels), Ann Arbor Film Festival, and the Taichung (Taiwan) International Animation Festival, among many others. Her work is included in the film collections of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Bibliotheque Nationale-Paris, and the Franklin Furnace Archives. Six of her films are in the collection of the prestigious MoMA. Her last film project in progress will be completed posthumously by her many loving colleagues. Nancy’s creative output was not limited to films, but also included drawings, music, sculpture, and performance art. These works are often rendered with characteristic humor and inhabited by characters who are at times visionary, but always social misfits.

Her first feature film, The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes, premiered at The International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2015, won Outstanding Feature Award at the Imagine Science Film Festival, New York, and was screened at New Horizons, Poland; Dutch International Science Film Festival (nominated for Audience Award); Maine International Film Festival; Cinequest; and many other venues in the United States and internationally. She created a web series from material shot for the film and was chosen by The Independent Filmmakers Project for its inaugural Screen Forward Labs, a program focused on helping filmmakers develop serialized story-driven projects across all platforms. The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes web series (YouTube) won the 2017 Gotham Award for Breakout Series (short). Nancy is featured in Artists in Context’s “Artists’ Prospectus for the Nation” in the category of health, where she and other artists brought their aesthetic modes of inquiry to real-world problems.

She received grants and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, LEF New England Moving Image Fund, and Illinois State Arts Council, and many others.

Nancy received a Master of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (1995) and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The Maryland Institute College of Art (1983) before joining the faculty at College of the Atlantic (Bar Harbor, ME) in 1999. Nancy’s innovative teaching and celebrated artistic work were central to the development of the College’s film and media arts program during her quarter-century career on the faculty. At the time of her passing, Nancy was a Professor Emerita at the school. Her imagination, humor, and creative rigor will remain a lasting part of COA’s artistic life.

Based on her personal experiences while in hospital ICUs, Nancy worked with medical professionals and international organizations to raise awareness about ICU delirium and PTSD related to medical-treatment-associated trauma. Her work included a series of drawings, a film, a TED talk, writings, and conference talks around the world. Her advocacy has helped hospital staff to better understand what patients experience in the ICU, and change the way they care for those suffering coma-like states. She has been quoted in professional-level educational talks by ICU physicians about ICU delirium.

Friends, family, students, and colleagues were a central part of Nancy’s life. She greatly enjoyed their fellowship and cooking for their gatherings. Her wit, humor, passion, imagination, tenacity, and joyfulness inspired them all. In addition to her countless friends, Nancy is survived by her spouse, Dru Colbert of Otter Creek, her sister Debra Andrews and her partner Harry Fischman of Lamoine, ME; her brother and his wife Paul and Vicki Andrews of Patterson, NY; her stepsister and her husband Julie and Jim Economos of Wilmette, IL; mother-in-law Barbara Colbert; her brother-in-law and wife Doug and Ginnie Colbert; brother-in-law Andrew Colbert and his partner Wendy Young; aunt- and uncle-in-law Beth and Jack Yerex; and nieces Kathryn Andrews, Cynthia Andrews, Jillian Economos, Lindsey Economos, Andrea Ziglor, and Anna Colbert; nephews Matt (and wife Taylor) Andrews, Jamie Colbert, and Will Colbert; and 16 loving cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Hazel and Carroll Andrews, and her stepmother, Marla Pariser Andrews.

Memorial services are being planned for September in Bar Harbor, ME and for October in Baltimore, MD. Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to The Marfan Foundation (https://marfan.org/donate/) or the endowment for ICU Delerium (https://www.icudelirium.org/endowment).

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Daniel Quinn Mills

(November 24, 1941 – July 19, 2026)

Palm Beach, Florida and Mount Desert Island

Daniel Quinn Mills, known to family, friends, colleagues, and generations of students simply as Quinn, died unexpectedly on July 19, 2026.

Born in Houston, Texas, on November 24, 1941, Quinn was the son of Daniel Monroe Mills and Louise Elizabeth Quinn. Gifted with an insatiable curiosity from an early age, he devoted his life to understanding the forces that shape organizations, economies, and society. His remarkable career as a scholar, teacher, author, public servant, corporate director, and advisor left an enduring mark on the worlds of business, education, and public policy.

Quinn graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University before earning his Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. There he studied under John T. Dunlop, the distinguished labor economist, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, and founder of Harvard’s Center for Business and Government. Dunlop’s influence helped shape Quinn’s lifelong interest in leadership, labor-management relations, and public policy.

He began his academic career as a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management before joining the faculty of Harvard Business School, where he served for decades as the Albert J. Weatherhead, Jr. Professor of Business Administration. An inspiring and dynamic teacher, Quinn influenced thousands of students from around the world. Many remained lifelong friends and sought his counsel throughout their careers.

During the Vietnam War, Quinn answered the call to public service by joining the Nixon administration, where he helped combat inflation through the federal wage and price control program. He directed wages, prices, and profits for the construction industry, representing approximately fourteen percent of the nation’s economy, while simultaneously teaching at MIT.

Throughout his career, he continued to advise governments, major corporations, and nonprofit organizations around the world on leadership, strategy, labor relations, corporate governance, and economic policy. Quinn served as a director of numerous public and private companies, bringing thoughtful judgement, intellectual rigor, and integrity to every board on which he served.

A prolific author, Quinn wrote over forty books and numerous articles on management, leadership, economics, labor-management relations, corporate governance, and American public life. His work helped shape the thinking of executives and policymakers.

Those who knew Quinn admired not only his extraordinary intellect but also his generosity of spirit. His knowledge spanned strategy, economics, politics, history, communications, literature, and the arts, and as a lifelong learner and gifted teacher, he delighted in sharing his ideas with others. Yet it was his kindness, humility, and genuine interest in people that left the deepest impression. He had a rare ability to make others feel seen and valued, offering thoughtful advice, encouragement, and loyal friendship with grace, generosity, and a great sense of humor.

Quinn found great joy in the outdoors, whether on the tennis court, taking long walks, or tending to his beautiful properties. He was also an avid collector of art, antiques, and books, with a lifelong appreciation for beauty and history first nurtured during childhood summers spent with family in Madison, Indiana, where the city’s beautifully preserved historic architecture and Ohio River setting left a lasting impression.

Quinn’s intellectual life was matched by his warm family life. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; his daughters, Lisa and Shirley, their husbands; and his grandchildren, Victoria, David, Serena, and Liliana. His stepchildren, Leandra, Eliza, and Sarge; and his step-grandchildren, Harper, Tommy, Leander, and Cyrus. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Sterling, along with many extended family members. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joyce, and by his sister, Debbie.

Quinn Mills lived a life defined by ideas, service, generosity, and an unwavering belief in the potential of people. His influence extended far beyond the classroom and boardroom, inspiring generations of leaders while reminding all who knew him that true leadership is measured not only by achievement, but by character. His legacy endures in the institutions he strengthened, the students he inspired, the books he wrote, and the countless lives he enriched.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, Tues., July 28, 2026, at St. Mary’s-By-The-Sea, 35 S Shore Rd, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662. Interment will be at Ledgelawn Cemetery, Bar Harbor, ME.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial gifts in Quinn’s honor to one of the organizations that reflected his lifelong passions for education, scholarship, conservation, and the arts: The D. Quinn Mills Memorial Fund for Career Exploration at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, PO Box 412926, Boston, MA 02241-2926, Harvard Business School, P.O. Box 412275, Boston, MA 02241-2275, The Land & Garden Preserve, PO Box 208, Seal Harbor, ME 04675, The Beatrix Farrand Society, PO Box 111, Mt. Desert, ME 04660, The Society of the Four Arts, 100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach, FL 33480, or The Essex County Greenbelt Association, PO Box 1026, Essex, MA 01929.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Carl N. Brooks

Great Cranberry Isles and Ellsworth

Carl N. Brooks, 90, died after a brief illness on July 15, 2026, at MDI Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 30, 1935, in Calais, Maine, the son of Carl A. and Barbara S. (Spurling) Brooks.

Carl graduated from Cony High School in 1953 and earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maine, Orono, in 1960. He began his career as an electrical engineer in the telecommunications and aerospace industries, specializing in electromagnetics and working extensively with radar and radio systems. His passion for learning led him to earn a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1962 and a master’s of business administration from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Chicago in 1973.

While living and working in California, Carl met the love of his life, Patricia E. Corcoran, in 1969. They were married in 1970 and made their home first in the Chicago area before eventually settling outside Cleveland, Ohio, where they raised their family.

Carl possessed an insatiable curiosity and a lifelong love of learning. He was an avid reader who was always eager to understand how things worked and to explore new ideas. He enjoyed solving crossword puzzles to keep his mind sharp and was an amateur radio operator (W1WDO) whose fascination with radio technology extended well beyond his professional career. He also loved to travel, completing visits to all 50 states and finding particular joy in Christmas-and-New-Year’s cruises; among the most beautiful places he ever experienced were the summit of Mount Everest viewed from an airplane, Alaska’s Dalton Highway, and Lake Louise in the Canadian Rockies. Family, friends, and colleagues admired both the depth and breadth of his knowledge, and his keen intellect remained with him throughout his life. Above all, Carl was a devoted husband and a dedicated father.

Following his retirement, Carl returned to Great Cranberry Island to live in the family home where generations of the Spurling family had lived before him. Returning to the island allowed him to spend his later years in the place he had loved since childhood. He served as representative of the Town of the Cranberry Isles to the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission of the National Park Service.

He is survived by his sons, Carl N. Brooks II of Great Cranberry Island and Francis C. Brooks of South Portland. Carl was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, and his brother, Edward (”Ebbie”) Brooks.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on August 8, 2026, in the Congregational Church on Great Cranberry Island, followed by interment in the Spurling-Brooks Cemetery on Spurling Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Cranberry Isles Rescue Service, c/o Town of Cranberry Isles, P.O. Box 56, Islesford, ME 04646.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.

Thomas A. Chandler

Walpole, Massachuseets and Mount Desert

Thomas A. Chandler, 82, of Walpole, Massachusetts., and Mount Desert, Maine, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2026, with his loving wife of 20 years, Sarah, by his side. Son of the late Alcide and Catherine Houlihan Chandler, Tom grew up in Mansfield, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Whiting Chandler; his son, Adam Chandler, his wife, Mona, and their children, Maxwell, Violet, and Renton; his son, Jason Chandler, and his children, Johnny and Cora; his step-son, Matthew Deveau, and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Evelyn, Ethan, and Emmitt; his step-son, Justin Deveau, and his wife, Stephanie, and their children, Jackson and Leah; and his step-son, Greg Deveau, and his wife, Cassie, and their son, Conor. He also leaves behind his sister Patricia O’Malley and her husband Rick, as well as several beloved nieces. Tom was pre-deceased by his siblings, Alfred Chandler, John Chandler, Eleanor Hoogerveil, and Catherine Washburn; and his former wives, Claire Murray Chandler and Sandra Kline Chandler.

A graduate of Mass College of Art, Tom was a talented and highly motivated artist. He got his start in Boston advertising firms after college as an illustrator and then art director prior to establishing his own advertising agency, Hurley, Chandler, and Chaffer, in Providence in 1987. Art was a way of life for Tom and, after retiring from advertising in 2009, he expressed his creativity and love of good design through watercolor painting, furniture making, and many beautiful projects for his garden and home. In retirement Tom and Sarah spent long stretches at their Mount Desert home where they enjoyed nature, hiking, kayaking, watercolor painting on the shore, and gatherings with family and friends.

Tom’s college introduction to the banjo ignited his lifelong passion for bluegrass music. Over the years he played in various bands and, other than being with his grandkids, he was at his happiest during weekly jam sessions and at bluegrass festivals. He formed loyal friendships with other pickers, many of whom later visited and played for him during his time in memory care.

Tom will be remembered for his kindness, empathy, and infectious laugh that made his eyes crinkly and his eyebrows move up and down. In addition to his wonderful sense of humor, he possessed the rare quality of always having time to listen to others. To know him was to love him.

A celebration of life will be held on August 8, 2026, at 4 p.m. at South Walpole United Methodist Church, 1886 Washington St., Walpole, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Tom Chandler in support of the Frontotemporal Disorders Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. Donations may be made online at https://ftdboston.org/donate/ or donations may be mailed to Mass. Genl. Hosp. Devel. Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, Attention: Michael Johnson; checks payable to Massachusetts General Hospital, Memo: FTD Unit – In Memory of Tom Chandler.

Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.

Bruce Michael Spencer

Ellsworth

Bruce Michael Spencer, 59, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Born October 16, 1966, he was the son of Charles and Wilhelmena (Crook) Spencer.

Bruce attended school in Ellsworth and graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1984. As a young man, Bruce enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father. He also learned woodworking and became a talented craftsman, creating jewelry boxes, coffee tables, medicine cabinets, and other pieces with care and skill. He also used his many talents to completely remodel a bus in which he ultimately lived. Bruce worked for David, Jane and Matt Welch at Friends and Family Market in Ellsworth Falls for nearly 10 years, where the crew was like family. Bruce would always be the last to leave, making sure everyone was safely in their car and headed home. Whether stocking shelves or greeting customers, he was known for his kindness, friendly smile, and welcoming presence.

Bruce was predeceased by his beloved father, Charles Spencer; his cousin, Jeannie Spencer; and aunts and uncles. He is survived by his son, Steven Gilley; his mother, Wilhelmena Spencer; his sister, Holly Spencer; his niece, Jayleen Spencer and family; and his cousins, Lynn Malicy, Georgia Spencer-Bates, George Spencer Jr., Stacy Detour, Wyatt Spencer, Stephanie Henderson, and their families. Bruce will also be missed by many special friends with whom he spent time.

The family asks that Bruce’s memory be honored by spreading kindness, just as he always did.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at Elks Lodge #2743, 317 High St., Ellsworth, ME 04605. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, where online condolences may be shared at bragdonkelley.com.

Peter Kevin Davis

Gorham and Lamoine

Peter Kevin Davis, 68, of Gorham, Maine, passed away on July 11, 2026, as the result of an automobile accident. Born on August 9, 1957, in Lamoine, Maine, to the late Harold Peter Davis and the late Audrey Jean Davis, Peter lived a life full of curiosity, laughter, and deep love for the people around him.

Known affectionately as “Pigpen” to those closest to him and quote “Willis,” Peter was as sharp as they come. He graduated from Ellsworth High School, class of 1976, and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. He was licensed in selling real estate and insurance. His intelligence showed up in everything he did, whether he was engaged in a spirited debate, crafting one of his short stories or poems, or simply figuring out the best way to tackle whatever challenge was in front of him. He was endlessly hardworking, and his passion for his career was matched only by his devotion to his children and his home.

Peter was an athlete at heart who loved golf, soccer, volleyball, and really any sport that tested his limits. He cherished time spent in nature, especially during blueberry and apple picking season, and he was an excellent cook and baker who delighted in feeding the people he loved. He was active in his community through the Chamber of Commerce and was a past member of the Lions Club.

For all his accomplishments, what people will remember most is Peter’s humor. He joked around so much that friends and family regularly asked him, “Are you ever serious?” The answer, of course, was yes, but only when it really mattered, and especially when it came to his children. He was a loving and caring father who devoted his time to Sophia and Nolan and to building their future.

Peter was engaged to Rina Iniego, who lives in the Philippines, and the two were building a home together where he planned to enjoy his retirement years.

He is survived by his daughter, Sophia Davis and her fiancé Jack, Auburn, Maine; his son, Nolan Davis, Gorham, Maine; Peter’s fiancée, Rina Iniego, Philippines; his sisters, Diana Caldwell and her husband John, Brewer, Maine, Shelly VanCamp and her husband Bret, Ellsworth, Maine, and sister Robin Yonis, Deerfield Beach, Florida, and Lamoine, Maine; his brother, Timothy Davis and his wife Lisa, South Hamilton, Mass; he was predeceased by his half-sister Sandra Horton of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and his dear friend Kari Morin, mother of his children and close friend, Sanford, Maine, along with many others who loved him. He is survived by several nieces and nephews and cousins.

There will be no formal funeral arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future, and details regarding the date and location will be shared at a later time.

Peter walked with the Lord throughout his life, and we take comfort in the words of John 14:1-2: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?” Peter is home now, and he will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

Rosemary Joyce Torrey Piper

Ellsworth

Rosemary Joyce Torrey Piper, 81, of Ellsworth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Born December 18, 1944, in Fall River, Massachusetts, she grew up with the Rivet foster family and moved to Sorrento at 18. She earned her CNA license and worked many years in local nursing homes and at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital. She later worked in the Ellsworth school system and at Surry Elementary.

Rosemary was the proud mother of four children. Her grandchildren were the center of her world, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

She spent her later years at Seal Cove Assisted Living, where she formed a deep and loving bond with Valerie, whom she considered a daughter.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy, and grandson, Lance. She is survived by her grandchildren: Josh, Bradley, Megan, Amber, Alyssa, Kimberly, Julie, Katie, Tyler, and Phoenix. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Hunter, Aliyah, Lincoln, Easton, Ivy, Kent, and Jamie.

She will be remembered for her kindness, humor, and the love she gave her family.

Samuel Paul Woodward

Surry

Samuel Paul Woodward, 81, died peacefully at home on July 18, 2026, with his wife beside him. His was a rich and full life lived with courage, intelligence and strength.

Sam was born December 16, 1944, in Blue Hill. From a young age, he was determined to get every ounce of excitement, satisfaction and adventure from his life, knowing that “the bird (of time) is on the wing.” Early on, he organized his friends and siblings to explore the woods and find and refurbish cabins to stay in during summer heat and winter snowstorms. They were also “always messing about with a water body,” and Sam learned to sail on a series of boats during many adventures, both good and bad. He grew up resourceful and unstoppable—qualities he held for the rest of his life.

After beginning college, Sam joined the Navy and served four years (with part of that time in the Vietnam War), then earned his architectural degree at the University of Oregon and married. When he returned to Maine, he began a 40-year career in architecture.

Sam continued his quest for a life of adventure and was never afraid to explore a side path. He sailed to the Caribbean and back. He mushed sled dogs, having his biggest adventures in Labrador—two long (1,200-mile and 900-mile) dogsled trips along the coast in snow, ice and temperatures way below zero. He proudly founded the Labrador 400 race, held annually for several years. He spent 20 years rock and ice climbing.

Lives are often divided into the time periods before and after a major event. Sam’s event was an ice-climbing accident in 1995 that left him a paraplegic. He was determined to keep as much of his former lifestyle as he could. He did some of his best architectural work in an office he created in his house, outfitted to accommodate his wheelchair. His projects included renovations of the Blue Hill, Ellsworth and Northeast Harbor libraries. In his words: “I received a lot of pleasure from almost all of my projects and have satisfied a lot of clients, so I guess that’s a measure of success; I take it that way, anyway.”

The last chapter of his life was filled with new hobbies—writing his memoir, woodworking, and designing/building adaptive devices that allowed him to be incredibly independent. He became passionate about music, especially classical and jazz, read a multitude of books on history, science and anything else that piqued his curiosity. After marrying his third (and last!) wife, Carolyn, in 2008, he became part of her family of four children and spouses, eventually becoming a grandfather to nine grandchildren. He was as good at telling cute grandkid stories and touting accomplishments as any grandparent. To quote the final words of his memoir: “I feel completed now with [Carolyn] in my life and am as content as I ever hope to be. It has been a good run.”

Sam is survived by a large and loving family: spouse of nearly 20 years, Carolyn Bower; stepchildren Jody (Crouse), Christy, Mark and Jeff; step-grandchildren; siblings Jon, Thomas and Sue (Fenders); many cousins, nieces and nephews; his “adopted” Leaf family, and—last but not least—his faithful and beloved dog, Diesel. Sam was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Marjorie (McGraw).

The family extends a special thanks to Sam’s longtime caregiver, Jim Swift, and to CHCS Hospice Services for their kind support during the last weeks of Sam’s life.

A memorial service will take place at a later date in Blue Hill.

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