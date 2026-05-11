MAINE—The Percival P. Baxter Foundation for Maine’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children (PPBF) announces its 2nd Annual Online Auction, opening May 17. Community members, businesses, and supporters across the state are invited to bid on a wide range of items while helping strengthen resources for Maine families.

The Foundation is Maine’s only nonprofit dedicated specifically to supporting Deaf and hard of hearing children and their families. Founded to carry forward the vision of Governor Percival P. Baxter, the Foundation works to improve the lives of Deaf and hard of hearing children by enhancing services, supporting families, and expanding professional development for educators and service providers statewide. Currently the Foundation serves over 700 families and children in state wide.

Proceeds from the auction directly benefit:

· Deaf and hard of hearing children in Maine

· Families navigating hearing loss and communication access

· Professionals serving this community through specialized training and resources

“The Foundation’s work ensures children who are Deaf or hard of hearing and the families and professionals who support them have access to the tools and opportunities they need to succeed,” said OJ Logue, board member.

The auction is open to all and provides an easy way to give back while engaging with the community. To bid on available items PPBF Second Annual On-line Auction | ppbfme.com to learn more. Donations may also be made directly to the foundation at that site. The auction will close May 24, 2026.

About the Percival P. Baxter Foundation

Established in 1994, the Percival P. Baxter Foundation supports Maine’s Deaf and hard of hearing children by funding programs, empowering families, and strengthening professional services statewide. EIN #01-486534

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