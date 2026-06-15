BAR HARBOR — Peter Carriveau will perform on Tuesday, June 23, from 5-6 pm, as part of St. Saviour’s Downeast Summer Music Series. A singer-songwriter currently living in Monmouth, Maine, Peter’s music and writing are influenced by elements of Americana, folk, and rock, from artists such as John Prine, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and David Mallett. Peter is an enthusiastic soloist, whether performing original music or interpreting the songs of others.

St. Saviour’s weekly, free music series features local artists performing a variety genres -- folk, acoustic rock, country, blues, pop, originals and standards. A throwback to the 1960s folk music movement when churches opened their doors to emerging music, all concerts take place in the historic and beautiful sanctuary of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bar Harbor.

These one-hour concerts, every Tuesday from 5-6 pm throughout the summer, are free, appropriate for all ages, and handicap accessible. St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor.

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