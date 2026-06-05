



NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Monday, June 15th at 5:30 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host the third annual Pick-up Choir, a community sing-along led by pianist and choir director Christina Spurling.



Singers of all experience levels and ages are invited to join in singing folk songs, spirituals, rounds, pop songs and more. This program is all-ages; children 8 years old and younger may attend with a guardian.



Christina Spurling holds a masters degree in collaborative piano performance and loves bringing people together to make music. She has taught group music classes and directed choirs at various schools, colleges and community centers across Maine.



“All of us are built to sing! We are singing together for joy and connection, not performance or perfection,” said Spurling.



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.

Share

Leave a comment