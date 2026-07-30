MAINE—Ahead of the Scarborough Town Council’s special meeting Wednesday evening, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) sent the Council a letter supporting their proclamation calling for a federal review of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility at 40 Manson Libby Road. In the letter, Pingree urged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to seriously reconsider whether the facility should continue operating in Scarborough if its presence is undermining public trust and making residents feel less safe.

“The facility at 40 Manson Libby Road has become a symbol of fear, uncertainty, and intimidation for many immigrant families and their neighbors,” Pingree said. “That should concern every one of us.”

In her letter, Pingree emphasized that the Town of Scarborough has every right to question whether continuing to host the ICE facility serves the interests of the community. She called on DHS and ICE to conduct a serious review of the facility’s continued operation and to give meaningful weight to the concerns raised by local residents and elected officials.

“When a federal facility reaches the point where its very presence undermines the public confidence and leaves residents feeling less safe, the federal government has a responsibility to reconsider if that facility belongs there at all,” she said.

Pingree also reiterated that her office has been conducting aggressive oversight of ICE’s activities in Maine following the fatal shooting of her constituent, Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, in Biddeford. She has demanded answers from DHS, called for a transparent investigation, pursued legislative and appropriations oversight, and remains committed to holding the agency accountable to the communities it serves.

“Federal agencies must carry out their responsibilities in a manner that respects human dignity, civil rights, due process, and the communities in which they operate. When they fail to do so, local communities have not only the right but the responsibility to speak out,” Pingree said.

The full letter is available here and copied below.

Pingree has conducted official oversight visits of ICE facilities in Scarborough, Burlington, Mass., and Dilley, Texas.

Earlier this month, Pingree sent a letter to DHS Secretary Mullin demanding answers about the fatal shooting of her constituent, Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, by ICE officers in Biddeford, Maine, on July 13.

Pingree also joined the other members of Maine’s Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to Secretary Mullin calling for a comprehensive, transparent, and expedited investigation. In addition, Pingree and Reps. Jayapal (D-Wash.), Garcia (D-Texas), Raskin (D-Md.), and Thompson (D-Miss.) led nearly 200 Members in calling for independent investigations into Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan Sebastian Guerrero’s deaths and demanded that ICE halt removal proceedings against the witnesses.

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Dear Council Members,

I write to express my support for your proclamation regarding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility at 40 Manson Libby Road. I commend the Town Council for giving voice to the significant and growing concerns in Scarborough and across Maine about ICE’s presence in our communities.

The tragic death of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero has profoundly shaken our state. While investigations into the shooting continue, many Mainers are once again confronting a larger and deeply troubling reality: ICE is operating in our communities with no transparency, accountability, or regard for the people who live here. The facility at 40 Manson Libby Road has become a symbol of fear, uncertainty, and intimidation for many immigrant families and their neighbors. That should concern every one of us.

Residents should not have to wonder whether heavily armed enforcement actions will occur in their neighborhoods, whether federal officers are operating under appropriate oversight, or whether a facility in their town is contributing to tactics that erode trust between neighbors and government. This affects whether people feel safe attending school, seeking medical care, reporting crimes, practicing their faith, or simply going about their lives.

The Town of Scarborough has every right to ask whether continuing to host this facility serves the interests of the community. In my view, that question deserves serious consideration from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). When a federal facility reaches the point where its very presence undermines the public confidence and leaves residents feeling less safe, the federal government has a responsibility to reconsider if that facility belongs there at all. I believe ICE and DHS should undertake a serious review of the continued operation of this facility and proceed in accordance with the community’s wishes.

Please know that I am exploring every available avenue to address enforcement operations and the continued presence of ICE in Scarborough. My office has been conducting aggressive oversight of ICE’s activities in Maine and demanding answers from DHS regarding the preventable circumstances that led to Mr. Guerrero’s death. I have demanded a transparent and collaborative investigation, pressed the agency to justify its actions, sought greater accountability, and continue to pursue legislative, appropriations, and administration options to challenge policies that undermine public trust. I remain committed to using every tool available to me as a Member of Congress to ensure that federal agencies are accountable to the communities they serve.

Your proclamation appropriately recognizes that the immigration process and community trust are not mutually exclusive. Federal agencies must carry out their responsibilities in a manner that respects human dignity, civil rights, due process, and the communities in which they operate. When they fail to do so, local communities have not only the right but the responsibility to speak out.

Thank you for your leadership and your willingness to stand with the people of Scarborough during these difficult times. I am proud to stand with you, and I will continue working alongside you to pursue every available opportunity to reevaluate the federal government’s continued operation of this facility.

Sincerely,

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