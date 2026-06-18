PORTLAND, MAINE—Today, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, led a roundtable discussion with Maine forestry leaders about the Trump Administration’s reckless decision to reorganize the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and shutter research facilities. The planned USFS reorganization poses a serious risk to forest health and productivity in New England, realign key Forest Service staff away from the region, and potentially impact the research conducted at the Massabesic, Howland and Penobscot experimental forests.

“Maine is the most forested state in the nation. The Forest Service is an essential partner in protecting Maine’s forests, supporting our working forest economy, and advancing the research and innovation that will shape the future of wood products. But the Trump Administration is trying to push through a sweeping reorganization with little transparency, little justification, and little regard for the people and regions that rely on Forest Service expertise,” Pingree said. “Today’s roundtable made clear that Maine’s forestry leaders are concerned about what this plan could mean for forest health, regional staffing, and critical research at the Massabesic, Howland and Penobscot experimental forests. USDA and USFS owe Congress and the public real answers before taking another step. I’m grateful to everyone who joined today’s discussion, and I will keep fighting to ensure this reorganization does not weaken the Forest Service or leave Maine behind.”

Photos from the roundtable are available here.

Participants included University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy, and Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal, as well as representatives from the Appalachian Mountain Club, The Nature Conservancy, New England Forestry Foundation, Professional Logging Contractors of the Northeast, and more.

Pingree recently pressed USFS Chief Schultz about the reorganization plans in an Appropriations budget hearing. As Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Forest Service, Pingree will continue pushing for clarity from the Administration about the reorganization and take what she heard today to Washington.

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