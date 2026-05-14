BAR HARBOR—Gather around the fireplace, sip a beer, and hear stories about the history and future of Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island.

From May 21 to October 15, we gather in the main lodge at Terramor every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for an informative talk and discussion, camaraderie, and delicious refreshments.

This free series is hosted by Friends of Acadia. All are welcome to attend and $1 of every beer purchased benefits FOA!

Here are the first few events of the season (click here for the full schedule):