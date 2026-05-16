Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Roslyn Reid's avatar
Roslyn Reid
May 17

I remember walking over the ashes in 1979. What a shock. I still have a piece of the foundation from back then. :)

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
May 16

Didn’t the (running of the) restaurant get contracted out to a New Mexico firm a few years ago? Is that still who actually runs it? We went to the Asticou Inn several years ago to have the ‘real’ JP popovers and tomato soup.

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