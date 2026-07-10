SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Join us at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, July 28, from 5:30–6:30 p.m. for an in-person and online presentation by Paul T. Burlin, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of History at the University of New England, on the life and legacy of the Reverend Charles Fletcher Dole. Registration is required. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Drawing from his 2023 book, Charles Fletcher Dole, Liberal Theology and Reform, Burlin will explore Dole’s theological journey from an “ultra-orthodox” upbringing to becoming a leading voice in liberal Unitarianism and the Social Gospel movement. The presentation will examine the reforms Dole championed—including temperance, the Single Tax, women’s suffrage, anti-imperialism, and pacifism—as well as the criticism he faced for opposing U.S. involvement in World War I. Burlin will also highlight Dole’s longstanding connection to Mount Desert Island.

Born in Maine in 1845, Charles Fletcher Dole and his wife, Frances, built a summer cottage on Fernald Point Road in Southwest Harbor in the 1880s, where they spent many summers with their children. Their daughter, Winifred Dole Mann, later retired to Southwest Harbor and lived there until her death in 1978.

Paul T. Burlin is Professor Emeritus of History at the University of New England, where he taught for 27 years. He founded the university’s History Department and also served as Interim Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences.

Burlin’s first book, Imperial Maine and Hawai‘i, examined the influence of nineteenth-century Mainers in Hawai‘i, including missionaries Daniel and Emily Dole and their son, Sanford Dole, who played a central role in the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy in 1893 and the subsequent U.S. annexation of the islands.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/3dzkp2w5. For more information, call 207-244-7065, visit www.swhplibrary.org, or email programs@swhplibrary.org

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