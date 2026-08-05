BAR HARBOR — The Hello in There Foundation invites the Mount Desert Island community and John Prine fans across New England to a rare and heartfelt evening of music and memory on Sunday, August 23, 2026, with a special screening of How Lucky Can One Man Get at the historic 1932 Criterion Theatre, 35 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor.

This screening is a true rarity. Under a special arrangement with Warner Music, the film is making its way to only a small handful of theaters nationwide across 2026 and 2027, and the Bar Harbor screening stands as one of these exclusive stops. Audiences who join this evening will have the chance to experience rare documentary concert footage of John Prine on the big screen.

Directed by Jim Shea, the 92-minute concert documentary captures previously unreleased footage from a May 2010 benefit concert John Prine gave at his hometown high school in Maywood, Illinois. The film offers an intimate look at Prine on stage among friends and family, sharing stories behind the songs that shaped his catalog and his community. Prine returned to Proviso East High School that spring to help raise funds for the Maywood Fine Arts Association, a gesture of hometown generosity that later helped inspire the founding of The Hello in There Foundation itself.

The evening opens at 4 PM with an optional VIP reception at Atlantic Brewing Midtown, 52 Cottage Street, hosted by Fiona Prine, John’s widow and the founder of the foundation. Guests can gather for conversation and memories before the 6 PM screening at the 1932 Criterion Theatre. Fiona Prine will make remarks prior to the film and host a short Q&A following the screening.

“John believed in showing up for people and for the places that shaped him,” said Celine Thackston, Executive Director of The Hello in There Foundation. “This film captures exactly that spirit, and we can think of no better way to honor it than gathering with the community in a theater as beautiful as the Criterion.”

Fiona Prine is available for interviews in the weeks leading up to the screening and can speak to John’s connection to community, generosity, and music. Media may reach out through the contact information below to arrange an interview.

All proceeds from the screening support The Hello in There Foundation, a nonprofit founded to honor John Prine’s memory by carrying forward the love, kindness, and generosity he shared throughout his life. Since its founding, the foundation has distributed more than $1.4 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, supporting a range of causes and communities, including veterans, people experiencing homelessness, immigrants and refugees, and people in recovery, among many others working to help their neighbors.

Tickets range from $20 to $225 and are available now at secure.qgiv.com/for/hellointherefoundation/event/howluckybarharbor

Event Details:

What: How Lucky Can One Man Get, benefiting The Hello in There Foundation

When: Sunday, August 23, 2026. VIP reception at 4 PM, screening at 6 PM.

Where:

Screening Location: The 1932 Criterion Theatre, 35 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Reception Location: Atlantic Brewing Midtown, 52 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor, ME

Tickets: $20-$225, available at http://secure.qgiv.com/for/hellointherefoundation/event/howluckybarharbor

About The Hello in There Foundation: The Hello in There Foundation was established in 2021 by Fiona Prine to honor her late husband John Prine’s legacy and his lifelong spirit of generosity. Taking its name from Prine’s song “Hello in There,” the foundation supports organizations working with people who are marginalized, overlooked, or in need of connection and care. Learn more at www.thehellointherefoundation.org.

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