Real Estate Transfers
The following are recent MDI region real estate transfers.
BAR HARBOR
Richardson Family Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., and Londin-Richardson Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., to James Downey and Stacy Downey, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land.
Richardson Family Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., and Londin-Richardson Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., to 68 Whispering Brook LLC, Bar Harbor, land.
Richardson Family Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., and Londin-Richardson Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., to Robert W. Burgdorf and Rosellen J. Burgdorf, Pittsford, N.Y., as joint tenants, land.
Richardson Family Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., and Londin-Richardson Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., to Cecilla R. Garrity and Michael D. Garrity, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land.
Mark A. Fernald, Bar Harbor, to Coleman Fernald, Bar Harbor, land with buildings.
Wendy R. Nadel, Stamford, Conn., to Lawrence Nadel Revocable Trust, Stamford, Conn., land with improvements.
Wendy R. Nadel, Stamford, Conn., to Wendy R. Nadel Revocable Trust, Stamford, Conn., land with improvements.
Ruth H. Yamamoto, Upper Marlboro, Md., to Ruth Yamamoto Trust, Upper Marlboro, Md., undivided 50% interest, land.
John Wert, Bradley to R.L. White & Son and Christopher R. White, Hulls Cove, land with buildings and improvements.
Albert F. Minutolo and Cynthia H. Minutolo, Bar Harbor, to Albert F. Minutolo and Cynthia H. Minutolo, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Abrahm Malloy and Madison Malloy f/k/a Madison Woodworth, Bar Harbor, to Zachary Hall, Ellsworth and Sharon Conway Hall, Nashua, N.H., as joint tenants, land.
William A. Dyer, Bar Harbor, to Michele Heather Edwards and Yohann Edwards, Bar Harbor, and William A. Dyer, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Estate of Scott W. Swann, Washington, D.C,, to Molly Donlan and Thomas Witten, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Everett Legacy LLC, Bangor, to Everett Legacy LLC, St. George, Utah, land with buildings.
Rene A. Berger and Alison Mary Taylor, Bar Harbor, to Joe K. Winner and Susan M. Winner, Tarpon Springs, Fla., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Robert G. Lipin and Evelyn F. Ellis, Milford, N.H., to Philip Brooks and Astri Brooks, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Witham Family LLC f/k/a Witham Family Limited Partnership, Ellsworth, to Chasing Hospitality LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements.
Brion J. Kane, Bar Harbor, to Brion J. Kane and Coleen C. Kane, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Charles C. Arnold Jr., West Palm Beach, Fla., to Charles C. Arnold Jr. and Maria Arnold, West Palm Beach, Fla., as joint tenants, land.
CRANBERRY ISLES
John P. Moran III, Bar Harbor, Ann M. Young f/k/a Ann E. Moran, Otis, Jane M. Porter, Bar Harbor and Jason Pickering, Northeast Harbor, to Moran Family Islesford Trust, Islesford, land with buildings and improvements.
FRENCHBORO
David W. Lunt, Frenchboro, to David W. Lunt and Rachel Bishop, Frenchboro, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
David W. Lunt, Frenchboro, to David W. Lunt and Rachel Bishop, Frenchboro, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
LAMOINE
Estate of John Milton Larson, Waterbury, Conn., and Estate of Carolyn K. Knight, Brunswick, to Samuel Burr and Emily Burr, Trenton, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Le Chu Loo, Westwood, Mass., to Le Chu Loo 2025 Revocable Trust, Wellesley, Mass., land with buildings and improvements.
Philip J. Richter Jr. and Karen J. Richter, Lamoine, to Jeremiah A. Richter, Colorado Springs, Colo., Jayson P. Richter, Norridgewock, and Jennifer L. Sawyer, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements.
Roberta R. Hanscom, Lamoine, to Ryan P. Mitchell and Erin J. Mitchell, Toledo, Ohio, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
John Cimeno, Trenton, to Cimwood LLC, Trenton, land with buildings and improvements.
MOUNT DESERT
CBC Holdings Corporation, Mount Desert, to Camp Beech Cliff, Mount Desert, land with buildings and improvements.
Alexander James Ragonese and Malcolm Wheelock Dilley, Washington, D.C., to Carola McGiffert, Washington, D.C., land with buildings and improvements.
Northeast Harbor Public Cemetery a/k/a Forest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor, to Julia Merck-Utsch, Northeast Harbor, land.
Northeast Harbor Public Cemetery a/k/a Forest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor, to Courtney Comer and Guy Comer, Northeast Harbor, land.
Northeast Harbor Public Cemetery a/k/a Forest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor, to Patricia Baldwin and Alan Baldwin, Northeast Harbor, land.
Northeast Harbor Public Cemetery a/k/a Forest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor, to Ellanor Notides and Russell Notides, Northeast Harbor, land.
Northeast Harbor Public Cemetery a/k/a Forest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor, to Arthur Martinez, Northeast Harbor, land.
Northeast Harbor Public Cemetery a/k/a Forest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor, to Emma Roberts and Bill Roberts, Northeast Harbor, land.
Northeast Harbor Public Cemetery a/k/a Forest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor, to Margaret Hamner and Clay Hamner, Charlotte, N.C., land.
Northeast Harbor Public Cemetery a/k/a Forest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor, to Elizabeth R. Reece and Christopher S. Reece, Needham, Mass., land.
Northeast Harbor Public Cemetery a/k/a Forest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor, to Meredith Moriarty and Philip Moriarty, Northeast Harbor, land.
Joseph T. Ryerson III a/k/a Joseph T. Ryerson and Barbara H. Ryerson, Dedham, Mass., to Joseph T. Ryerson and Barbara H. Ryerson Trust, land with improvements.
Linda M. Reynolds, Salado, Texas, to Amy N. Reynolds, Austin, Texas, land.
Hendrick B. Bedigian and Mary Hancock Bedigian, Glenside, Pa., to Rockweed LLC, Glenside, Pa., land with buildings and improvements.
Revocable Trust of Diana Davis Spencer, Washington, D.C., to Diana Davis Spencer Personal Residence Trust, Washington, D.C., land with buildings and improvements.
Revocable Trust of Diana Davis Spencer, Washington, D.C., to Northeast Harbor Golf Club, Northeast Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.
Gary Meyer and Sally Meyer, Peachtree City, Ga., as joint tenants to Meyer Living Trust, Peachtree City, Ga., land.
Allison C. Wibby, Portland, Ore., to Jeffrey R. Alzner, Portland, Ore., land with improvements.
Seal Harbor Cemetery Association, Seal Harbor, to Alan and Mary Silverman, Seal Harbor, land.
Broadway Cabin LLC, New York, N.Y., to Richard A. Armstrong and Elizabeth M. Armstrong, Milford, Conn., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Averel Wilson Qualified Personal Residence Trust, San Francisco, Calif., to Eric Hermanson and Cary Hermanson, Excelsior, Minn., as joint tenants, land with improvements.
Carl C. Carter, Otter Creek, to LJME Properties LLC, Bar Harbor, land with buildings.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR
Joan Emily McQueen, Southwest Harbor, to Joan Emily McQueen, Southwest Harbor, and Amy Susan Geckeler, Framingham, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Claremont Hospitality LLC, Kennebunk, to Richard B. Zandler and Linda R. Zandler, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.
Alexandra S.E. Edgecombe, Pittsburgh, Pa., to Stephen Andrews Engel, Winchester, Mass. and Peter L. Engel, Freeport, land with improvements.
David M. Wolters and Donna M. Wolters, Palm Coast, Fla., to George W. Westbrook and Jan E. Zimmermann, Rockport, as joint tenants, 50% interest, Time-Share Estate at Harbor Ridge Condominium, Southwest Harbor, Unit 47, Week 42.
Rachael Truth Teel Dobrowolski and Devin D. Dobrowolski, Southwest Harbor, to Heather E. Krans Revocable Trust, Portsmouth, N.H., land with buildings and improvements.
Vaughn S. Clark and Julie A. Clark, Southwest Harbor, to Vaughn S. Clark, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.
John F. Gibbons, Bass Harbor, to Darlene Barnes and Norman Barnes, Simsbury, Conn., as joint tenants, Great Harbor Estates Condominium, Southwest Harbor, Unit 102.
Shawn J. Hanlon and Stephanie A. Hanlon, Gorham, N.H., to Maurice Egozi and Iris Egozi, Bay Harbor, Fla., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Manset PLE Realty Trust, Freeport, to Peter L. Engel, Freeport, land with improvements.
Dale A. Tudor and Mary Ann Johnson a/k/a Mary Ann Tudor, Lincoln, to Dale A. Tudor and Mary Ann Tudor Living Trust, Lincoln, 50% interest, time-share estate at Harbor Ridge Condominium, Southwest Harbor, Unit 41, Week 25.
Robert H. Zinn and Shirley D. Zinn, Lake Forest, Ill., to 3 Petits Oiseaux LLC, Chicago, Ill., land with buildings and improvements.
Dale A. Tudor and Mary Ann Johnson a/k/a Mary Ann Tudor, Lincoln, to Dale A. Tudor and Mary Ann Tudor Living Trust, Lincoln, 50% interest, time-share estate at Harbor Ridge Condominium.
SWAN’S ISLAND
ESO LLC, Ellsworth, to Jane S. Parkes Revocable Trust, East Hampton, N.Y., land with improvements.
TREMONT
Sandra Scott Revocable Trust, Acton, Mass., to Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Topsham, land with buildings and improvements.
Weslea Sidon, Seal Cove, to Natalie Hamill, New Hope, Pa., land with buildings and improvements.
Melissa Ireland, Malibu, Calif., to Melissa Ireland and Mark Olsen Living Trust, Malibu, Calif., land.
Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Topsham, to Conservation Limited Development LLC, Topsham, land with buildings and improvements.
Troy Trejo and Sarah Benge, Bass Harbor, to Allyson N. Chapman, Woodstock, Vt., and Nicholas Lawrence Monteforte, Woodstock, Vt., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Richard S. Cohen and Pamela Hattem, Seal Cove, to Alan S. Finnecy and James A. Hackman, Warriors Mark, Pa., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Laurence A. Turka and Barbara L. Weber, Boston, Mass., to Laurence A. Turka Revocable Trust, Boston, Mass., one half interest, land and Barbara L. Weber Revocable Trust, Boston, Mass., one half interest, land.
David A. Schlaefer, Bass Harbor, to Amy Schlaefer Rich, Southwest Harbor, land with improvements.
Estate of William Palmer Hawley, Los Angeles, Calif., to Richard K. Hawley, Los Angeles, Calif., land with improvements.
TRENTON
Lewis A. Romer and Joanne Romer, Trenton, to Stephen R. McMullen and Jane D. McMullen, Lamoine, as joint tenants.
R. Douglas Lackey, Roswell, Ga., to Doug and Joanne Lackey Revocable Trust, Roswell, Ga., land with buildings and improvements.
Gary P. Martin, Lincolnville, to Gary P. Martin and Jane Florendo Martin, Lincolnville, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Estate of Leo James Michaud, Lincolnville, to Gary P. Martin, Lincolnville, land with buildings and improvements.
Martha Mary Humler, Bethesda, Md., to Martha Mary Humler Revocable Trust, land with buildings and improvements.
Donald Gibson, Mount Desert, to Abraham Malloy and Madison Malloy, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
Hollie E. Kenniff and Keith T. Kenniff, Falmouth, to WDRC-ME.LLC, Coventry, Conn., land with buildings and improvements.
Gail L. Duym, Trenton, to Gail L. Duym and Kevin J. Delaittre, Trenton, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
David Schlaefer, Bass Harbor, to Amy Schlaefer, Southwest Harbor, land with improvements.
Estate of Jere Huston O’Rourke, Trenton, to Maygen O’Rourke, Trenton, land with buildings and improvements.
Peter L. Haynes, Yarmouth, to Peter L. Haynes Trust, Yarmouth, land with buildings and improvements.