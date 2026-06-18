The following are recent MDI region real estate transfers.

Richardson Family Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., and Londin-Richardson Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., to James Downey and Stacy Downey, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land.

Richardson Family Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., and Londin-Richardson Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., to 68 Whispering Brook LLC, Bar Harbor, land.

Richardson Family Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., and Londin-Richardson Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., to Robert W. Burgdorf and Rosellen J. Burgdorf, Pittsford, N.Y., as joint tenants, land.

Richardson Family Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., and Londin-Richardson Revocable Trust, Chester, N.H., to Cecilla R. Garrity and Michael D. Garrity, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land.

Mark A. Fernald, Bar Harbor, to Coleman Fernald, Bar Harbor, land with buildings.

Wendy R. Nadel, Stamford, Conn., to Lawrence Nadel Revocable Trust, Stamford, Conn., land with improvements.

Wendy R. Nadel, Stamford, Conn., to Wendy R. Nadel Revocable Trust, Stamford, Conn., land with improvements.

Ruth H. Yamamoto, Upper Marlboro, Md., to Ruth Yamamoto Trust, Upper Marlboro, Md., undivided 50% interest, land.

John Wert, Bradley to R.L. White & Son and Christopher R. White, Hulls Cove, land with buildings and improvements.

Albert F. Minutolo and Cynthia H. Minutolo, Bar Harbor, to Albert F. Minutolo and Cynthia H. Minutolo, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

Abrahm Malloy and Madison Malloy f/k/a Madison Woodworth, Bar Harbor, to Zachary Hall, Ellsworth and Sharon Conway Hall, Nashua, N.H., as joint tenants, land.

William A. Dyer, Bar Harbor, to Michele Heather Edwards and Yohann Edwards, Bar Harbor, and William A. Dyer, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

Estate of Scott W. Swann, Washington, D.C,, to Molly Donlan and Thomas Witten, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

Everett Legacy LLC, Bangor, to Everett Legacy LLC, St. George, Utah, land with buildings.

Rene A. Berger and Alison Mary Taylor, Bar Harbor, to Joe K. Winner and Susan M. Winner, Tarpon Springs, Fla., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

Robert G. Lipin and Evelyn F. Ellis, Milford, N.H., to Philip Brooks and Astri Brooks, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

Witham Family LLC f/k/a Witham Family Limited Partnership, Ellsworth, to Chasing Hospitality LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements.

Brion J. Kane, Bar Harbor, to Brion J. Kane and Coleen C. Kane, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.