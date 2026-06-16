Summer is underway across Maine farms and communities. In this issue, you’ll find opportunities to support farms during Open Farm Day, celebrate Maine Dairy Month, connect with local food programs, and discover events happening around the state. Thank you for supporting Maine agriculture. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, and don’t hesitate to share your news, recipes, and Real Maine photos by emailing DACFRealMaine@maine.gov.

In This Issue

You’re Invited to Maine’s 37th Annual Open Farm Day

This year’s Open Farm Day will be celebrated on July 26.

This annual tradition is an excellent way to learn about farming. There’s something for everyone! Plan a visit with friends and family, get inspired for your own farm or gardening goals, and have fun. The choice is yours to pick among participating farms that raise animals, fruits, and vegetables and/or produce fiber, cheese, and farm products. Farmers are excited to welcome guests to their businesses.

To learn more, and to view a map of this year’s sites, go to Real Maine’s Open Farm Day page.

Celebrate Maine Dairy Month With Real Maine Products

Real Maine invites you to celebrate Maine Dairy Month in June. From a glass of fresh local milk to any number of products made with Maine milk and cream, there is a wealth of ways to enjoy and discover Maine dairy year-round.

Maine is home to farms that care for herds of dairy cows, goats, sheep, and even water buffalo, and our state boasts award-winning cheeses, yogurt, ice cream, and butter.

Enrollment Open for the 2026 Senior FarmShare Program

Please help to spread the word!

The Maine Senior FarmShare Program (MSFP) is now enrolling participants for the 2026 season. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Maine Senior FarmShare Program, which connects older adults to fresh Maine-grown food while supporting farms across the state.

Income-eligible adults over the age of 60 who wish to apply to use their $50 benefit at a participating Maine farm must complete an online application on the MSFP website.

Income-eligible adults over the age of 60 who wish to apply to use their $50 benefit at a Maine Farmers’ Market must apply in-person at the Information Booth at a participating market.

Through MSFP, Maine farmers provide fresh, unprocessed, locally grown produce directly to eligible older adults. Each participant receives a $50 share during the growing season. All produce is grown in Maine and may include fruits, vegetables, culinary herbs, and unprocessed honey.

Participants must be Maine residents 60 years or older, 55 years or older for Native Americans, and income eligible. The income eligibility guidelines are listed on the DACF MSFP website. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis as funds remain available.

MSFP is a program of Maine DACF. The Maine DACF receives a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to fund the MSFP. For more information about MSFP, visit the DACF website or contact MSFP by email at seniorfarmshare.agr@maine.gov or by phone at (207) 287-3491.

This project has been funded at least in part by Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The contents of this publication do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nor does mention of trade names, commercial products, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government.

Community Events and Activities

Here are some upcoming events and activities of interest:

Celebrating Maine’s Year of the Woman Farmer

Real Maine and DACF are highlighting women farmers making an impact across Maine’s agricultural community. Follow along on Facebook and Instagramto read their stories, learn about their work, and celebrate their contributions to Maine agriculture.

You can also visit the Year of the Woman Farmer page at www.maine.gov/dacf to learn more about this statewide initiative.

Maine School Garden Network Offers Tours This Summer

The Maine School Garden Network’s School Garden Summer Tours run from late June through early August, with stops all across the state.

These tours are an opportunity to connect with fellow school garden coordinators, explore different sites, gather fresh ideas, and share your own garden experiences.

Go to MSGN’s Summer Tour page to see a schedule and locations for tours for this season, along with more information and how to RSVP.

Farms Invited to Participate in Agritourism Webinar Series

Are you a farmer or natural resource business owner looking for new ways to improve visitor experiences? Whether you offer a farm stand, pick-your-own activities, tours, trails, open houses, markets, pop-up events, farm stays, or host travel groups, these sessions can provide you with helpful information. Join us to hear real-world examples from business owners , and presenters sharing a range of agritourism experiences and success stories.

Please use the sign-up form to register, ask questions, and receive the links to watch live or view the recording.

All experience and interest levels are welcome.

Important Dates for 2026 Real Maine Promotional Features

Members, take note of these deadlines for the upcoming year:

Real Maine’s Statewide Special Event Days:

Real Maine’s Quarterly Publication Deadlines:

Submit cover images, recipes, stories & related content to DACFRealMaine@maine.gov.

July 1 – Autumn in Maine

Oct. 1 – Winter in Maine

Register for Upcoming Soil Health Series Workshops

The Maine Healthy Soils Program and the Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District are teaming up to offer a free series of field days. Each workshop in the Soil Health Series will feature a different local farm. After gathering for a meal featuring locally sourced ingredients, participants will walk the fields with Matthew Boucher, Maine State Soil Scientist, to discuss opportunities and challenges in managing soil health on-site, and to provide advice and answer any questions attendees may have.

Registration is required, and space is limited. Register soon!

Meet DACF’s Summer Ag Resource Development Intern

Maine DACF’s Agricultural Resource Development Division excited to introduce its summer intern, Kate Busko.

Kate is a senior at the University of Maine, studying ecology and environmental Sciences and journalism, with a French minor. Through past internships, she became interested in food insecurity, preventing food waste, and then in food production and agriculture.

Kate’s love of Maine farming has grown from her love of Maine food – and countless Saturday mornings at the Orono Farmer’s Market. She is also an avid knitter who loves working with locally produced fiber.

This summer, Kate will focus on agricultural fairs and nutrition and food security programs. She is excited to learn more about Maine’s agricultural laws, its agricultural fairs, and the many ways in which the state supports farming, food production, and Mainers’ access to healthy, delicious, Maine-grown food.

Agricultural Organization/Agency Grant Opportunities

What’s in Season?

From squash, carrots, and winter storage crops to microgreens and frozen Maine wild blueberries, an abundance of in-season fruits and vegetables is a feast for the palate. Incorporate fresh and vibrant Maine fruits and vegetables into your daily meals.

The strawberry season is short and sweet. In fact, it’s so short that we recommend eating fresh strawberries for breakfast, lunch, and dinner while they are in season! Strawberries freeze very well, so consider preparing plenty of fresh berries for the freezer as well, to enjoy throughout the coming months.

Fresh, local strawberries are typically available at farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and some grocery stores in June and early July. (Some farms grow special varieties that produce later in the season, but the big harvest is early summer.) Many Mainers rely on pick-your-own farms to source quantities of berries in season.

Look for Specialty Crop Spotlights on Real Maine social media!

Agritourism Promotional Tips for Real Maine Members

Stay Connected! Find more agritourism tools and guidance on DACF’s agritourism resource page. Don’t forget to subscribe to agritourism updates from Real Maine and DACF.

We’ve learned that visitors enjoy trip-chaining or seeking a destination with several local highlights, and they tend to learn about experiences through word-of-mouth.

Consider partnering with your nearby farms, makers, artisans, etc., to reach new visitors and potential customers! This can include choosing a site that’s easiest to access for crowds, and hosting pop-ups to promote peers.

Collaborate with each other to help cross-promote events. Reach out to Real Maine via email – DACFRealMaine@maine.gov – for ideas. You can also call 207-287-3491 and ask for Anne.

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