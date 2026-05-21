Shelly A. Price and Christopher W. Price, Bar Harbor, to Brianna Philbrick and Conor Mahon, Portland, as joint tenants, land with improvements.

Keegan Howie, Bar Harbor, to Holly A. Thulin f/k/a Holly Howie, Bar Harbor, land with improvements.

April Leah Stafford Revocable Living Trust, Fredericksburg, Va., to April Leah Stafford and Bryant Scott Hagaman, Fredericksburg, Va., as joint tenants, land.

David A. White, Bar Harbor, to Downeast Ohana LLC, Mount Desert, land with buildings.

Jeffrey D. Sussman and Amy E. Sussman, Eldersburg, Md., to Jeffrey D. Sussman Revocable Trust, 50% undivided interest, land with buildings and improvements and Amy E. Sussman Revocable Trust, Eldersburg, Md., 50%undivided interest, land with buildings and improvements.

Andrea Lepcio, Ellsworth, to Stephen Clark Sterling and Jillian C. Knight, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

Inhabitants of Municipality Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor, to Leland B. Seabury and Donna M. Brown, East Longmeadow, Mass., land.

Kyle D. Dupuis and Sherry A. Dupuis, Mexico, to Jennifer Ann Aiguier, Lamoine, land with buildings and improvements.

Estate of Perry Fowler, Lamoine, to Jay A. Fowler, Lamoine, land.

Donna B. Crawford, Lamoine, to Glenn S. Crawford, Lamoine, land with buildings and improvements.

Glenn S. Crawford, Lamoine, to Cameron Crawford and Glenn Crawford, Lamoine, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

Donna E. Thorburn, Windham, to James Mark Thorburn and Katherine J. Thorburn, Haverford, Pa., as joint tenants, land with buildings.

Ashley R. Mathieu, Eastbrook, to Ashley R. Mathieu, Eastbrook, and Carl Mathieu, Vassalboro, as joint tenants, land with improvements.

Daniel C. Burleigh a/k/a Daniel C. Burleigh Jr. and Marcy M. Burleigh, Gilford, N.H., to Burleigh One Family 2026 Revocable Trust, Gilford, N.H., land with buildings and improvements.

Island Housing Trust, Mount Desert, to Shir Mina Kehila f/k/a Shir Mina Orner and Nathaniel Ross Hilliard, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.

John Fehlauer and Wendy E. Fehlauer, Mount Desert, to John and Wendy Fehlauer Irrevocable Trust, Mount Desert, land with buildings and improvements.

Jessica A. Furnback and Wesley E. Furnback, Brick, N.J., to Edward R. Johnston and Anne E. Rhode, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

Linda M. Jordan, Port Charlotte, Fla., Mary S. Jordan, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Brenda J. Smith, Micco, Fla., and Henry A. Jordan III, Surry, to Michael Gillis, Rockport, Mass., land with buildings and improvements.

Elizabeth V. Dupuis f/k/a Elizabeth V. Willette, Seal Harbor, to ASJ Real Estate Trust, Seal Harbor, land with buildings

Thomas Maniatis, New York, N.Y., to Thomas P. Maniatis 2026 Revocable Trust, New York, N.Y., land.