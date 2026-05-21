Recent MDI Region Real Estate Transfers
BAR HARBOR
Inhabitants of Municipality Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor, to Leland B. Seabury and Donna M. Brown, East Longmeadow, Mass., land.
Andrea Lepcio, Ellsworth, to Stephen Clark Sterling and Jillian C. Knight, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Jeffrey D. Sussman and Amy E. Sussman, Eldersburg, Md., to Jeffrey D. Sussman Revocable Trust, 50% undivided interest, land with buildings and improvements and Amy E. Sussman Revocable Trust, Eldersburg, Md., 50%undivided interest, land with buildings and improvements.
David A. White, Bar Harbor, to Downeast Ohana LLC, Mount Desert, land with buildings.
April Leah Stafford Revocable Living Trust, Fredericksburg, Va., to April Leah Stafford and Bryant Scott Hagaman, Fredericksburg, Va., as joint tenants, land.
Keegan Howie, Bar Harbor, to Holly A. Thulin f/k/a Holly Howie, Bar Harbor, land with improvements.
Shelly A. Price and Christopher W. Price, Bar Harbor, to Brianna Philbrick and Conor Mahon, Portland, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
LAMOINE
Daniel C. Burleigh a/k/a Daniel C. Burleigh Jr. and Marcy M. Burleigh, Gilford, N.H., to Burleigh One Family 2026 Revocable Trust, Gilford, N.H., land with buildings and improvements.
Ashley R. Mathieu, Eastbrook, to Ashley R. Mathieu, Eastbrook, and Carl Mathieu, Vassalboro, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
Donna E. Thorburn, Windham, to James Mark Thorburn and Katherine J. Thorburn, Haverford, Pa., as joint tenants, land with buildings.
Glenn S. Crawford, Lamoine, to Cameron Crawford and Glenn Crawford, Lamoine, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Donna B. Crawford, Lamoine, to Glenn S. Crawford, Lamoine, land with buildings and improvements.
Estate of Perry Fowler, Lamoine, to Jay A. Fowler, Lamoine, land.
Kyle D. Dupuis and Sherry A. Dupuis, Mexico, to Jennifer Ann Aiguier, Lamoine, land with buildings and improvements.
MOUNT DESERT
Island Housing Trust, Mount Desert, to Shir Mina Kehila f/k/a Shir Mina Orner and Nathaniel Ross Hilliard, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.
John Fehlauer and Wendy E. Fehlauer, Mount Desert, to John and Wendy Fehlauer Irrevocable Trust, Mount Desert, land with buildings and improvements.
Jessica A. Furnback and Wesley E. Furnback, Brick, N.J., to Edward R. Johnston and Anne E. Rhode, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Linda M. Jordan, Port Charlotte, Fla., Mary S. Jordan, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Brenda J. Smith, Micco, Fla., and Henry A. Jordan III, Surry, to Michael Gillis, Rockport, Mass., land with buildings and improvements.
Elizabeth V. Dupuis f/k/a Elizabeth V. Willette, Seal Harbor, to ASJ Real Estate Trust, Seal Harbor, land with buildings
Thomas Maniatis, New York, N.Y., to Thomas P. Maniatis 2026 Revocable Trust, New York, N.Y., land.
Edward J. Kinsey and Kristi L. Kinsey, Mount Desert, to Courtney Sale and Thomas Coiner, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR
Island Land Corporation, Southwest Harbor, to Worcester Associates, Southwest Harbor, land with improvements.
Thomas H. Fox Inter Vivos Trust, Washington, D.C., to Linda Adair Fox and Brian Stewart Fox, Washington, D.C., land.
David W. Lewis, Kittery, to David Boshko and Margaret Burnett, Lamoine, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Estate of Letitia S. Stanley, Bangor, to Debra S. Bickford, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.
Arthur H. Pettegrow and Alyssa Pettegrow, Oakﬁeld, to Trinity First Properties LLC, Land O Lakes, Fla., land with buildings and improvements.
SWAN’S ISLAND
William H. Banks Jr., Swan’s Island, to IRA C. Stevens III and Stephanie A. Stevens, New Boston, N.H., as joint tenants, land.
Estate of Richard A. Carter, Exeter, R.I., to Sandra K. Carter, Exeter, R.I., land with buildings.
Eric G. Woodbury 2001 Trust, Swan’s Island, to Ross L. Argir and Brandy L. Argir, Interlochen, Mich., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
TREMONT
Diehl M. Snyder and Susan K. Snyder, Sebastian, Fla., to Snyder Family Revocable Trust, Sebastian, Fla., land with buildings and improvements.
Joanne Bell Davis, Kingﬁeld to 177 Richtown LLC, Enﬁeld, Conn., land with buildings and improvements.
Estate of Wills Edward Dow, Winterport, to Benjamin Clapp and Lisa Clapp, Lee, N.H., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Andrew Marchand Simon, Bass Harbor, to MAML LLC, Bass Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.
Matthew Marchand Simon, Ossining, N.Y., to Andrew Marchand Simon, Bass Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.
Lawrence A. Cole, Trenton, to Benjamin R. Rancourt and Ashley L. Graves, Mount Desert, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
TRENTON
Kristina Lee Swanson, Trenton, to Taylor Scott Horner a/k/a Taylor Scott Horner (Nakano), Missoula, Mont. and Micah John Horner, Missoula, Mont., land with buildings and improvements.
Martha Mary Humler, Bethesda, Md., to Martha Mary Humler Revocable Trust, Bethesda, Md., land with buildings and improvements.
Linda H. Mansﬁeld, Lamoine, to Megan Mansﬁeld-Pryor and Matthew Pryor, Bath, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Stephanie Fountaine, Bar Harbor, and Steven H. Richardson, Vienna, to Steven H. Richardson, Vienna, land with improvements.
Steven H. Richardson, Vienna, to Steven H. Richardson and E. Ann Gibbs, Vienna, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
Melanie Liles and John Liles, Ellsworth, to JMH Investments LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements.
Brant L. Viner and Margaret Harling, Trenton, to Brant L. Viner Trust, Trenton, undivided one-half interest, land with buildings and Margaret Harling Trust, Trenton, undivided one-half interest, land with buildings.