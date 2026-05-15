MOUNT DESERT—The town of Mount Desert is excited to launch the “One Bin, All In” Program- making recycling easier then ever.

The big change: No more sorting!

You can now place all recyclables (plastics, metals, and cardboard) directly into the same bin as your household trash. Our partners at the WasteHub facility in Hampden use advanced technology to sort it all for you, helping our town protect the environment with less effort from you.

Two Critical Safety Rules:

To keep our crews safe and the machines running, please keep these OUT of your bin:

*NO LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES: These are a major fire hazard in our trucks and at the facility

*NO “TANGLERS”: Hoses, cords, or ropes that can jam the automated sorting lines.

Reminder: Please have your bin at the curb by 7:00 AM on your collection day.

Questions? Visit www.mtdesert.org or call Public Works at 207-276-5743.



Thank you for your help in making Mount Desert more sustainable!

Town of Mount Desert Public Works

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