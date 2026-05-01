AUGUSTA – This week, the Maine Department of Labor has been celebrating National Apprenticeship Week (NAW). The week consisted of a proclamation from Governor Mills, events put on by apprenticeship employers and participants, visits to programs by Maine Apprenticeship Program staff, and social media posts from employers and apprentices sharing their stories.

Building on the current success and expansion of Maine’s apprenticeship programs under the Mills Administration, the Future Ready Apprenticeship Center, powered by CareerWise in partnership with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, today announced the selection of Maine, along with 9 other states, to lead a high-impact cohort aimed at building sustainable, employer-led registered apprenticeship systems for youth.

“We are connecting the dots so that Maine’s young people can clearly see a future here and smoothly transition from school into a career without hitting dead ends along the way,” said Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. “Through the Future Ready Apprenticeship Partnership, we’re creating a system where education and work are part of the same journey—where students can earn, learn, and keep moving forward.”

“Apprenticeship America” states will gain exclusive access to the specialized consulting and deep systems-level expertise of CareerWise, the national power behind the Center, along with leading experts from the CDLE, New America, JFF, Urban Institute, AIR, Upskill America, and others.

Participating states will receive a comprehensive suite of services to grow their industry-led apprenticeship ecosystems, including:

Expert-Led Strategic Consulting: Tailored, high-level guidance from CareerWise and partners to align state education, industry, and workforce systems.

National Infrastructure Toolkits: Priority access to data-backed policies and “apprenticeship-ready” frameworks developed through CareerWise’s national leadership.

Systemic Problem Solving: Participation in a high-level peer-learning network focused on overcoming barriers to scale and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Catalytic Implementation Funding: $200,000 to support state-level systems and activate cross-sector partnerships.

The goal is to establish a more seamless link between education and workforce systems, as well as addressing critical workforce needs in industries like advanced manufacturing, shipbuilding, tech, aviation, education, and healthcare.

Maine will target an expanded role for intermediaries as 99 percent of Maine businesses employ fewer than 200 people and need intermediary support to build and operate apprenticeship programs.

Interested in starting or expanding apprenticeship/pre-apprenticeship programs? Grant funding may be available, including:

Expansion of Maine Apprenticeship Program: $1.5 million in funding is available for employers, workforce development agencies, labor unions, community-based organizations, industry associations, secondary school districts, post-secondary schools and municipal governments to expand registered apprenticeship capacity, strengthen workforce pipelines, and create accessible pathways into high-demand careers across Maine. Deadline: May 15, 2026. Apply for RFA #202603031: https://mevss.hostams.com/PRDVSS1X1/AltSelfService

Maine Career Pathways Programs: The Maine DOE and Maine DOL anticipate making 2-4 awards of up to $250,000 for Maine school administrative units (SAUs), high schools, career and technical education (CTE) centers, adult education programs, and community-based organizations that have a history of partnering with schools, to develop Maine Career Pathways that support student and adult learner success through advising, dual-credit coursework, work-based learning (including pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship), and industry credentials in priority sectors (Early Childhood Education, Infrastructure/Trades, Healthcare). Deadline: June 1, 2026. More information: https://mainedoenews.net/2026/04/29/priority-notice-request-for-applications-now-open-for-maine-career-pathways-pilot-opportunity/

Interested in registered apprenticeship for you or your business?

Apprenticeship is a type of career path guided by industries. It’s a great way for companies to train their future workers and for people to get paid while they learn on the job, go to classes, and earn a nationally-recognized certificate. The Maine Apprenticeship Program has proven to be an effective strategy for addressing workforce challenges by combining paid on-the-job learning with related instruction.

Companies enjoy a 90% retention rate, while apprentice graduates earn $300,000+ more over their lifetimes than their peers who don’t complete a program.

Visit https://apprenticeship.maine.gov/

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