Dear Neighbor,

On April 29, the Legislature officially wrapped up its work for this legislative session. Over the last few months, we passed hundreds of new laws to address the real issues facing Mainers.

As the rising cost of living makes it harder for Maine families to make ends meet, we focused on policies that will make it easier for people to live, work and build a life here. This includes passing bills to expand property tax relief, build more housing, support public schools, make child care more affordable and lower household energy costs.

We also protected and strengthened Maine’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, which began on May 1. And we passed legislation that will ensure funding for Maine’s family planning and reproductive health care network, which is facing unprecedented attacks from the federal government.

While our work at the State House is done for the year, I’m looking forward to spending more time in our community. Please feel welcome to reach out to me with any questions or concerns, or if there is any support I can provide. It is an honor to serve you in the Maine House of Representatives.﻿

﻿Sincerely,

Rep. Gary Friedmann

Serving House District 14

(207) 460-7362

﻿﻿Gary.Friedmann@legislature.maine.gov

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IN THE NEWS

Let’s Talk About Taxes

This op-ed appeared last week in the Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander responding to an editorial “Taxing at the Top“ in the Mount Desert Islander.

Your editorial of April 15, “Taxing at the top“, suggests that the tax the Legislature passed this session on the highest earners in our state was a mistake. You repeated many falsehoods that have been thoroughly debunked.

First, it’s time to recognize that taxes are the bedrock of democracy. In a democracy, we vote to tax ourselves to pay for the amenities that are both necessary for a healthy society and the foundation of our common prosperity.

Some of the richest corporations and individuals would like us to believe that they are over taxed and the government spends too much money. The reality is that the working and middle classes are over taxed -- and that there has been the greatest transfer of wealth in American history to the richest one percent over the last 40 years.

The next myth you recite is that many of those who will be paying the millionaire tax are small business owners. There’s a disconnect about what constitutes a small business. Individual taxpayers making more than $1 million and households making more than $1.5 million are now subject to a 2% surcharge on that portion of their income.

The tens of thousands of small businesses that form the backbone of Maine communities are not making that kind of profit. You cite Brian Langley who recently sold his Ellsworth business as being punished by this tax.

If Brian and his wife Jane realized a capital gain of more than $1.5 million, they would be subject to this 2% surcharge only on that portion of the sale above $1.5 million. For example, if their capital gains were $2.5 million, the 2% surcharge would amount to $20,000.

Many might suggest that this state tax is a reasonable payback for the many benefits that the Langleys relied on to grow their business. The state provides roads to get people to the restaurant, assures clean water and a sustainable lobster fishery, and supports the workforce that the restaurant relies on to provide excellent service with subsidies for healthcare, childcare and housing.

It’s a myth that this tax would result in less investment or entrepreneurship in Maine, or that earners could be tempted to relocate to more tax advantageous states. In fact, more people move from New Hampshire to Maine, than from Maine to New Hampshire, where they have no income tax.

The number of millionaires in Massachusetts has grown since they instituted a millionaire tax.

﻿Finally, you suggest that a comprehensive rather than piece-meal review of Maine’s income tax system is in order, along with some belt tightening. Your readers should know that the budget we just passed is the best that we have seen in decades. It eliminates increases the property tax fairness credit and the sales tax earned income credit while maintaining support for food, housing, healthcare, childcare and family planning.

All this in the face of cruel cuts to these programs from Congress and the Trump administration to pay for tax cuts for billionaires. In fact, the federal tax savings that the Langley family will receive probably dwarfs the states taxes that they will pay.

We should all be working for tax fairness and a more just society. That is what Democrats in the State House stand for, and we will continue to strive to make life affordable for everyone in this state.

Governor Mills Signs My Plug-In Solar Bill

On April 6th, Governor Mills signed LD 1730, An Act to Make Small Plug-in Solar Generation Devices Accessible for All Maine Residents to Address the Energy Affordability Crisis.This law will allow residents to install compact plug-in solar panels in their backyard, porch or balcony with the help of a qualified electrician once certified products are available in Maine. The legislation received bipartisan support in both the Maine House and Senate.

I worked on this bill with Senator Nicole Grohoski, A Climate to Thrive, Maine Climate Action Now and the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

For the average household in Maine, a 1,200-Watt plug-in solar system could cut electricity bills by nearly 20% or $388 a year, according to the Office of the Public Advocate. More than 70% of Mainers report struggling to pay their electricity bills, and the last five years have seen a significant increase in electricity rates. When oil and gas prices jump, like they are right now, Maine’s electricity prices follow, hitting the poorest households hardest. Building more sources of renewable energy, of all types and sizes, will help protect electricity customers from these rising prices.

Plug-in solar will be available in Maine once products finish going through a certification process happening later this year.

Governor Mills signed my Plug-In Solar bill last month. I worked on the bill with Sen. Nicole Grohoski (not pictured here) and other climate advocates (left to right): Rebecca Schultz (Natural Resources Council of Maine), Beth Woolfolk (A Climate to Thrive) and Amy Eshoo (Maine Climate Action Now).

Unclaimed Property

You may have money headed your way — take a moment to search for yourself, your business or your family on Maine’s unclaimed property list.

Every year, the Office of the State Treasurer releases its annual list of money and other personal assets considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located.

﻿I encourage you to search the list for yourself or a family member and claim any property that is rightfully yours.

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