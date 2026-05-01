BAR HARBOR—Gary Friedmann has announced his bid for a second term in the State Legislature to represent House District 14 -- Lamoine, Mount Desert, Bar Harbor and the Cranberry Isles.



A member of the Joint Standing Committee on Taxation and founding chair of the House Progressive Caucus, Friedmann has worked on a wide range of issues. “I’m particularly pleased to have sponsored legislation signed into law last week to bring Plug-In Solar to Maine,” he said.



With Senator Nicole Grohoski, Friedmann’s Plug-In Solar bill -- the second in the nation -- allows renters and homeowners to reduce their electric bills by easily connecting portable, low-cost photovoltaic panels.



Friedmann has worked with the Democratic majority for a tax on millionaires to clear the child care waitlist, boost wages for direct care workers, lower electricity costs, build more affordable housing, bolster property tax relief, and uplift teachers and students.



The budget just passed reflects core Democratic commitments for affordable healthcare, funding public schools at 55 percent, and funds for family planning, homeless shelters, legal aid and services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.



In addition, the legislature passed LD 1971 to prevent ICE from co-opting local and state police and LD 2106 to safeguard public spaces, including schools, libraries, hospitals and childcare centers, from warrantless searches.



As Chair of the House Progressive Caucus, Friedmann has worked to educate legislators on bills addressing Wabanaki rights, data centers, data privacy, runaway healthcare costs, and tax fairness.



On the Taxation Committee Friedmann worked on bills to reduce property taxes for seniors and levy a local option lodging tax, which came very close to passing.



He is running as a Clean Election candidate, only taking $5 donations from voters in his district, and does not accept out-of-state or PAC money.



He can be reached at gary@garyfriedmann.com or 207-460-7362.

Rep. Gary Friedmann

Maine State House District 14

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