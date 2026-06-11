Dear Neighbor,

Since the “One Big Beautiful Bill” took effect last July, more than 13,000 Mainers have lost food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The law slashed federal SNAP funding, shifted major costs to states, expanded burdensome work-reporting requirements, and stripped eligibility from many lawfully present immigrants — including refugees, domestic violence survivors and human trafficking victims.

Among the impacted Mainers are more than 4,000 children that have dropped off SNAP since last July, despite exemptions meant to protect them. Losing SNAP also makes it harder for these families to qualify for other programs, including home heating resources like LIHEAP and electricity assistance like LIAP — potentially cutting them off from a web of support.

In response to this federal instability, the Legislature acted this session to protect Maine families.

The supplemental budget we passed creates an emergency SNAP fund to keep food on the table during future federal shutdowns, like the one last fall. We also closed a gap in our universal school meals program, extending coverage to pre-K students outside traditional school buildings.

Additionally, we passed legislation allowing lawfully present immigrants who lost federal SNAP access under the new law to receive state-funded benefits in its place.

These investments reflect our commitment to protecting Mainers — especially our children — from the chaos in Washington. Maine families should not have to worry about the ability to feed their families.

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with questions or concerns or if there is any support that I can provide.﻿

﻿Sincerely,

Rep. Gary Friedmann

Serving House District 14

(207) 460-7362

﻿﻿Gary.Friedmann@legislature.maine.gov

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