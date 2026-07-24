Putting American shipbuilders first

American military spending should support American jobs. That is a basic principle I’ve fought to uphold during my time on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC). I’m happy to report we scored two major victories this week for domestic shipbuilding, including the hardworking men and women at Bath Iron Works (BIW): The House passed the annual defense policy bill, including language I authored to block Trump’s attempt to send American shipbuilding overseas and secure $1 billion for an additional DDG-51 destroyer to be made at BIW.

These wins were included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the House this Wednesday. However, the work to get these provisions through the House has been months in the making.

In May, the Navy issued a shipbuilding plan that included a proposal to allow American ships, or parts of ships, to be built in overseas yards. I pushed back. I questioned Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao and won a vote in the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) to amend the NDAA to ensure not a single dollar can be used to build American battle force ships overseas.

As for BIW, in previous years the Pentagon has requested authorization to build multiple DDG-51 destroyers, creating demand for ships at both Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi and at BIW. This year, the president’s budget proposal included only one ship, which was expected to be built at Ingalls. General Dynamics, BIW’s parent company, told HASC that this would have resulted in layoffs in Bath. I advocated for, and won, another $1 billion for a second ship, expected to be built in Bath.

Ensuring that American ships are built in America is good for jobs, good for innovation and good for national security. House passage of the NDAA this year protects our proud shipbuilding heritage and keeps workers in Bath on the job. I’m proud to have fought for our shipbuilders, and will keep fighting for them as long as I’m in Congress.

The christening of the USS Carl M. Levin Arleigh Burke-class DDG-51 destroyer at Bath Iron Works in 2021.

In addition to the shipbuilding provisions, the 2027 NDAA included multiple provisions that will improve quality of life for America’s service members.

The most immediate individual benefits are a pay raise of 5 to 7 percent for all troops, improved cost-of-living adjustments for troops stationed in high-cost areas, increased paid leave allowances, fertility coverage and junior-reserve dental coverage.

Pushing back against partisan dealmaking

This week, I voted against the House GOP’s reconciliation framework.

Reconciliation, for those who don’t know, is a budgetary maneuver that allows the majority party to amend the current budget and bypass the 60-vote threshold for passage in the Senate. This makes for a partisan process that serves the interests of one political party rather than all Americans — whose tax dollars are set to be spent.

While we don’t know the details of the Republicans’ reconciliation plan yet, I’ve watched the GOP run this play before and I’m not expecting it to add up to anything good for Maine. Reconciliation is how they extended tax cuts for the wealthy and cut health care for millions of Americans.

So while I’ll keep an open mind and will assess whatever they pull together on the merits, I’m not going to grease the skids for the majority to write a partisan bill behind closed doors.

Congratulations to the Maine Discovery Museum

I’m proud to announce that the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor was awarded the National Medal for Museum and Library Service — the first museum in Maine to win this honor in the 30-year history of the award.

The National Medal for Museum and Library Service is the United States’ highest honor given to museums and libraries for exceptional service and contributions to their communities. Managed by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the award recognizes up to five libraries and five museums each year.

A staple of the Bangor community, the Maine Discovery Museum provides three floors of hands-on interactive exhibits, science outreach programs and educational play spaces focused on STEM learning, nature and art.

The Maine Discovery Museum clock in Bangor.

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