Standing up for shipbuilders

American military spending should support American jobs. That’s a principle I’ve fought to uphold during my time on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), and I’m happy to report we scored two major victories this week for domestic industry: I secured funds to build an additional ship at Bath Iron Works, and won language to block the Navy from sending American shipbuilding jobs overseas.

These wins came overnight Thursday into Friday, when HASC passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year. This $1.15 trillion bill authorizes funding for the Department of Defense and national security priorities.

The USS John Basilione, a DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, under construction at Bath Iron Works in 2022.

My policy victories came in the form of two amendments to the bill that I filed with the committee, which were each adopted unanimously. These wins build on efforts I’ve undertaken for months. In April and May, I questioned Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Caoregarding the Navy’s plans to underfund and offshore our shipbuilding capabilities.

Thanks to this work, we’ve secured $1 billion to construct an additional DDG-51 destroyer at Bath Iron Works. And we’ve won language to scrap the Navy’s unconscionable plan to build battle force ships on foreign land, with foreign labor.

I am grateful to my colleagues on the committee for seeing the administration’s plan for what they are: A threat to American industry, jobs and national security. I’ll keep advocating for domestic shipbuilding as the NDAA makes its way through the Senate.

My vote to constrain military action in Iran

This week, I joined a bipartisan coalition in the House to pass a War Powers resolution directing the president to remove the United States from hostilities in Iran.

I had opposed earlier War Powers resolutions because, to that point, the administration had met its obligations to notify Congress and provide updates under the War Powers Act of 1973, which requires the president to obtain authorization from Congress or to end any fighting within 60 days. That deadline has now passed, and President Trump has yet to seek Congressional authority for his continued campaign in Iran.

The War Powers Act is not a recommendation. It is the law. If the president has a case to make about why this conflict is in America’s interest, he must come to Congress and make it. That is the only way to bestow any continued conflict with the legitimacy our system of checks and balances requires. Without it, the operation — including any blockade of Iranian ports, which cannot be seen as anything but an act of war — cannot continue.

My vote supports the separation of powers that are central to our democracy. But make no mistake: In its words and actions, the Iranian government has long been hostile to the United States. We cannot afford to take that threat lightly. Should Congress consider an Authorization for the Use of Military Force against Iran, I will approach that question with an open mind and an emphasis on our collective security.

Happy Pride, Mainers

Mainers know that love is love. That’s why we have led the way in LGBT rights, culminating in 2012 when we became the first state to legalize marriage equality at the ballot box. It’s a legacy to be proud of.

With the sun finally making an appearance in Maine, and Pride events ramping up across the state, I encourage everyone to get outside, connect with your friends and neighbors and join the celebration. Stay safe, and have fun!

I want to hear from you. My offices are available to hear you suggestions, comments, ideas, questions or concerns.

Bangor Office: 6 State Street, Suite 101, Bangor ME 04401. Phone: (207) 249-7400

Caribou Office: 7 Hatch Drive, Suite 230, Caribou ME 04736. Phone: (207) 492-6009

Lewiston Office: 179 Lisbon Street, Lewiston ME 04240. Phone: (207) 241-6767

Washington Office: 1107 Longworth HOB, Washington DC 20515. Phone: (202) 225-6306

It is my pleasure to serve you in Congress. Please continue to provide me with your crucial perspective and experiences.

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Jared Golden

Member of Congress

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