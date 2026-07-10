Welcome to my Weekly Update, the latest on what I’ve been working on for Mainers in the Second District.

Taxpayer Advocate Centers reopened

I’m happy to announce that the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Centers (TACs) in Bangor and Augusta, which were shuttered this past March, are now open.

This news comes after I, as well as U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, wrote a letter to Secretary Scott Bessent objecting to the decision. Prior to the reopening, folks in Downeast Maine and the County had to drive 500 to 600 miles round trip to get help with their taxes.

While I’m happy with this outcome, I will continue to press the IRS to ensure rural Mainers get the tax help they need.

Below you can find hours of operation for TACs in CD2:

Augusta

68 Sewall St.

Summer Hours: July 6 – September 30, 2026

Monday: 1:00 pm – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: CLOSED

Regular business hours commence in the early fall.

Bangor

202 Harlow St., Suite 20300

Summer Hours: July 6 – September 30, 2026:

Monday: 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Regular business hours commence in the early fall.

Presque Isle (Virtual Service Location)

Available Tuesday and Thursday

Regular virtual assistance available by appointment only on Tuesday and Thursday by calling 844-545-5640.

IRS Virtual Service Delivery allows taxpayers to meet virtually with an IRS assistant using secure video technology to receive many of the same services available at a TAC.

Standing alongside military families

Military families who lose a loved one in service to our nation should not be expected to grieve while also making life-changing financial decisions.

That’s why this past week I cosponsored a bipartisan bill, the GRACE for Military Survivors Act, which would extend the time period in which surviving family members have to make decisions about survivor benefits.

Specifically, this bill would extend from one year to three years the period in which military death gratuities and Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) payments may be contributed to Roth IRAs and Coverdell Education Savings Accounts.

Military families already shoulder an immense burden — it is my hope this bill will help to relieve some of that weight.

Veterans and Community Connection Expo

In coordination with VA Maine, the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services is holding a free event at Sunday River for veterans, service members, survivors and their families.

During this event, participants will have the opportunity to connect with mental health services, engage with representatives who can assist in building important community ties and learn about safe-storage options aimed at preventing veteran suicide.

This event will occur on July 25 from 10 AM - 2 PM at White Cap Lodge, 15 Sunday River Road, Newry, ME.

I want to hear from you. My offices are available to hear you suggestions, comments, ideas, questions or concerns.

Bangor Office: 6 State Street, Suite 101, Bangor, ME 04401. Phone: (207) 249-7400

Caribou Office: 7 Hatch Drive, Suite 230, Caribou, ME 04736. Phone: (207) 492-6009

Lewiston Office: 179 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME 04240. Phone: (207) 241-6767

Washington Office: 1107 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515. Phone: (202) 225-6306

It is my pleasure to serve you in Congress. Please continue to provide me with your crucial perspective and experiences.

If you were forwarded this email and would like to get my newsletter directly to your inbox, you can sign-up here.

Jared Golden

Member of Congress

Share

Leave a comment