Vice Adm. Manson Brown, USCG (Ret.), poses during a stop at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington during a 2,200-mile bike ride to benefit Coast Guard families April 11, 2026. Brown is the first African American to obtain the rank of vice admiral in Coast Guard history and is raising funds to support Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, the service’s official relief society. CGMA Staff photo by Shilpy Vohra

BAR HARBOR — A retired U.S. Coast Guard vice admiral is scheduled to arrive in Bar Harbor on Thursday, June 11, completing a more than 2,200-mile cycling journey from Key West, Florida, in support of Coast Guard families.

Vice Adm. Manson Brown, USCG (Ret.), the first African American officer in Coast Guard history to achieve the rank of vice admiral, is expected to arrive at approximately 11 a.m. following the final leg of his multi-phase ride along the East Coast.

Brown originally set a fundraising goal of $3,000 for Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and has since raised more than $23,000 through the effort that began in February. Brown is scheduled to arrive at the Ells Pier Parking Lot in Bar Harbor, where dozens of Coast Guardsmen from across the region are expected to welcome him at the conclusion of his ride.

The ride is raising awareness and support for Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, the official nonprofit relief organization for the U.S. Coast Guard community. Coast Guard Mutual Assistance provides emergency financial assistance, education support, disaster relief and other critical services to active-duty members, retirees, civilian employees and their families. CGMA provided $12.1 million in support to more than 4,000 Coast Guard families in 2025.

Brown’s journey highlights the unique challenges faced by Coast Guard families, including frequent relocations, deployments and emergency hardships, while encouraging public support for programs that directly assist service members and their loved ones. A recent study by Blue Star Families found that 28 percent of military families report experiencing food insecurity, while Coast Guard Mutual Assistance has seen requests for debt management assistance triple over the past three years.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. Interviews with Brown, Coast Guard leadership and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance representatives will be available following his arrival.



About Coast Guard Mutual Assistance

Coast Guard Mutual Assistance is the official relief society of the U.S. Coast Guard, providing financial assistance, counseling and support to Coast Guard members, families and employees. Since 1924, CGMA has delivered more than $260 million in direct assistance to help strengthen the readiness and resilience of the Coast Guard community.

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