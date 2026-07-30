BAR HARBOR-– Local artist, Rick Osann, has been selected for the 2026 North American Watercolor International Exhibition, an international juried exhibition recognizing outstanding achievement in watercolor painting.

The exhibition attracted more than 700 entries from accomplished watercolor artists globally. After a highly competitive jury process, Osann was selected for inclusion, making acceptance a notable professional distinction.

Osann’s accepted work, “Morning Light,” will be featured alongside an exceptional collection of contemporary watercolor paintings representing a wide range of artistic styles and voices.

Founded to celebrate excellence in watercolor, North American Watercolor (NAW) is dedicated to recognizing exceptional artists while advancing the appreciation of watercolor through exhibitions, education, and community.

“Its a huge honor to be accepted into this international exhibition. My painting will be one of many exhibited alongside works of the leading watercolor artists from around the world! I’m grateful to the panel of judges who included ‘Morning Light’ in this show”, said Osann.

The 2026 North American Watercolor International Exhibition will be presented online, making the exhibition accessible to collectors, artists, and art enthusiasts around the world. For more information about the exhibition, visit: www.northamericanwatercolor.com

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