BERNARD—From May 26-June 27, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library will host “Acadia Light,” the watercolor landscapes of Rick Osann. A reception is scheduled for June 5, at 6 p.m.

Rick Osann has been painting in watercolor since the early 1970’s. After various careers as a professional Scenic Artist working for stage, film & TV in New York City, and teaching art/theatre/film at Bonny Eagle High School in southern Maine, Rick is now happily focusing on his painting in Bar Harbor, Maine, one of the beautiful places of our world, in his studio adjacent to Acadia National Park.

From his background as a theatrical set and lighting designer, Rick is most interested in exploring light, shadow and color in dramatic moments of nature through his painting. His work celebrates the beauty of the Maine landscape and encourages us to think about protecting our environment and the precious bounty that surrounds us.

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