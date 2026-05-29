BAR HARBOR—The Town’s contractor will be working on Route 3 starting on Monday, June 1, and ending on Tuesday, June 2, weather dependent. During this time, seasonal water customers may experience water pressure fluctuations. Water customers should refrain from outside watering during this time.

Traffic on Route 3 will be maintained utilizing alternating one-way traffic with flaggers. Road users should expect delays from 7 AM to 6 PM on both days near the work zone. An optional traffic detour route will be signed to get around the work zone using Norway Drive and Crooked Road.

Thank you for your patience.

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