BAR HARBOR – Have you ever dreamed of sailing along Arctic shores, witnessing the unspoiled beauty of the massive glaciers or the spectacle of a glacier calving? Or navigating ice fields so thick that only an icebreaker can make its way through? Join the Jesup Library on Thursday, July 2nd at 5:30pm for a presentation by Cynthia Reeves, a Maine novelist who will share highlights of her Arctic travels and inspirations for her latest novel, The Last Whaler.

Cynthia Reeves is the author of The Last Whaler, winner of the IndieReader Discovery Award, finalist for the 2025 Maine Literary Award, and the June 2026 selection for Maine Public’s All Books Considered; Falling Through the New World, short-listed for the 2025 Eric Hoffer Grand Prize, CIPA Gold Award winner, and Foreword INDIES finalist; and Badlands, winner of Miami University Press’s Novella Prize. Her poetry and fiction have appeared widely, and she has held residencies with Hawthornden, the Arctic Circle, Atelier, and Vermont Studio Center. A graduate of the Warren Wilson MFA program, she taught creative writing at Bryn Mawr and Rosemont Colleges. Now living in Camden, she draws inspiration from the landscapes of the Arctic and of her youth, exploring themes of memory, place, and environmental loss.

This event is available in-person and online. Registration is encouraged at www.jesuplibrary.org.

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