NORTHEAST HARBOR—July brings an exhibit of local art to the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library - Sara J Cary is exhibiting illustration and photography work inspired by the flora and fauna of Maine.

Science and nature drive Sara J Cary’s creative process. She researches her subjects and translates what she learns into illustrations and photographs that are both visually engaging and informative. Her work emphasizes accurate detail and intentional composition. Currently, her favorite medium is acrylic ink.

Place-based inspiration is central to Sara’s practice. Based in Downeast Maine, she draws daily inspiration from the coastal and inland landscapes that surround her. She can often be found knee-deep in tide pools and meadows, observing and gathering reference for future work.

Through each piece, Sara aims to spark curiosity, deepen viewers’ connection to place, and help them discover something new about the natural environment just outside their door.

Find more of Sara’s work at sarajcary.indiemade.com/

There will be a closing reception for this exhibit on Friday, July 24th, from 5-7 at the library. All are welcome.

This exhibit is available to view in the Mellon Room during the library’s operating hours for the month of July. Occasionally, the Mellon room is booked for private use; if you are making a special trip to see the exhibit, please call ahead to check availability at 207 276 3333. Some work will be for sale; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the library.

Share

Leave a comment