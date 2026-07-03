SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Hear from Judy Taylor on Tuesday, July 14th in-person and online from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in her lecture “Sargent, Zorn, Sorolla: Masters of the Gilded Age” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. In this talk, Judy will compare the works of three masters of bravura realism—John Singer Sargent, Anders Zorn, and Joaquín Sorolla. Drawing on insights from her March trip to Spain guiding a group to study in museums and explore the works of Sorolla and Zorn firsthand, Judy will discuss the artists’ training, the influence of Diego Velázquez on their development, and their lasting impact on today’s naturalistic and realist painters. Register to attend.

Judy’s work consists of figurative and narrative paintings, labor-focused work, landscapes and portraiture. Her scenes of workers and nature found on the Island often incorporate island residents as models. Judy has done many private and academic portrait commissions including three of top medical professionals at Johns Hopkins Medical Center. She recently completed a portrait commission, now installed, of University of Chicago Nobel laureate Douglas Diamond.

Judy and Lynn Fantom are also collaborating on a forthcoming book, due out in May 2027, highlighting 50 extraordinary women who helped shape Acadia National Park. The book will feature essays by Lynn paired with original paintings by Judy.

Since 2002 she has resided full time in Maine where she maintains her studio and teaches there and at workshops in Austin, New York, Italy and France. In 2007 she was awarded the commission to paint the History of Labor in Maine which took a full year to complete. Her work is in many public and private collections including: The Maine State Museum, Johns Hopkins University, The United States Park System, Colorado Mesa University, Friends of Acadia, College Of The Atlantic, and the Jackson Laboratory. https://www.judytaylorstudio.com/

To register for in-person or online attendance, visit https://tinyurl.com/4zycfhr9, call 244-7065, or email programs@swhplibrary.org.

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