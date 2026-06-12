BAR HARBOR—The Bar Harbor Rotary Club’s July 4th Pancake Breakfast and Seafood Festival is just around the corner, and we need your help!



Every year, this event welcomes thousands of residents and visitors and raises critical funds that support local nonprofits, scholarships, youth programs, and community service projects across MDI.



We’re currently looking for volunteers to help with a variety of shifts before, during, and after the event. Your time makes a huge difference!



Volunteer opportunities include:

• Event setup

• Pancake breakfast service

• Food preparation and serving

• Cashiers and runners

• Cleanup and breakdown

Contact Lisa Horsch Clark (lisa@friendsofacadia.org) or sign up for yourself in any open spot here.

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