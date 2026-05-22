BASS HARBOR — Mount Desert Nursing Association (MDNA) will host their 2nd annual Lobstah Fest on Thursday, June 25th at Archie’s Lobster in Bass Harbor from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy a beautiful dinner on the harbor with live music provided by Derf McKeeton, a unique silent auction of island artwork and experiences, and a paddle raise. Each ticket is $100 (or a pair for $175) and includes a boiled lobster dinner, corn, roll, passed appetizers, and beer & wine. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at mountdesertnursing.org. Limited tickets are available.

All proceeds from this fundraiser go towards MDNA’s mission of providing compassionate home health care - consisting of skilled nursing, occupational therapy, and physical therapy - to residents of Mount Desert Island, Trenton, and Lamoine. For more information, visit mountdesertnursing.org.

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