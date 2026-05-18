WASHINGTON, D.C. — In an effort to help residents save on their utility bills and make more homes energy efficient, U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jack Reed (D-RI) are teaming up with seventeen of their colleagues, including Senator Angus King (I-ME), in urging the Administration to release nearly $360 million across the country for the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and $66 million for the State Energy Program (SEP).

Noting that the WAP and SEP both have strong track records, bipartisan support, and offer cost-effective solutions to save families and taxpayers money while cutting air pollution and supporting thousands of jobs, the nineteen Senators are calling on U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Chris Wright to immediately release guidance to states for both programs.

“WAP and SEP provide vital formula funding to all 50 states, five territories, and the District of Columbia to address energy affordability, reliability, and security. WAP provides states with funding to weatherize homes for low-income Americans, saving participants on average $372 on utility bills every year. Conserving energy helps participating households devote their income to other essentials such as food and medicine. SEP provides funding to help states improve energy security, increase energy efficiency, and boost economic growth,” the 19 U.S. Senators wrote.

States typically begin their Weatherization programs toward the end of the federal fiscal year, a calendar that has historically insulated the program from appropriations delays. State Energy Program funds follow a similar schedule, with states and territories usually starting their programs on July 1. However, the 2026 funding process is very behind schedule. So far, the Administration has not published any instructions at all for states to apply for grant funds that would be used starting July 1. These documents are typically available in December of the previous year to allow states to conduct their planning processes, including consultation and public meetings, in time to meet a May 1 submission, which has now passed.

Last year, Maine received $4,465,333 for WAP funds and $564,650 for SEP. As a result of the Administration’s delays, Maine has not received the similar amount of federal funds it is expecting, despite repeated requests from states. All other states and territories are facing a similar situation. Across the country, according to the National Community Action Foundation, local WAP implementers report that continued delays in federal guidance and funding create significant operational challenges. Many agencies have had to rely on other funding sources to keep crews and contractors working, and several indicate they can only sustain operations for a limited period without the timely release of FY 2026 funds. Agencies also note that compressed timelines make it difficult to meet production goals, retain skilled contractors, and plan work efficiently.

“To avoid further delays to program start dates, we urge you to not only immediately release this guidance, but to also speed state application approvals and the release of appropriated funds. DOE regulations require the agency to approve or deny timely filed WAP and SEP applications within 60 days. We urge you to speed this review period to minimize adverse impacts on state programs,” the Senators concluded.

In addition to Senators Collins, Reed, and King, the letter is also signed by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Angela D. Alsobrooks (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Peter Welch (D-VT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

Click here for the complete text of the letter.

Benefits of the WAP and SEP include:

Throughout the program’s history, WAP has helped more than 7.4 million low-income households reduce their energy bills and saved each household an average of $372 in annual energy costs. The program supports 8,500 jobs and provides weatherization services to approximately 32,000 homes nationwide every year.