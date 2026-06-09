Washington, D.C. – At a hearing to review the 2027 budget request for the Department of the Air Force, U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, questioned Secretary Meink on funding for F-35 engine modernization efforts, emphasizing that the Pratt and Whitney facility in North Berwick, Maine, plays a critical role in producing F35 engines. Senator Collins also asked about the KC-135 tanker aircraft, which is crucial to the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor.

Q&A on F135 and F-35 Engine Modernization

Sen. Collins: Mr. Secretary, I’m pleased to see the Air Force’s continued investment in the F-35 modernization, which includes the engine core upgrade and the power thermal management upgrade. In Maine, the Pratt and Whitney facility in North Berwick employs more than 2,300 people and plays a critical role in producing and sustaining the F135 engine.

This impressive facility has made substantial investments in workforce capacity to support the long-term success of the F-35. So, here’s my concern: the Administration is proposing that a significant portion of funding for both of these modernization programs be done through a third reconciliation bill. A bill that may never happen. For example, of the $154 million request for the power thermal management upgrade for the engine, only 10 million is requested in the base budget. What is the impact on these programs if they are not fully funded in fiscal year 2027, and what would be the implications for the defense industrial base?

Sec. Meink: Thank you, Chairwoman. And I agree, it’s a phenomenal engine that Pratt builds for the F-35 and we continue to modernize that engine going forward to make sure it can keep up with the rest of the aircraft. Yes, you know the FY-27 budget request is a combination of base and reconciliation. We did not prioritize to execute the mission that we are asked to do. The total request is required. If we do not get the total request, then prioritization will have to be done within the budget we do get, and that’ll be a continual dialog with the Congress going forward.

Sen. Collins: Thank you. I would just suggest that it is taking a terrible risk and creates instability when you’re counting on a third reconciliation bill for the bulk of the money, rather than doing base funding through the defense appropriations bill.

Q&A on Future Modernization Efforts for the KC-135 Aircraft

Sen. Collins: Mr. Secretary, the conflict with Iran has once again underscored the importance of aerial refueling to US military operations. Tankers are essential to power projection, global mobility, fighter operations, and the sustainment of U.S. forces across multiple theaters.

The air refueling wing in Bangor, Maine, has long played a critical role in that mission since 2021, and particularly during recent operations, we’ve seen increased activity in Bangor, reinforcing the importance of the Air National Guard tanker units to real-world operational requirements. At the same time, the Air Force has validated a requirement for up to 75 additional KC-46 aircraft and plans to continue tanker production well into the next decade. Given the strategic importance of tanker aircrafts and the continued operational contributions of the Air National Guard units, such as the impressive one in Bangor, when should Congress expect the Air Force to provide a clearer road map for replacing the aging KC-135 aircraft across the Guard tanker enterprise?

Sec. Troy E. Meink: Thanks, Congresswoman. The tanker fleet air refueling is critical to operations anywhere in the world, as well as airlift in general is critical, and this is why in the FY-27 and the FIDA budget submission, we are essentially maxing out Boeing’s ability to produce really at the max rate that Boeing’s capable of producing tankers, and our intent, our strategy, is to replace all the 135 in the fleet going forward.

Some of those aircraft are actually older than I am, still flying the same ones that we flew when I was a young second lieutenant, so we do know we need to replace them, and our strategy is to replace all of them. With respect to Maine, exactly it’s a phenomenal unit there, they’ve done great work, and they are part of the next strategic basing decision that we hope to get out narrowing of that field by September, October time frame, and I’m sure we’ll have more conversations.

Sen. Collins: Thank you. The location is also very strategic, as you’re well aware.

Sec. Troy E. Meink: Yes, Chairwoman,

Sen. Collins: Just let me ending say that I associate myself with the comments on Ukraine and the support for Ukraine and giving Ukraine the help it needs. Thank you.

Q&A on Funding for F135 and F-35 Engine Modernization

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Q&A on Future Modernization Efforts for the KC-135 Aircraft

Click HERE to watch and HERE to download.

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