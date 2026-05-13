Sen. Collins Urges FBI to Aid Maine Crackdown on Marijuana Grow Houses
Press Release
Washington, D.C. – At a hearing to review federal law agencies’ FY 2027 budget request, U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, asked FBI Director Kash Patel and Drug Enforcement Administrator Terrance Cole to work closely with local law enforcement to prosecute the proliferation of illegal marijuana grow houses in Maine, ofte…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bar Harbor Story to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.