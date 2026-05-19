WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins announced today that the Senate has confirmed Andrew Benson to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine and David St. Pierre to serve as U.S. Marshal for the District of Maine. Earlier this year, the nominations of Judge Benson and Chief St. Pierre were advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee by strong bipartisan votes of 19-3 and 20-2, respectively.

“Ensuring that the State of Maine has a full complement of highly experienced and talented law enforcement officials who share a deep commitment to keeping our communities safe is critically important,” said Senator Collins. “Judge Benson and Chief St. Pierre have each devoted more than three decades to public service and law enforcement in Maine. Judge Benson’s many years of experience as a senior homicide prosecutor and his long tenure on the Maine District Court give me great confidence that he will serve our state well as U.S. Attorney. Chief St. Pierre’s steady leadership during the most challenging moment in Maine’s recent history, the tragic mass shooting of 2023, demonstrated his professionalism, composure, and devotion to public safety. I was proud to support both their nominations and now confirmations, and I am confident that they will serve the people of Maine with distinction.”

A native of Bethel and current resident of Unity, Judge Andrew Benson served as a Judge on the Maine District Court from 2014 to 2025. Prior to his appointment to the bench, Judge Benson was a senior homicide prosecutor for the Office of the Maine Attorney General from 1999 to 2014. On October 22, 2025, Judge Benson was appointed to serve as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine, pending confirmation of his nomination by the Senate. Judge Benson received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine and his J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law.

David St. Pierre served with the Lewiston Police Department for more than thirty years and was the city’s Chief of Police from 2021 until his retirement from the Department last year. As Chief, he oversaw a department of ninety-nine employees and managed a budget exceeding $10 million. Over the course of his career, he held law enforcement positions ranging from patrol officer to State Drug Agent, Detective Sergeant, and Patrol Lieutenant, gaining broad experience in criminal investigations, internal affairs, and interagency coordination. Chief St. Pierre played a central leadership role in coordinating the hundreds of local, state, and federal officers who responded to the deadliest shooting in Maine’s history in 2023.

As the senior Republican member of Maine’s congressional delegation, Senator Collins advises the Administration as it evaluates candidates for federal positions in the state. As part of that process, Senator Collins established a Federal Appointments Advisory Committee comprised of community leaders and experienced attorneys from across the state. Judge Benson and Chief St. Pierre were applicants the Committee assessed for Senate-confirmed vacancies in Maine.

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