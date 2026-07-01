Helping Maine, Protecting America

One of Congress’s most important annual tasks is passing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the bipartisan bill that sets the policies and priorities guiding our nation’s military. The process starts in the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), where my colleagues and I spend months hearing from military leaders, reviewing threats facing the country, and debating how to best serve, protect and defend the American people.



For us in Maine, the NDAA isn’t some distant Washington exercise. A strong national defense depends on the ingenuity, craftsmanship, and service of people right here at home. Its impact can be seen at Bath Iron Works and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, defense businesses in small towns across our state, and in the thousands of Maine men and women who wear the uniform to serve.



In mid-June, my colleagues and I debated this year’s NDAA and I am grateful it passed in a 18-9 vote. We worked hard to include an authorization for a second destroyer that Bath Iron Works can compete to build. We also secured language that ensures destroyers, like the ones built right here in Maine, cannot be built overseas. That’s a huge win to protect jobs in our state for years to come.



The legislation also includes continued blast overpressure monitoring which, as we believe, contributed to the horrific events in Lewiston. I also want to note that this year’s NDAA provides a substantial pay raise for service members, continued support for Ukraine, and additional funding for research at the University of Maine.



I always say that it is important to work across the aisle: this bill proves my point. The bipartisan vote of this NDAA is the output of very long, hard conversations resulting in making a big difference here at home. In the months ahead, I’ll continue working with our colleagues in the House to ensure we can pass it out of Congress and to the President’s desk.



____________________________________________________________

Bipartisan Bill Strengthening Rural Hospitals Passes Senate

In Maine, a local hospital is often much more than a place to receive medical care—it’s one of the largest employers in the community, an economic driver, and a lifeline for patients who might otherwise have to travel hours to see a doctor.



I was pleased to help pass the bipartisan Rural Community Hospital Demonstration Reauthorization Act out of the Senate to extend the Rural Community Hospital Demonstration program for another five years. The program helps small rural hospitals test innovative Medicare payment models that improve financial stability and make it easier to keep essential services available close to home.



For a rural state like Maine, maintaining access to health care is one of our greatest challenges. This legislation will help ensure that rural hospitals can continue serving their communities. As the bill moves to the House of Representatives, I’ll continue working to strengthen rural health care and protect access to care for communities across our state.

___________________________________________________________

Help for Affordable Housing in Maine

For too many families in Maine and across the country, the cost of housing has become one of the biggest pressures on household budgets. Too many people are struggling to buy a first home, find an affordable apartment, or make the repairs needed to stay safely in the homes they already own. I’m honored to have helped advance and pass a bipartisan housing package through Congress that takes meaningful steps to increase housing supply.



The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act brings together a broad range of proposals aimed at tackling the housing shortage from multiple approaches—encouraging new construction, supporting affordable housing development, and limiting the ability of large institutional investors to crowd families out of the housing market. It also includes provisions to help communities convert vacant buildings into housing and expand access to manufactured housing.



For Maine, this is about more than policy on paper. It’s about helping young families purchase their first home, and giving older Maine people the option to stay in their communities. I was glad to help secure several provisions in the package, and I look forward to seeing the bill signed into law and put to work for Maine people.

____________________________________________________

Celebrating America’s 250th by Honoring Maine Hero Joshua Chamberlain

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday in July, I’ve been reflecting on the people who have helped shape our nation. Few Maine people embody those values more than Joshua Chamberlain. I was honored to participate in historian Heather Cox Richardson’s “We Are America 250” series highlighting Chamberlain’s remarkable legacy.



A professor at Bowdoin College who answered his country’s call during the Civil War, Chamberlain led the 20th Maine at Gettysburg and helped secure a Union victory in one of the nation’s most pivotal moments. His story is a reminder that history is often shaped by ordinary citizens who step forward when their country needs them most.



While Chamberlain’s heroism at Little Round Top is well known, his example of citizenship, public service, and civic responsibility remains just as important today. As we mark America’s 250th anniversary, I hope his story encourages all of us to reflect on our own role in strengthening our communities, our democracy, and our country for the next generation.

To watch the episode highlighting Joshua Chamberlain, click here.

_______________________________________________________



Fighting Back Against Trump’s Illegal “Triumphal Arch”





Washington has no shortage of ideas for new monuments and memorials, which is why Congress established a careful process for approving commemorative works on federal land. For decades, major projects in our nation’s capital have required congressional authorization, public review, and consultation with planning agencies before construction can move forward. These safeguards help preserve some of America’s most iconic public spaces while ensuring that decisions about our national landscape are made thoughtfully and transparently.



Recently, the President announced plans to construct a proposed “Triumphal Arch” on federal land near Arlington National Cemetery without the authorization required under federal law. The laws governing commemorative works exist to prevent unilateral changes to historic federal property and to ensure that projects of national significance receive appropriate oversight.



That’s why I led a group of senators and representatives in calling for the project to be halted until the proper legal requirements are met. Protecting the integrity of our public lands and historic spaces should not be a partisan issue. Whether we’re discussing a memorial or a monument on federal land, only the people’s representatives should have the authority to make landscape altering decisions about our nation’s most important landmarks.

_________________________________________________________________

Happenings Around Town

Leading a bipartisan discussion about the importance of civics education in American classrooms.

As our nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, I was pleased to join the Brookings Institution for a lively, bipartisan conversation on “Civics at 250.” The conversation, with Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and James Lankford (R-OK), focused on the importance of civics education and ensuring that every American understands the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. As we approach this historic milestone, it is an opportunity to celebrate our history and reflect on how we can strengthen our democracy for the next 250 years.

Meeting with the Maine Associaton of Realtors in Washington.

I enjoyed meeting with members of the Maine Association of Realtors during their visit to Washington. We had a productive conversation about the challenges facing Maine’s housing market, and the need to expand housing opportunities in communities across the state. I appreciated hearing directly from Maine realtors about the issues affecting homebuyers, sellers, and local economies. I look forward to continuing our work to address Maine’s housing needs.

Joining the Skowhegan community for the River Park Boardwalk groundbreaking

I was thrilled to join community leaders in Skowhegan to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new River Park Boardwalk, a project that has been decades in the making. This investment will reconnect downtown with the Kennebec River, create new recreational opportunities, and help drive economic growth for the region.

Celebrating the beginning of construction on the new Camp Elllis jetty.

I was glad to join state and local leaders in Saco to mark the start of construction on the new Camp Ellis jetty. For years, the Camp Ellis community has advocated for a lasting solution to increased wave action and erosion, and it was exciting to celebrate this important milestone together. Federal investments like this strengthen Maine’s infrastructure resilience while helping preserve the communities and waterfronts that are so important to our state’s identity and economy.

June Policy Updates

As a reminder, you can read more on my regularly updated press release page at king.senate.gov. Here are some other priorities I’ve been working on:

Safeguarding Our National Parks. I joined my colleagues in demanding transparency from the Administration after reports that revenue generated by national park visitors is being redirected to projects in Washington, D.C. rather than addressing the more than $24 billion maintenance backlog facing our national parks. In a letter to the Department of the Interior, we pressed for answers on how these funds are being spent and whether taxpayer dollars intended to support America’s public lands are being diverted from their intended purpose. Read more HERE.

Expanding Access to Preventive Care. I introduced the Primary and Behavioral Healthcare Access Act to make it easier and more affordable for Americans to get routine care before small health issues become costly emergencies. The bill would require private insurance plans to cover three annual primary care visits and three annual mental health or substance use treatment visits--helping Maine families stay healthy while reducing long-term healthcare spending. Read more HERE.

Protecting Taxpayers from Misleading Tax Filing Program. I joined my colleagues in securing an investigation into reports that a tax filing program marketed as “free” may have steered taxpayers toward paid products and services instead. In a letter to the Government Accountability Office, we called for a thorough review of the program’s practices to ensure taxpayers receive accurate information and are not misled when filing their taxes. Read more HERE.

Protecting Veterans from Scams and Fraud. I joined a group of my colleagues in cosponsoring the SAFEGUARD Act, legislation to crack down on fraudulent activity that attempts to exploit veterans’ hard-earned benefits. The bill would make sure that only accredited individuals can assist veterans with Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefit claims, and reinstate criminal penalties for unaccredited agents who charge veterans extortionate fees for assistance with VA disability claims—a service provided for free by VA and accredited nonprofits. Read more HERE.

Opposing Cuts to Veterans’ Disability Benefits. I also joined my colleagues in opposing proposed cuts to disability benefits for veterans living with tinnitus and sleep apnea. In a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs, we urged the Administration to reject changes that could reduce or eliminate earned benefits for more than one million veterans and reaffirmed that balancing budgets should never come at the expense of those who have served our country. Read more HERE.

Strengthening Voting Rights. I cosponsored the Right to Vote Act, legislation that would establish a federal statutory right to vote in federal elections and strengthen protections against efforts to make voting more difficult. The bill would help ensure every eligible American can participate in our democracy and preserve access to the ballot box for future generations. Read more HERE.

Making Child Care More Accessible. I introduced the Right Start Child Care and Education Act to help make child care more affordable and accessible for working families. The legislation would strengthen the child care workforce, expand tax incentives for employers to provide child care, and increase the amount families can save tax-free to help cover the cost of care—making it easier for parents to balance work and family responsibilities. Read more HERE.

Hearing Highlights

In a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I spoke with Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero about recent cyberattacks targeting the island’s energy grid and other critical infrastructure. During the exchange, I highlighted the growing cybersecurity threats facing Guam, which serves as a critical hub for U.S. military operations and national security efforts in the Indo-Pacific.



As cyber threats become more sophisticated, we must ensure that Guam has the tools and resources necessary to defend its infrastructure, protect its residents, and safeguard America’s strategic interests in the region.

In a hearing of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I questioned Michael Vance, the Administration’s nominee to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research, on the importance of independent, fact-based intelligence analysis. During our exchange, I emphasized that some of America’s most significant foreign policy failures have occurred when intelligence was shaped by politics rather than facts. When I followed that up with a straightforward question about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the nominee declined to give a direct answer despite repeatedly stressing the importance of independence and integrity.



Intelligence only works when analysts are willing to speak truth to power, even when the facts are politically inconvenient. I will continue pushing nominees and officials from any administration to uphold the independence, honesty, and credibility that our national security depends on.

In a hearing of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I secured a commitment from Michael Tierney, the nominee to lead the VA’s Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection, that whistleblower protections will remain fully intact under his leadership. During our exchange, I raised concerns about reports that federal employees could be required to sign non-disclosure agreements that fail to clearly protect lawful whistleblower activity.



Veterans and taxpayers depend on public servants who are willing to speak up when they see failures in care. I will continue working to ensure VA employees can report problems without fear of retaliation and that whistleblower protections remain a cornerstone of accountability throughout the department.

In The News

Thanks for subscribing to my monthly newsletter! I would love to hear your ideas for how we can make Maine and our country a better place. Please feel free to reach out with any questions, comments or concerns by visiting: https://www.king.senate.gov/contact — we look forward to hearing from you.

All the best!



To unsubscribe to this e-Newsletter click HERE.

