Like so many Maine people, I am deeply disturbed by the fatal ICE-involved shooting in Biddeford. Any loss of a life is a tragedy--and when life is lost during a federal law enforcement operation, the public deserves clear answers, transparency, and accountability.



As immigration enforcement operations have continued to expand in Maine and nationwide over the past year, I have repeatedly urged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to adopt stronger basic safeguards—including greater mandated use of body-worn cameras, clear officer identification, and improved independent oversight. But unfortunately, Congressional Republicans haven’t agreed to put the simplest civilian protections in place. We’re not asking for anything new or difficult, just that federal law enforcement officers follow the same exact standard accountability safeguards that every police department in the nation must follow.



That said, to ensure we have answers, I led Maine’s congressional delegation in calling for a full, independent, and expedited investigation into what happened in Biddeford. I also led dozens of my Senate colleagues in urging DHS to institute the necessary reforms and explain their hiring and vetting practices.



Supporting law enforcement and demanding accountability are not conflicting ideas. Maine people deserve full confidence that investigations will be thorough, independent, and guided by the facts – wherever they may lead.



As this investigation continues, my thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, as well as the Biddeford community. I will continue pressing for the answers and reforms necessary to ensure that public safety and public trust go hand in hand.

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Protecting Democracy and Preserving Trust in Our Electoral System

One of the foundational principles of our democracy is the integrity of our elections, regardless of which candidate wins. But, when public officials undermine trust in our electoral system without credible evidence, they weaken one of the most important institutions in our great American experiment.



This month, I wrote an op-ed listing my key observations from the administration’s renewed (false) claims about America’s election process. Safeguarding our elections should never be a partisan issue, but there is an important distinction between addressing real vulnerabilities and making allegations that are not supported by the facts.



Whether we’re counting ballots or assessing threats to our national security, our institutions can only function when public servants are free to follow the facts wherever they lead and provide legitimate analysis. When political pressure is allowed to shape objective reality, it erodes public confidence and weakens the very foundations of our democracy.



The men and women of our intelligence community have a responsibility to tell the truth as they see it, free from political pressure. Throughout my time on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), I have worked to defend that principle because objective analysis is essential to good policymaking and public trust. Some of America’s biggest mistakes have been the result of slanted or biased analysis.



Our democracy depends not only on secure elections, but on the willingness of leaders to accept the results when the votes have been counted. That commitment to truth is paramount to the peaceful transfer of power has served our country well for nearly 250 years—and it is a tradition worth protecting.

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Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

This Fourth of July carried special meaning as our nation celebrated the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. For 250 years, Americans have carried forward an extraordinary experiment in self-government—one that has endured because each generation has been willing to defend it, strengthen it, and pass it on to those who follow.

When the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776, it introduced a revolutionary idea: that government derives its power from the consent of the governed, and that every person is endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Those principles challenged centuries of inherited power exercised by kings, pharaohs, emperors, and monarchs, and forever changed the course of history.



As we begin America’s next 250 years, I believe the best way to honor our Founders is not simply by celebrating our history, but by recommitting ourselves to the ideals that made our country possible: liberty, equality, the rule of law, and the belief that we all have a responsibility to leave our nation stronger than we found it. Those principles have guided our country through triumph and hardship alike, and they remain just as important today.



Here in Maine, those values are reflected every day. Patriotism isn’t just something we celebrate on the Fourth of July—it’s something we live through service to one another and to our communities.



America’s story will never be finished. Each generation is called upon to write its own chapter. As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, I remain optimistic that if we stay true to our founding ideals and continue working together, the next 250 years can be even stronger than the last.

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Hoping a New Arctic Security Cutter Makes its Home in Maine

As the Arctic becomes increasingly important to America’s national security and economic future, the United States must ensure the Coast Guard has the ships, infrastructure, and strategic positioning needed to protect our interests in the region. That is why I recently urged Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday to select Maine as the homeport for one of the Service’s new Arctic Security Cutters.



The Coast Guard is building an 11-ship fleet of next-generation icebreakers capable of operating in some of the most demanding conditions on Earth. This represents a generational investment in America’s Arctic presence—and Maine offers an ideal Atlantic coast location from which these vessels could carry out that mission. As sea ice recedes and activity in the region increases, maintaining a strong and sustained American presence will be essential to protecting our national security, supporting maritime commerce, and responding to emergencies.



Geography alone makes a compelling case. Maine is the closest point in the continental United States to the Arctic, which would allow a cutter based here to reach its operating areas more quickly–but Maine’s advantages go far beyond our location. We have a proud shipbuilding heritage, a highly skilled maritime workforce, and the repair and maintenance capacity needed to support these vessels throughout their decades of service. The University of Maine is a national leader in Arctic research, while Maine Maritime Academy provides world-class expertise in maritime operations and training. Our Coast Guard stations also have deep, longstanding relationships with the coastal communities they serve. Together, these assets create a statewide maritime network ready to support the cutters, their crews, and their families.



Bringing an Arctic Security Cutter to Maine would strengthen the Coast Guard’s mission while supporting good-paying jobs, attracting long-term investment, and reinforcing our state’s role in America’s maritime future. As Co-Chair of the Senate Arctic Caucus, I will continue making the case that no other state in the continental U.S. can match Maine’s combination of Arctic proximity and shipbuilding capacity.

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Happenings Around Town

Meeting with the Dirigo State delegation

One of the highlights of the past few weeks was welcoming the Maine Dirigo State delegates to Washington. Dirigo State is an annual leadership and civics program sponsored by the American Legion that gives rising high school seniors the opportunity to build and operate a mock state government while learning firsthand about public service and citizenship (I know this because I was a proud participant myself some time ago!). It was a true pleasure to answer their thoughtful questions and hear their perspectives on the future of our state and country.

Joining PBS Newshour from the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building.

I recently joined PBS NewsHour to discuss the tragic shooting involving ICE officers in Biddeford, and the critical importance of restoring public trust in federal law enforcement. We discussed the need for a full and independent investigation, greater transparency surrounding immigration enforcement operations, and commonsense reforms—including the use of body-worn cameras and clear offcier identification for federal officers—to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Meeting with members of the United Steelworkers

I always appreciate the opportunity to meet hardworking members of the United Steelworkers to discuss the issues affecting Maine workers and their families. We had a productive conversation about protecting good-paying manufacturing jobs, strengthening domestic supply chains, supporting American industry, and ensuring workers have the tools and training they need to succeed in a changing economy.

Welcoming President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the U.S. Capitol

It was an honor to welcome President Zelenskyy to the U.S. Capitol last week. For more than three years, the Ukrainian people have demonstrated extraordinary courage and resilience in defense of their freedom against an enormous and aggressive foe. Their fight is a reminder that democracy requires resolve, and that America is strongest when we stand with our allies in the face of aggression.

July Policy Updates

As a reminder, you can read more on my regularly updated press release page at king.senate.gov. Here are some other priorities I’ve been working on:

Keeping Politics Out of Science. I joined my colleagues in sending a letterto the White House regarding a proposed rule affecting how federal scientific research grants are administered. The letter urges the Administration to withdraw the proposal and raises concerns that it could increase political involvement in the grant approval process. Read more HERE.

Protecting Maine EMS Services. I led Maine’s congressional delegation in urging the Drug Enforcement Administration to quickly clarify confusing federal guidance for emergency medical service providers across the state. Our letter calls on the DEA to issue clear guidance that preserves vital partnerships between hospitals and EMS providers while preventing unnecessary financial burdens on Maine’s emergency responders and the communities they serve. Read more HERE.

Protecting Free and Fair Elections. I introduced legislation to safeguard our elections from foreign interference, unlawful tampering, and unconstitutional federal overreach. Protecting the integrity of our democratic process means ensuring that elections remain secure, transparent, and administered according to the rule of law—not political pressure. Read more HERE.

Protecting Our Polling Places. I joined my colleagues in introducing legislation to strengthen safeguards against voter intimidation by preventing the deployment of armed federal troops or law enforcement officers at polling places. Free and fair elections depend on every American being able to cast a ballot without fear or intimidation. Read more HERE.

Expanding Mental Health Care in Rural Maine. I introduced bipartisan legislation to help more Maine people access mental health care by reducing barriers that prevent qualified providers from serving patients across state lines. Expanding telehealth will help ensure people in rural communities can get the care they need, when they need it. Read more HERE.

Hearing Highlights

In a recent hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I questioned the nominee to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) about one of the most important responsibilities of the job: telling truth to power. Intelligence professionals have an obligation to provide objective, fact-based assessments that are free from political influence, even when those assessments are inconvenient.

The strength of our intelligence community rests on its credibility. Policymakers can only make sound decisions when they receive honest, unbiased analysis, and the American people deserve confidence that national security assessments are driven by facts—not politics. After his testimony, I concluded the nominee fell short of these qualities. While I voted against the nominee, he was confirmed in a 51-47 vote on the Senate floor.

In a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, I questioned Pentagon nominees about the true cost of the war in Iran. As Congress considers additional funding requests, we need a complete accounting of the cost of military operations, as well as the broader financial consequences of the conflict.



During the hearing, I pressed the nominees on why Congress has yet to receive a comprehensive estimate of the war’s total price tag. As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I will continue insisting on transparency so that both Congress and the American people understand the full costs and consequences of military action before committing additional taxpayer dollars.

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