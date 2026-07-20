WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced today that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has awarded $20 million to Maine’s Forest Bioproducts Advanced Manufacturing Tech Hub—an economic development initiative led by the University of Maine. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called Senator Collins to personally inform her of the approval of this funding award.

The Department of Commerce originally announced an award for the Maine Tech Hub in January of last year but later withdrew the funding and required the Tech Hub to recompete for its funding award. Following the withdrawal of funding, Senator Collins and her staff worked closely with the University of Maine and other project leaders to make adjustments and provide clarifications to the grant application to help ensure its approval by the Department.

“This funding is welcome news for the University of Maine, Maine’s forest products industry, and the many partners working to build a stronger economic future for our state,” said Senator Collins. “I was proud to champion this forward-looking project, which will help find new and innovative ways to leverage our state’s bountiful natural resources, create good-paying jobs, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and help ensure that the forest products industry remains a cornerstone of Maine’s economy for generations to come.”

“Senator Collins has been a tireless champion of Maine’s Tech Hub Program. We are pleased to announce our intention to fund this award, which will empower Maine’s innovators to develop new and advanced forest-based bioproducts, commercialize cutting-edge technologies, and strengthen domestic supply chains,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “President Trump remains committed to supporting the manufacturing industry and ensuring that jobs are created and remain in America.”

Led by the University of Maine in partnership with the Maine Technology Institute, the Maine Department of Labor, the Maine National Guard, industry leaders, and economic-development organizations, Maine’s Tech Hub will support the development and commercialization of wood-derived alternative aviation fuel, advanced composites for construction, and safer packaging materials. The initiative will also expand workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

Maine’s Forest Bioproducts Advanced Manufacturing Tech Hub was designated by the Department of Commerce in 2023 as one of 31 Tech Hubs nationwide. Tech Hubs bring together businesses, educational institutions, government agencies, and other regional partners to accelerate technological innovation, expand regional economies, and create jobs.

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