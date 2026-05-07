WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced today that the U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works (BIW) the contract to build the next DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. This new ship, the DDG-149, will be named after retired Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class Robert R. Ingram – a Vietnam War veteran and recipient of the Medal of Honor. This contract award underscores BIW’s role as an essential shipyard for the Navy and a pillar of both Maine’s and our nation’s defense industrial base.

“This award is a testament to the highly skilled and hard-working men and women of BIW, and once again shows that ‘Bath Built is Best Built,’” said Senator Collins. “The DDG-149 will strengthen our national security, support good-paying Maine jobs, and help provide long-term stability for the shipyard. As global threats continue to grow and our adversaries continue to expand their naval fleets, investing in a strong and capable U.S. Navy is essential.”

Born in Clearwater, Florida, Robert R. Ingram is a retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class and recipient of the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Vietnam War. While serving with Company C, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, in Quang Ngai Province on March 28, 1966, Petty Officer Ingram repeatedly braved heavy enemy fire for hours after an ambush by North Vietnamese forces to treat wounded Marines, even after being shot four times. His courageous actions saved many lives and reflected the highest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service. He was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Bill Clinton in 1998.

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