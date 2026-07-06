BANGOR – Today, U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) CEO Frank Bisignano announced that Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) in Augusta and Bangor have reopened as of Monday, July 6, 2026, with current IRS staff assigned to each location. This announcement follows Senator Collins’ questioning of Secretary Bessent about TAC closures in Maine at a recent Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. The IRS is also seeking permanent staff for each TAC to provide assistance to Mainers.

“Today’s announcement is welcome news for Mainers who rely on in-person assistance to navigate our tax system. Reopening the Taxpayer Assistance Centers in Augusta and Bangor will make an enormous difference for our seniors, rural residents, and other Mainers who should not have to travel hundreds of miles simply to get help from the IRS,” said Senator Collins. “I appreciate Secretary Bessent’s responsiveness to my concerns and will continue working to better ensure that Mainers have access to the federal services they need and deserve.”

“Treasury and the IRS remain committed to delivering efficient, accessible services to taxpayers across the country. Reopening the Taxpayer Assistance Centers in Augusta and Bangor is an important step toward improving access for Maine taxpayers to support closer to home,” said Treasury Secretary Bessent. “I appreciate Senator Collins’ leadership in bringing this issue to my attention and her partnership as we expand in-person services in the great State of Maine.”

“The Internal Revenue Service is committed to serving taxpayers in communities in Maine and across the country,” said IRS CEO Bisignano. “Taxpayer Assistance Centers like the offices re-opening in Bangor and Augusta provide essential, face-to-face support to Americans seeking guidance and assistance with tax-related issues. Whether in-person, online or on the phone, the IRS is dedicated to meeting taxpayers where they need help.”

Background

TACs are physical offices that offer assistance to individuals who lack stable internet access, need help navigating technology, or otherwise need in-person assistance with their taxes. The State of Maine has the oldest population by median age in the country and a large rural population, and ensuring convenient access to these services remains especially important.

Reopening the Augusta and Bangor TACs expands access to these essential services, allowing more Mainers to receive IRS services closer to home and providing more options for taxpayers across the state to get the help they need.

In addition to questioning Secretary Bessent on this issue at the Treasury Department’s budget review hearing in April, Senator Collins, with members of the Maine delegation, sent a letter to Secretary Bessent in March requesting that the IRS reopen the TACs in Augusta and Bangor.

IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers in Maine

Augusta

68 Sewall St.

Summer Hours: July 6 – September 30, 2026

Monday: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: CLOSED

Regular business hours commence in the early fall.

Bangor

202 Harlow St., Suite 20300

Summer Hours: July 6 – September 30, 2026:

Monday: 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Regular business hours commence in the early fall.

South Portland

440 Western Ave.

Regular Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle (Virtual Service Delivery location)

39 Second St. – Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library

Regular virtual assistance available by appointment only on Tuesday and Thursday by calling 844-545-5640.

IRS Virtual Service Delivery allows taxpayers to meet virtually with an IRS assistor using secure video technology to receive many of the same services available at a TAC.

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Taxpayers are reminded to make an appointment before visiting all TACs. To schedule an appointment at a local office, call 844-545-5640 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Taxpayers should bring two original forms of ID, including a current government-issued photo ID. Other acceptable forms of ID can be found on the contact your local office page. The IRS contact your local office page has more information on IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers, including addresses, phone numbers and hours.

Click here to read more about this announcement from the IRS.

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